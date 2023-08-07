Frozen Custard

Concretes SweetBerries Favorites

Sweetberries Sunset

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, peaches, raspberries, blackberries

Blueberry Muffin

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, blueberries, cake batter

Georgia Blues

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, peaches, blueberries

Caramel Crunch

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, caramel, Heath bar

Snickerdoodle

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, caramel, Snickers

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, strawberries, cheesecake

Caribbean Kick

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, pineapple, coconut, mango

Chocoholic

$6.39+

Chocolate custard, chocolate chips, peanut butter cups

Razz-Ma-Tazz

$6.39+

Chocolate custard, raspberries, almonds

Mint Condition

$6.39+

Vanilla custard, Andes mints, Oreos

Create Your Own Concrete

Small Create Your Own!

$5.75

The price includes one mix-in. Additional mix-ins or toppings are $1.10

Medium Create Your Own!

$6.75

The price includes one mix-in. Additional mix-ins or toppings are $1.10

Large Create Your Own!

$7.75

The price includes one mix-in. Additional mix-ins or toppings are $1.10

Cups & Cones

Kid's Cup

$3.85

1 Scoop Cup

$4.95

2 Scoop Cup

$5.75

3 Scoop Cup

$6.85

Quarts

$9.25

Quarts - Special Flavors

$10.95

Sundaes

Boiler Maker

$6.85+

Vanilla custard topped with peanut butter syrup, Oreos, and peanuts

German Chocolate

$6.85+

Chocolate custard topped with caramel syrup, coconut, and walnuts

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.85+

Vanilla custard topped with hot fudge and butter roasted pecans

Monkey Business

$6.85+

Vanilla custard topped with chocolate syrup, bananas, and peanuts

Rocky Road

$6.85+

Chocolate custard topped with marshmallow syrup and peanuts

Strawbana

$6.85+

Vanilla custard topped with strawberries and sliced bananas

Turtle Sundae

$6.85+

Vanilla custard topped with caramel, hot fudge, and butter roasted pecans

Utterly Reese's

$6.85+

Vanilla custard topped with peanut butter syrup, hot fudge, and PB cups

Create Your Own!

$6.85+

Your favorite custard with your favorite toppings (limit of 3)

Brownie Sundae

$8.05

A delicious fudge brownie topped with vanilla custard, hot fudge, and pecans

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.05

Shortcake topped with vanilla custard, strawberries, and whipped cream

Berry Boat

$8.40

Three scoops of vanilla custard topped with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries

Banana Split

$8.40

Three scoops of vanilla custard topped with chocolate syrup, pineapple, strawberries, and peanuts surrounded with banana halves

Shakes & Malts

Shakes

$4.29+

Malts

$4.39+

Floats & Smoothies

Smoothies

$6.15

Refreshing treat made with fruits & ice

Kids Custard

Bears on the Beach

$5.05

Vanilla or chocolate cup topped with Oreos & gummi bears

Dirty Pail Concrete

$6.39

Vanilla or chocolate concrete blended with Oreos & topped with sour gummy worms

Kookie Concrete

$6.39

Vanilla custard blended with Oreos and cookie dough

Rainbow Sundae

$5.05

Vanilla custard topped with chocolate syrup, M&M's, whipped cream & a cherry

Kid's Shake

$4.29

Brownie

$2.25

Food

SweetBerries Classics

New York Reuben

$11.49

Shaved corned beef and Swiss cheese topped with sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing grilled on marbled rye bread

Monte Cristo

$11.49Out of stock

Tavern ham and oven-roasted turkey, sliced American and Swiss cheese, grilled on Texas toast, sprinkled with confectioner's sugar & served with a side of raspberry preserves

New Orleans Muffaletta

$11.49

Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese topped with our homemade garlic olive salad and grilled on focaccia bread

The Jersey Shore

$11.49

Ham and oven-roasted turkey, topped with Swiss cheese, sliced fresh tomatoes, and coleslaw, then grilled on marbled rye bread

Mushroom Melt

$11.49

Mushrooms piled high over Muenster cheese, sliced tomato, and red onion. Topped with our homemade garlic olive salad and grilled on wheat bread

Cape Cod Tuna

$11.49

Tuna salad with a twist! We start with white Albacore tuna and add apples, celery, and walnuts. Served on our wheat bread

Tuna Melt

$11.49

Our tuna salad is topped with Muenster cheese and grilled to perfection on white bread

The Wisconsin

$10.20

A combination of Cheddar, provolone, and Muenster cheese grilled on white bread

Pick-a-Pair

$11.49

Pick any two! 1/2 of a deli, chicken salad, or tuna salad sandwich on your choice of bread, a bowl of soup, or a small garden, Caesar, or gorgonzola salad. (No grilled sandwiches. Will be served on wheat bread if not specified. No side.)

