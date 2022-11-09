Juice & Smoothies
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sweet Soul Sweet Soul
527 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sweet Soul is a Superfood Bar offering acai bowls, smoothies, plant-based soft serve & more. We're open every day from 8:30am-9:00pm.
Location
1101 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Sparkman Wharf
No Reviews
615 Channelside Drive Tampa, FL 33602
View restaurant