Sweet Sauce Pizza - Market Common SS-MKC-1220 Moser Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A unique pizza concept whose secret is our homemade sweet sauce with customizable toppings and flavorful finishing sauces to spice up your everyday pizza craving.
1220 Moser Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
