Sweet Fingers Jamaican Restaurant

Cornish Hen - Pre-Order Meal

$50.00

Pre-Order Meals for Pick Up or Dine in November 23 (Wed) ONLY- $50 per Meal... 1 Stuffed Cornish Hen , Mashed Potatoes w/Jerk Gravy, Candied Yam, Broccoli, Cornbread and Jamaican Style Sweet Potato Pudding!