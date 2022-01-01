Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Sweetened Memories Bakery

42 Reviews

13 Jenkins Ct. Suite 120

Durham, NH 03824

Frosting Shots

Frosting Shots

$1.00

Hot Cocoa Bombs

$6.25

4 Pack Hot Cocoa Bomb

$22.00

Hot Chocolate Bags

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate Spoons

$4.00

Cocktail Mixes

$15.00

Caramel

$1.00

Rock Candy

$4.50

Lollipops

$4.50

Candy Jars

$6.00

SM Sugar Cookie Mix

$12.00

Elf Snacks

$14.95

Cocoa Bomb Mug Package

$14.95

Large Chocolate Pop

$3.50

Small Chocolate Pop

$1.50

Individual Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$3.00

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$3.00

Frosting Friday

$10.00

Chocolate Coverd Steawberries 1/2 Dz

$18.00

Cream Puffs

$3.00

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.00

Brownie Trifle

$5.00

Macarons

$2.50

Fancy Macaron

$3.50

Shaped Macaron

$3.50

Teacher Treat Box

$10.00

Cheesecake Slices

$5.25

Mini Cheesecake

$12.00

Candy Box

$5.50

Puppy Treats

Jumbo Pupcakes

$6.00

Woofie Pies

$6.00

Maple Bacon Woofles

$6.00

Cookie Treat Bag

$9.00

Doggie Cake

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13 Jenkins Ct. Suite 120, Durham, NH 03824

Directions

