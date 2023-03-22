Sweet Zoey 632 Cy AVE

Meal Box

$20.99

Main: Gyro, Saj, Burrito or Falafel wrap Soup or salad: greek salad, mozzarella salad or lentil soup Side: fries, pita chips, gluten free chips or fresh veggies Dip: Hummus, tzatziki, tahini, ranch, ketchup, mayo or mustard Baklava: pistachio & walnut or chocolate Fountain drink And Soup or salad