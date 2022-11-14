Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

238 S Hollywood Rd Ste A

Houma, LA 70360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ENVY COFFEE
BROWN SUGAR SHAKEN ESPRESSO
VIETNAMESE COFFEE

COFFEE

ESPRESSO

$3.00

Espresso Shot

AMERICANO

$3.00

Espresso shot with water

COLD BREW

$4.50+

House Cold Brew

SPARKLING COLD BREW

$5.00+

Cold Brew made with Sparkling Water

Pour-Over (10oz)

$5.00

COFFEE + MILK

MACCHIATO

$3.25

Espresso with small amount of steamed milk

CORTADO

$3.50

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO

$3.80

Espresso with steamed milk foam

LATTE

$4.00+

Espresso with steamed milk.

CAFE AU LAIT

$5.00+

SPECIALTIES

ENVY COFFEE

$6.00+

House Special Cold Brew w/ Sea Salt Foam

COOKIE BUTTER LATTE

$6.00+

Cookie Butter infused latte

NUTELLA LATTE

$6.00+

Nutella infused latte

MOCHA LAVA LATTE

$5.50+

Chocolate infused latte

CARAMEL LAVA LATTE

$5.50+

Caramel infused latte

COOKIE CRUMBLE LATTE

$6.00+

LAVENDER HONEY LATTE

$5.50+

Lavender and Honey infused espresso with steamed milk

BLACK SESAME LATTE

$6.00+

Black saseme infused cream with espresso

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$5.00+

Traditional Vietnamese Coffee

BROWN SUGAR SHAKEN ESPRESSO

$6.00+

HONEYCOMB LATTE

$6.00+

TIRAMISU LATTE

$6.00+

Speciality latte with mascarpone cheese based sweet cream

TEAS

BLACK TEA

$3.50+

house brewed black tea

JASMINE TEA

$3.50+

house brewed jasmine tea

OOLONG TEA

$3.50+

house brewed oolong tea

PASSION FRUIT MATCHA TEA (premium)

$6.00+

YUZU MATCHA GREEN TEA (premium)

$6.00+

LOGAN JASMIN TEA

$5.00+

House brewed jasmine tea sweeten with logan honey

WINTERMELON JASMINE TEA

$5.00+

CHAI TEA

$5.00+

MILK TEAS

MILK TEA

$5.50+

COFFEE MILK TEA

$5.50+

TARO MILK TEA

$5.50+

LOGAN HONEY MILK TEA

$5.50+

AVOCADO MILK TEA

$5.50+

WINTERMELON TEA

$5.50+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.00+

BUTTERFLY MATCHA LATTE

$5.50+

THAI TEA

$6.00+

FRUIT SODA

Strawberry SODA

$4.00+

Peach SODA

$4.00+

Passionfruit SODA

$4.00+

Mango SODA

$4.00+

Gauva SODA

$4.00+

REFRESHERS

Strawberry Refresher

$4.50+

Peach Refresher

$4.50+

Mango Refresher

$4.50+

Passionfruit Refresher

$4.50+

FRUIT SLUSHES

MANGO SLUSH

$5.50+

HONEYDEW SLUSH

$5.50+

WATERMELON SLUSH

$5.50+

COCONUT SLUSH

$5.75+

TARO SLUSH

$5.75+

TARO COOKIE CRUMB SLUSH

$5.75+

OTHERS

FIJI BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

PERRIER

$2.50

BOBA/Add On

$1.00

WHOLE BEANS

MONARCH

MONARCH

$16.50

10oz

SOUTHERN WEATHER

SOUTHERN WEATHER

$16.00

10oz

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$16.00

10oz

TROPICAL WEATHER

TROPICAL WEATHER

$20.00

POWER NAP

$20.00

HYPERTHETICALS

$25.00

COLOMBIA APONTE VILLAGE

$21.00

El Salvador Santa Rose Honey

$26.00

Geometry

$18.50

TEA

Earl Grey

$17.00

Chocolate Bar

Chocolate Bar

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

238 S Hollywood Rd Ste A, Houma, LA 70360

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe image
Sweet Envy Bakeshop & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Plantation Inn - Cane Bistro - 1381 W Tunnel Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1381 W Tunnel Blvd Houma, LA 70360
View restaurantnext
Peppers Pizzeria- Houma
orange starNo Reviews
541 Corporate Drive Houma, LA 70364
View restaurantnext
SOUTHERN AXE - 500 CORPORATE DR #PQR
orange starNo Reviews
500 CORPORATE DR #PQR Houma, LA 70360
View restaurantnext
Off The Hook - Houma
orange star4.4 • 826
1236 ST CHARLES ST Houma, LA 70360
View restaurantnext
Griffin's Poboy & Grille - Houma
orange starNo Reviews
1015-A Tunnel Blvd Houma, LA 70360
View restaurantnext
Zen Japanese Grill and Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Houma, LA 70360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houma

Off The Hook - Houma
orange star4.4 • 826
1236 ST CHARLES ST Houma, LA 70360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houma
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston