Juice & Smoothies
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sweet Soul Sweet Soul

527 Reviews

$

1101 S Howard Ave

Tampa, FL 33606

PURE ACAI BOWL
ACAI BLEND BOWL
NOVA BOWL

DONATION TYPE

$5.00

Help support ONBIKES in their mission to provide bikes to local foster children and those in SWFL impacted by Hurricane Ian. We will match 100% of the proceeds, dollar for dollar.

SOUL BOWLS

$10.50

our house-made blend of acai, blueberry, banana, apple juice and agave.

$11.50

our house-made blend of pitaya, strawberry, banana, apple juice and agave.

$9.00

our house-made overnight oats made of steel cut oats, maple syrup and vanilla.

$10.50

our house-made blend of coconut milk, banana, pineapple, peaches, blue algae and honey.

$10.00

seasonal flavors

$11.50Out of stock

house-made blend of spinach, kale, banana, pineapple and apple juice.

$9.00

house-made tapioca pudding made of coconut milk, tapioca pearls, brown sugar, sea salt, vanilla and probiotics.

$9.00

house-made chia pudding made of chia seeds, coconut milk, coconut water, agave syrup and blue algae powder.

$9.00

our house-made chia pudding made of chia seeds, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract.

$10.50

acai with a touch of cane sugar

16oz SMOOTHIES

$10.00

banana, pineapple, peach, orange juice, coconut milk, agave

$8.50

bananas, dandy blend, cinnamon, bee pollen, vanilla, cold brew, dates, almond milk

$8.00

almond milk, bananas, nutella, cocoa, maca, almond butter

$8.50

coffee, almond milk, banana, chia seeds, spinach, cinnamon, dates, vegan protein, peanut butter

$8.00

pineapple, avocado, kale, banana, pineapple juice, coconut water, honey

$8.00

pineapple, avocado, kale, banana, pineapple juice, coconut water, honey

$8.00

banana, almond butter, cinnamon, maca, almond milk, dates

$7.00

spinach, banana, matcha, cinnamon, almond milk, honey

$7.00

overnight GF oats, banana, maple cinnamon, vanilla, almond milk

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, cacao powder, almond milk, dates

$8.00

pitaya, pineapple, banana, orange juice, coconut milk, honey

$9.00

spinach, blueberry, banana, strawberry, almond milk, honey

$9.50

coconut water, bananas, raspberries, dragon fruit boba, chia seeds, rose water, collagen, honey

$7.00

spinach, kale, banana, moringa, maca, apple juice, honey

$8.00

strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, banana, lucuma, almond milk, agave

$7.00

strawberry, banana, almond milk, agave

24oz SMOOTHIES

$13.50

banana, pineapple, peach, orange juice, coconut milk, agave

$12.00

bananas, dandy blend, cinnamon, bee pollen, vanilla, cold brew, dates, almond milk

$11.50

almond milk, bananas, nutella, cocoa, maca, almond butter

$12.00

coffee, almond milk, banana, chia seeds, spinach, cinnamon, dates, vegan protein, peanut butter

$11.50

pineapple, avocado, kale, banana, pineapple juice, coconut water, honey

$11.50

pineapple, avocado, kale, banana, pineapple juice, coconut water, honey

$11.50

banana, almond butter, cinnamon, maca, almond milk, dates

$10.50

spinach, banana, matcha, cinnamon, almond milk, honey

$10.50

overnight GF oats, banana, maple cinnamon, vanilla, almond milk

$11.50

banana, peanut butter, cacao powder, almond milk, dates

$11.50

pitaya, pineapple, banana, orange juice, coconut milk, honey

$12.50

spinach, blueberry, banana, strawberry, almond milk, honey

$13.00

coconut water, bananas, raspberries, dragon fruit boba, chia seeds, rose water, collagen, honey

$10.50

spinach, kale, banana, moringa, maca, apple juice, honey

$11.50

strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, banana, lucuma, almond milk, agave

$10.50

strawberry, banana, almond milk, agave

PLANT BASED SOFT SERVE SHAKES

$6.00

vanilla charcoal soft serve, almond milk, cocoa powder, agave syrup, cacao nibs

$6.00

vanilla charcoal soft serve, coconut milk, matcha powder, rose extract, honey

DESSERTS

$6.50

vegan soft serve, dark chocolate shavings, vegan brownies, chocolate granola, cacao nibs, choice of drizzle

$6.50

choice of 3 vegan soft serves + banana, strawberries, pineapple + choice of drizzle

$6.60

soft serve, chia pudding or steel cut oats, plus pick 1 sweet, pick 1 topping, pick 1 drizzle

$5.00

Choice of Plant-Based soft serve ice cream served in choice of cup, GF sugar cone, or waffle cone.

$6.25

Two Plant Based, Gluten-Free chocolate chip cookies stuffed with plant based charcoal vanilla soft serve ice cream.

$3.00

House-made dog ice cream made with banana, peanut butter & coconut milk.

$4.00

Two house-made (PB, GF) Matcha cookies.

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES (PB, GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Two house-made (PB, GF) peanut butter cookies.

$4.00

Two house-made (PB, GF) chocolate chip cookies.

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES (PB, GF)

$4.00

Two house-made (PB, GF) double chocolate chip cookies.

$8.00

16 oz. container of Plant Based, Gluten Free soft serve Ice Cream.

$7.00

16 oz. container of house-made, Plant Based, Gluten Free granola. Choice of flavor.

$7.00

Choice of 16 oz. container of house-made (PB, GF) Vanilla Chia Pudding, Coconut Chia Pudding or Probiotic Tapioca Pudding.

ITALIAN STALLION

$6.00

Vanilla soft serve, Olive oil, Honey, Sea salt

BEVERAGES

$5.00Out of stock

Pre-bottled

$4.75

Pre-bottled

$4.00

Lime juice, orange juice, water, dragon fruit, agave. Served in a 12 oz. bottle.

$4.00

Coconut water, lemon juice, simple syrup, blue majik. Served in a 12 oz. bottle.

$2.00

16.9 oz. Still Water

EXTRAS

EXTRAS

DONATION TYPE

$5.00

Help support ONBIKES in their mission to provide bikes to local foster children and those in SWFL impacted by Hurricane Ian. We will match 100% of the proceeds, dollar for dollar.

All hours
Sunday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sweet Soul is a Superfood Bar offering acai bowls, smoothies, plant-based soft serve & more. We're open every day from 8:30am-9:00pm.

Location

1101 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

Directions

