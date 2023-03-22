Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Zoey 632 Cy AVE

review star

No reviews yet

632 Cy AVE

Casper, WY 82601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Six Pieces Baklava

Food Menu

Starters

Gyro Nachos

Gyro Nachos

$10.99

Pita chips, gyro, chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, toped wit tzatziki and jalapeños served with salsa

Hummus plate

Hummus plate

$9.99

Zoey's fresh Hummus with Pita Chips OPTIONS: Regular, spicy

Tabbouleh plate

Tabbouleh plate

$9.99

Finely chopped salad with parsley, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bulger, lemon, olive oil SIDE OPTIONS: Pita chips, Naan, Mini Naan

Tzatziki plate

Tzatziki plate

$9.99

Zoey's fresh tzatziki, made with sour cream, yogurt, mint, cucumbers, garlic and lemon juice SIDE OPTIONS: Naan, pita chips, celery & carrots, mini naan

Hummus and Gyro plate

Hummus and Gyro plate

$10.99

Regular or spicy hummus with gyro lamb & beef or chicken SIDE OPTIONS: Pita chips, gluten free chips, fresh veggies, mini naan or regular naan

Sweet Zoey's Fries Cone

Sweet Zoey's Fries Cone

$6.99

Hot Fries served with two dips DIP OPTIONS: Garlic sauce, tahini, ketchup, mayo, mustard, cheese

Baba Ghanoush plate

$9.99

Made with grilled eggplants, onions, olive oil, sesame paste, garlic, lemon juice SIDE OPTIONS: Naan, pita chips, celery & carrots, mini naan

Dolma

$9.99

Stuffed grape leaves with rice, onions, mint, dill, lemon, spices and olive oil

Falafel Balls

$5.99

5 Falafel balls with drizzle of tahini on top

Only Hummus

$5.99

Only Baba Ghannoush

$7.25

Only Tabbouleh

$5.99

Only Tzatziki

$5.99

Only rice

$3.50

Only Gyro meat

$3.99

Only Shawarma meat

$3.99

Fresh Veggies

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Naan

$3.50

Sampler

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Small Mediterranean Greek Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, chickpeas, feta cheese, walnuts, croutons with Zoey's homemade dressing

Large Mediterranean Greek Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, tomatoes, onions, chickpeas, feta cheese, walnuts, croutons with Zoey's homemade dressing

Small Mozzarella Salad

$6.99

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, walnuts, croutons, olives with Sweet Zoey's homemade Dressing

Large Mozzarella Salad

$9.99

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, walnuts, croutons, olives with Sweet Zoey's homemade Dressing

Gyro Greek Salad

$11.99

Mediterranean greek salad with gyro on top OPTIONS: Gyro lamb & beef or chicken

Beet Salad

$8.99

Bed of fresh arugula on greek yogurt topped with beets, cherry tomatoes, pistachios, feta, balsamic glaze

Heirloom Caprese Salad

$9.99

Burrata cheese, heirloom tomato, pesto, basil and balsamic glaze

Tabbouleh Salad Side Salad

$5.99

Finely chopped salad with parsley, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bulger, lemon, olive oil

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.99+

Lentils, authentic spices, chicken broth, onions, olive oil

Beef Tomato & Parsley Soup

$4.99+

Tomatoes, parsley, onions, tomato paste, cream, beef, chickpeas, spices

Entrees

Meal Box

Meal Box

$20.99

Main: Gyro, Saj, Burrito or Falafel wrap Soup or salad: greek salad, mozzarella salad or lentil soup Side: fries, pita chips, gluten free chips or fresh veggies Dip: Hummus, tzatziki, tahini, ranch, ketchup, mayo or mustard Baklava: pistachio & walnut or chocolate Fountain drink And Soup or salad

Gyro Sandwich

$11.99

Lamb & beef or chicken Gyro, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki OPTIONS: Sandwich, Burrito, Plate

Gyro Burrito

Gyro Burrito

$11.99

Tortilla bread, protein, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki

Falafel

Falafel

$9.99

Falafel, fries, hummus, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce

Saj Sandwich

Saj Sandwich

$11.99

Tortilla, hummus, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese served with tahini sauce OPTIONS: Seasoned beef, Seasoned chicken Seven-spice plant protein

Fatira

Fatira

$7.99

Zoey's stuffed bread OPTIONS: Seasoned beef, Seasoned chicken or cream cheese

Gyro on Rice

Gyro on Rice

$9.99

Your choice of Gyro meat on top of rice served with Tzatziki and our Tahini sauce

Naan-Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Naan, garlic butter, cheddar cheese grilled in the press served with our Tahini sauce

Gyro French Dip

Gyro French Dip

$11.99

Crispy hoagie, spicy hummus, garlic butter, gyro, jalapenos and swiss cheese

One Person Meal

One Person Meal

$14.99
Shawarma & Fries

Shawarma & Fries

$11.99

Gyro Plate

$11.99

Sweets

Layers of phyllo dough stuffed in between with pistachio and walnuts of chocolate.

Single Piece Baklava

$2.50

Two Pieces Baklava

$3.50

Six Pieces Baklava

$10.00

Half Tray (30 pieces) Baklava

$45.00

Full Tray (60 pieces) Baklava

$80.00

Add on 2oz

Tzatziki

$1.50

Regular hummus

$1.50

Spicy hummus

$1.50

Olives kalamata

$1.50

Feta cheese

$1.50

Pickles

$1.50

Mayo

$1.50

Ketchup

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Tahini

$1.50

Tabbouleh

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.50

Garlic sauce

$1.50

Add on 4 oz

Tzatziki

$2.99

Regular Hummus

$2.99

Spicy Hummus

$2.99

Feta cheese

$2.99

Olives Kalamata

$2.99

Pickles

$2.99

Tahini

$2.99

Mayo

$2.99

Ketchup

$2.99

Ranch

$2.99

Mustard

$2.99

Tabbouleh

$2.99

Baba Ghannoush

$2.99

Jalapenos

$2.99

Dolma

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Drink Menu

Coffee & Teas

Cold Brew

$3.90

Sweet Cream

$4.90

Black Tea

$2.99

Green Tea

$2.99

Turkish Coffee

$2.99

Smoothies

Cherry Berry Blend

$6.99

Pinealada

$6.99

Liquid Gold

$6.99

Happy Earth

$6.99

Strawberry-Banana

$6.99

Juices

Orange Juice

$4.99

Pineapple Juice

$4.99

Boba drinks

Pineapple-Matcha Green Tea

$5.99

Milk Tea

$5.99

Taro Tea

$5.99

Matcha Tea

$5.99

Hokaido Tea

$5.99

Lavender Tea

$5.99

Pineapple-Mango Tea

$5.99

Strawberry-Mango Tea

$5.99

Honey Dew tea

$5.99

Chocolate tea

$5.99

Chargers

Glacier (Blue Raspberry)

$5.99

Summer sunset (Red Peach)

$5.99

Fire cracker (Pink Strawberry)

$5.99

Island paradise (Blue Coconut)

$5.99

Raspberry beret (Red Raspberry)

$5.99

Tropical explosion ( Red Pineapple)

$5.99

Strawberry fields (Red Strawberry)

$5.99

Blackberry Bramble (Red Black berry)

$5.99

Pepsi Products

Diet Pepsi

Pepsi

Dr. Pepper

Iced tea

Lemonade

Mountain Dew

Root Beer

7 UP

Add extra boba

Tapioca boba

$1.50

Strawberry boba

$1.50

Blueberry boba

$1.50

Mango boba

$1.50

kiwi boba

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
