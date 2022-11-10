Sweet T & Greens 121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12

  • Home
Order Again

Beverage

Bottle Water

$1.50

Mint Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Perrier

$3.50

Cup ICE

$1.00

Small Plates

Chicken Corn Soup

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Fish Dip

$8.00

Chicken Salad Sliders (2)

$10.00

Pulled Ck Sliders. (2)

$10.00

Steak Sliders (2)

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sliders (2)

$11.00Out of stock

Trio Sliders (3)

$15.00

Mixed Sliders

$10.00

Sides

Potato Salad

$5.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Cobb Salad

$6.00

Maddy's Mac

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

Fried Cabbage

$4.00

Succotash

$4.00Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Banana Pudding Pie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Peach Muffins (2)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Cupcakes (2)

$5.00

Muffin/Cupcake - Mixed Set

$5.00

Rice Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Create Your Own

Catfish

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Quarter

$15.50

Turkey Wings

$18.00

Beef Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Veg Platter

$13.50

St Louis Pork Rib

$16.50Out of stock

Country Pork Rib

$16.50Out of stock

Extras

Side Peach Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Side Green Sauce

$0.50

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.50

Cornbread

$3.00

Beef Rib Only

$15.00

Pork Rib Only

$12.00

Fish Only

$12.75

Chicken Quarter Only

$11.75

Ready Made - Cajun CK Pasta

$14.50Out of stock

WEDNESDAY

Chicken Salad Sliders (2)

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sliders (2)

$11.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$6.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Chicken Salad

$7.00

Fish Dip

$8.00

Cornbead

$3.00

Banana Pie

$6.00

PB Pie

$6.00

Peach Muffins (2)

$5.00

Sweet Potato Cupcakes (2)

$5.00

Muffin/Cupcake (2)

$5.00

Catering

Deviled Eggs - Doz

$12.00

Corn Bread - Half Pan

$18.00

Collard Greens - Qt

$10.00

Collard Greens - Half Pan

$30.00

Sweet Potatoes - Qt

$10.00

Sweet Potatoes - Half Pan

$30.00

Maddy's Mac - Qt

$13.50

Maddy's Mac - Half Pan

$40.00

It Pasta Salad - Qt

$13.50

It Pasta Salad - Half Pan

$40.00

Potato Salad - Qt

$13.50

Potato Salad - Half Pan

$40.00

Country Cobb Salad - Half Pan

$35.00

Clothing

Hoodie

$45.00

Hat

$30.00

Women's V-Neck

$23.00

Men's Crew

$23.00

Polo

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Food for your soul.

121 Towne Square Drive Kiosk 12, Hershey, PA 17033

Directions