Create Your Own Deli

$11.49

Select any one meat and cheese and compliment it with the toppings of your choice

Our Signature Sandwiches

Sweetberries Chicken Salad

$12.25

All white chicken breast salad with a hint of celery, pecans, grapes, and a few secret ingredients served on a freshly baked croissant. The BEST in the state!

Havana Cuban

$12.25

Ham, Genoa salami, pork, and provolone cheese topped with pickles and our special sauce served pressed on Cuban bread

Kansas City Roast Beef

$12.25

Roast beef, bacon, and Muenster cheese dressed in sweet onion, sliced tomato, and 1000 island dressing, grilled on focaccia bread

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$12.25

Ham, chicken breast, and swiss cheese drizzled with our homemade bleu sauce and grilled on Cuban bread

Genoa Italian Sub

$12.25

Ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, sweet onion, and our homemade olive salad. Dressed with mayo, and mustard. Served on a sub roll with a side of Italian dressing

Grilled Chicken with Goat Cheese

$12.25Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, tomatoes, red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and arugula. Grilled on focaccia bread

Philadelphia Cheesesteak

$12.25

Roast beef and provolone cheese, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and green peppers dressed with mayo. Served on a sub roll with a side of chipotle mayo

It's a Wrap!

Chicken Caesar

$12.05

All white chicken breast topped with lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, chopped tomatoes, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a soft, garlic tortilla

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.05

Turkey breast, bacon, and Cheddar cheese, with lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a wheat tortilla served grilled with a side of honey mustard

Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$12.05

All white chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Cheddar cheese drizzled with chipotle mayo and grilled on a soft wheat tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$12.05

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, goat cheese and avocado drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette and served grilled in a soft garlic tortilla

SweetBerries Salads

Black and Bleu Salad

$12.25

Fresh greens topped with our delicious roast beef, gorgonzola cheese, red onion, and tomatoes. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Caribbean Chicken Salad

$12.25

Fresh greens topped with sliced chicken breast, fresh pineapple, dried cranberries, chopped green peppers and onions, and goat cheese. Served with a side of citrus vinaigrette dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.25

Fresh greens topped with oven-roasted turkey crumbled bacon, fresh tomatoes, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, and sliced avocado. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing

Chef Salad

$12.25

Fresh greens topped with oven roasted turkey, tavern ham, swiss cheese, croutons and your favorite garden trimmings

Gorgonzola Salad

$11.75

Fresh greens topped with gala apples, strawberries, walnuts, and gorgonzola cheese. Served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Small Salad

$6.50

Your choice of a small garden salad topped with tomato, cucumbers, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and croutons with your choice of dressing, a small caesar salad or a small gorgonzola salad

Large Garden Salad

$8.25

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25

Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken breast, grated Parmesan cheese, and croutons. Served with a side of Caesar dressing

Chicken Salad & Fresh Fruit

$12.25

A scoop of our delicious chicken salad served with the freshest fruit of the season. (May substitute with tuna salad.)

Chicken Salad by the Scoop

$6.95

Chicken Salad by the Pint

$11.05

Tuna Salad Pint

$11.25

Soup

Black Bean & Sausage Soup

$6.49

Topped with sour cream and onions

Soup of the Day

$6.49

12 oz. Bowl

Extras

Side Broccoli Salad

$2.15

Side Potato Salad

$2.15

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.55

Side Pasta Salad

$2.15

Chips

$2.15

Pint of Broccoli Salad

$7.55

Pint of Potato Salad

$7.55

Pint Pasta Salad

$7.55

Extra Deli Meat

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$3.25

Croissant

$2.05

Focaccia

$2.05

Cuban Bread

$2.05

Extra Pickle

$0.90

Avocado

$1.25

Pint of Chicken Salad

$11.25

Kids Menu

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.30

Peanut Butter and Bananas

$7.30

Grilled American Cheese

$7.30

Kid's Deli

$7.30

Includes your choice of ham or turkey with American cheese. Add lettuce & tomato for $.50

Plain Hot Dog

$7.30

Condiments are not included

Gourmet Hot Dogs

Carolina Dog

$8.05

Topped with chili, our homemade coleslaw, sweet onions, and mustard

Jimbo Dog

$8.05

Topped with chili, sauerkraut, onions, and yellow mustard

Chicago Dog

$8.05

Topped with onions, tomatoes, green relish, a pickle slice, celery salt, and yellow mustard

All-American Dog

$8.05

Topped with mustard, ketchup, onions and green relish

Beverages

Medium Fountain Drinks

$2.35

Large Fountain Drinks

$2.70Out of stock

Medium Iced Tea

$2.60

Large Iced Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

$2.65

Bottled Water

$2.55

Coffee

$2.25