Sweet Grass Grill

review star

No reviews yet

24 Main Street

North Tarrytown, NY 10591

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Cauliflower
Skirt Steak
Polenta Fries

Starters

Deep Fried Arborio Rice Balls, Gorgonzola Mousse, Mushrooms, Peas, Parmigiano

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00

Cilantro, Scallions (v, gf)

Polenta Fries

$10.00

Tomato Confit, Basil Aioli (v,gf)

Celery Root Wings

$12.00

Tahini-buffalo Sauce, Vegan Blue Cheese (v, gf)

Crispy Cauliflower

$9.00

Crispy Cauliflower, Avocado, Cilantro Aioli (v,gf)

Maine Mussels

$18.00

Mussels, Cherry tomato, White Wine, Green Onion, Grilled Rustica Bread (gfp)

Open Food

Fresh Greens

Kale & Cauliflower Salad

$15.00

Kale, rainbow radish, onion, candied walnuts, cashew-truffle cream dressing (v,gf,cn)

Autumn Salad

$16.00

Mesclun, Caramelized Pear, Roasted Pecans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Roquefort Blue Cheese, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette (vp, cn, gf)

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

Roasted Beet, Baby Arugula, Watercress, , Goat Cheese, Toasted Almond, Celery, Orange Dill Vinaigrette (vp, gf, cn)

Burrata & Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Toasted Almond, Shredded Rainbow Carrots, Fennel, Purple Cabbage, Orange Maple Vinaigrette (cn, gf)

Sandwiches

Grass-Fed Cheese Burger

$20.00

Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Pickles, Sesame Bun (gfp)

Quinoa & Sweet Potato Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, Pickle, Harissa Aioli (v)

Chickpea "Cheese" Burger

$18.00

Tahini Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Pickle, Vegan Cheddar (vegan, gluten-free possible)

Mains

Local Lamb, Shank Ragu, Mirepoix, Herbs, Parm

Joyce Farms Half Chicken

$30.00

Fingerling Potato, Heirloom Carrot, Garlic-Honey Glazed (gf)

Pan Seared Salmon

$30.00

Broccolini, Parsnip Puree, Barley and Farro, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Red Chili Oil

Pan-Seared Day Boat Scallops

$32.00

Creamy Polenta, Broccolini, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Brown Butter (gf)

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$32.00

Fingerling Potato, Heirloom Carrot, Marinated with Chimichurri Sauce (gf)

Lion's Mane Steak

$28.00

Lion's Mane Mushroom, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables, Mushroom-Sherry Reduction (v, gf)

Local Mushroom Fettucine

$26.00

Oyster Mushroom, Spinach, Truffle-Cashew Cream Sauce (v, cn)

Pappardelle with House Chicken Sausage

$26.00

Broccolini, Kalamata Olives, Sun-Dried Tomato, Pecorino Romano & Ricotta Cheese, Almond Pesto, White Wine Basil Cream Sauce. (cn)

Cavatelli with Honeynut Squash

$26.00

Roasted Honeynut Squash, Broccolini, Shallot, Sun-Dried Tomato, Fresh Turmeric and Sage "Cream" Sauce. (v)

Sides

French Fries

$8.00

Local Salad Greens

$8.00

Orange-Maple Vinaigrette

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$10.00

Vegan Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Cavatelli, Vegan Cheese, Bread Crumbs (v, cn)

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chia Pudding

$9.00

Shaved Almonds (v,cn,gf)

Banana & Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Served with Caramel Sauce, and Candied Walnuts (cn)

Lemon Olive Oil Squares

$10.00

Tequila Whipped Cream, Strawberry Coulis (cn)

Infused Strawberry Sage Panna Cotta

$9.00

Infused Strawberry Sage Panna Cotta (gf)

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Plating Fee

$2.50

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$14.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$12.00

Kids Pasta W/ Butter

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24 Main Street, North Tarrytown, NY 10591

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Grass Grill image
Sweet Grass Grill image
Sweet Grass Grill image

