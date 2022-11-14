Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
238 S Hollywood Rd Ste A, Houma, LA 70360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Plantation Inn - Cane Bistro - 1381 W Tunnel Blvd
No Reviews
1381 W Tunnel Blvd Houma, LA 70360
View restaurant