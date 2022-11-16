cd8bd590-fd2e-49d0-8a4c-47e5d6f55d60 imageView gallery

Sweetfish 811 N Tampa Street

811 N Tampa Street

Tampa, FL 33602

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$5.00

Miso , tofu, scallion, mushroom

Crispy Tempura Shrimp

Crispy Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

spicy mayo, ponzu sauce

Krab Cheese Puffs

Krab Cheese Puffs

$8.00

ponzu sauce

Panko Chicken Strips

$9.00

Togarachi, Sea Salt

Spicy Tuna Crisps

$12.00

tempura fried seaweed, rice, spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

pickled carrot, mixed greens, sesame vinaigrette

Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls

$8.00

Crispy Spring Rolls served with dipping sauce.

Bento Boxes

Crispy Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

white rice or cauliflower rice, California roll, Sweetfish house salad, crispy chicken with teriyaki sauce

Beef Bento Box

$19.00

white rice or cauliflower rice, California roll, Sweetfish house salad, marinated beef

Tuna Bento Box

$21.00

white rice or cauliflower rice, California roll, Sweetfish house salad, spicy tuna

Salmon Bento Box

$21.00

white rice or cauliflower rice, California roll, Sweetfish house salad, roasted Salmon, spicy ponzu

Hand Rolls

Signature

$7.00

Seared salmon, truffle

Spicy Tuna

$6.00

Green onion, cucumber

Salmon

$5.00

sesame seed, cucumber

Tuna

$5.00

cucumber, pickled carrot, sesame seed

Shrimp Tempura

$6.00

ponzu guac

Hamchi

$6.00

pineapple, ponzu

Blue Crab

$8.00

Seaweed, avocado, sesame seed

Lobster

$12.00

miso aioli, tenkasu

Tempura Avocado

$5.00

Sriracha aioli, sesame seed

Handroll Combo #1

$14.00

Handrolls : Signature - Spicy Tuna - Salmon

Handroll Combo #2

$19.00

Handrolls : Signature - Spicy Tuna - Salmon - Shrimp Tempura

Handroll Combo #3

$27.00

Handrolls : Signature - Spicy Tuna - Salmon - Shrimp Tempura - Blue Crab

Handroll Combo #4

$35.00

Handrolls : Signature - Spicy Tuna - Salmon - Shrimp Tempura - Lobster - Tempura Avocado

Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$10.00+

Brushed with aged soy Choose size

Tuna Sashimi

$11.00+

Brushed with aged soy Choose size

Hamachi Sashimi

$10.00+

Brushed with aged soy Choose size

Specialty Rolls

Blossom

$15.00

In: Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and avocado Top: Roasted red pepper, fried onion, eel sauce

911

$16.00

In: Shrimp tempura, Spicy Crawfish, and Cream Cheese Top: Spicy Tuna, Crunch, and Green Onion, Sweet Chili Sauce

Alaska

$13.00

In: Crab, Scallop and Avocado Out: Salmon, Tobiko and Wasabi Aioli

Baked Zarigani

$14.00

In: Crab Mix and Avocado Out: Spicy Crawfish, Cucumber and Crunch

Catterpiller

$13.00

In: Crab and Cucumber, Spicy Mayo Out: Avocado, Eel, Tempura Crunch

Da Bomb

$15.00

In: Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, and Avocado Out: Baked Crab, Torched Scallop, Jalapeno, and Spicy Ponzu

Dragon

$13.00

In: Crab, Cucumber and Avocado Top: Eel, Avocado, Masago, Crispy Shallots

Truffle Tuna

$16.00

In: Crab mix, Cucumber, and Shaved Asparagus Top: Tuna, Truffle soy, Green Onion, and Crispy Onion

Sushirrotos

Grilled Chicken Sushirritos

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Edamame, Pickled cucumbers, Cilantro, Rice Seasoning, Crispy Shallots, Ginger Wasabi Glaze.

Spicy Hamachi sushirritos

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Pineapple, Pickled Cucumber, Carrot, Wakame, Rice Seasoning, Spicy Samurai Sauce.

Spicy Tuna Sushirritos

$16.00

Green Onions, Spicy Mango, Edamame, Avocado, Pickled Cucumbers, Shoyu Spicy Sesame Poke Sauce.

Tuna Takaki Sushirritos

$16.00

Seared Tuna, Tempura Shrimp, Edamame, Pineapple, Pickled Cucumbers, Avocado, Pickled Carrots, Cilantro, Nori Strips, Smoked Siracha Aioli.

Panko Chicken Sushirritos

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Edamame. Pickled Onions, Cucumbers, Green onions, Almonds, Togarahi, Yum Yum Sauce.

Chili Salmon Sushirritos

$16.00

Pickled Cucumbers, Pickled Carrots, Crispy Shallots, Wakame, Togarashi, Nori Strips, Spicy Szechuan Chili Sauce.

Tempura Shrimp Sushirritos

$16.00

Avocado, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Green onion, Crispy Garlic, Masago, Rice Seasoning, Chopped Ginger, Spicy Ponzu.

Beverages

Bottled Water 17oz

Bottled Water 17oz

$1.99
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.50
Coffee Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

$3.99
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.99
Mojito Kevita

Mojito Kevita

$5.49
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.99
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99
Pineapple Kevita

Pineapple Kevita

$5.49
Pure Leaf Trop Mango

Pure Leaf Trop Mango

$3.50
Pure Leaf Unsweet

Pure Leaf Unsweet

$3.50
Vanilla Frappuccino

Vanilla Frappuccino

$4.49
Zen Water

Zen Water

$2.99
Zero Sugar Pepsi

Zero Sugar Pepsi

$2.99
Japanese Soda Original

Japanese Soda Original

$4.20
Japanese Soda Litchi

Japanese Soda Litchi

$4.20

Japanese Soda Strawberry

$4.20
Japanese Soda Peach

Japanese Soda Peach

$4.20
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
811 N Tampa Street, Tampa, FL 33602

