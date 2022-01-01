Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweetgrass Vodka

review star

No reviews yet

1640 Meeting St. Rd.

Charleston, SC 29405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

House Cocktails

Equestrian girlfriend

$12.00

First Date

$12.00

Sweetgrass Espresso Tini

$13.00

Sweetgrass Signature Tini

$13.00

Olivers Cauldron

$13.00

Sweetgrass Hottie

$12.00

Pucker Up

$12.00

World Fashion

$13.00

Fall Daquiri

$12.00

Pumpkin People Pleaser

$12.00

Banana Float

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Heart of Gold

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet gin

$12.00

gimlet vodka

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Vesper

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Vodka Collins

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Daiquri

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Salty Dog

$12.00

Greens

Distillin’ Sicilian 🌾

$11.00

Baby arugula, prosciutto, heirloom cherry tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon vinaigrette, with balsamic reduction

Sweet Strawberries 🌿🌾

$9.00

Spinach, baby arugula, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, fresh strawberry, raspberry vinaigrette

Arugula Caprese 🌿🌾

$10.00

Heirloom cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, basil, olive oil, baby arugula, balsamic reduction

Soup of the Season

$11.00

Seasonal selection served with toasted bread

Small Bites

Garlic Vodka Shrimp

$16.00

Roasted shrimp, cherry tomato, garlic, basil, in a lemon and Sweet Grass vodka

Seared Ahi Tuna 🌾

$14.00

Cajun crusted, served with a ponzu arugula salad

Baked Brie Dip

$12.00

Melted Brie served with sweet and savory dippers (Apples, strawberries, toast and tortilla chips)

Boards

Board of Four

$18.00

All boards include an assortment of accoutrements

Board of Six

$24.00

All boards include an assortment of accoutrements

Fancy Breads

Margherita 🌿

$13.00

Heirloom cherry tomato, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, and fresh basil

Meating Street

$15.00

Pepperoni, salami, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, topped with arugula and olive oil

Fig & Prosciutto

$14.00

Seasonal fig, sliced prosciutto, bleu cheese, baby arugula, balsamic reduction

Shugga

Midnight Snack 🌿

$10.00

Nutella, fresh strawberries, over toasted fancy bread topped with vanilla ice cream

Sweetgrass

Sweetgrass Vodka

$10.00

Sweetgrass Bourbon

$10.00

Rum

Toppers White

$10.00

Toppers Spiced

$10.00

Toppers Mocha

$10.00

Topper's White Choc

$10.00

Toppers Coco

$10.00

Toppers Banana

$10.00

Whiskey

bulleit rye

$11.00

basil hayden

$11.00

Gin

Nippitaty Gin

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tequila

Lunazul Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Liqueurs

Hennesey

$10.00

Pisco

$10.00

Cachaca

$10.00

Soju

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Fernet

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

pama

$9.00

By the Glass

Barmes-Buecher 7 Grains Alsace ’20

$18.00

Coltibuono RS Chianti Classico ’19

$12.00

Fable Cabernet Sauvignon ’21

$11.00

Field Recording Fiction Red ’21

$13.00

Foucher Cremant de Loire Rose

$13.00

La Cana Albarino ’21

$13.00

LOLA Rose of Pinot Noir ’21

$14.00

Montinore Pinot Gris ’20

$13.00

Noah River Pinot Noir ’20

$9.00

Stillman St Chardonnay ’19

$11.00

Toi Toi Sauvignon Blanc ’22

$12.00

Valravn Old Vine Zinfandel ’19

$15.00

Los Monteros Cava

$10.00

By The Bottle

Rombauer Chardonnay ’21

$50.00

Fiorini Lambrusco Becco Rosso ’21

$24.00

CrossBarn Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon ’18

$70.00

Bethel Heights Estate Pinot Noir ’21

$50.00

Draft Beer

Brewlab Surface Tension

$8.00

Freehouse Battery Brown

$8.00

Tradesmen Welders Wheat

$8.00

Fams Coffee Blonde Stout

$8.00

Tideland Amber

$7.00

Estuary Hazy IPA

$8.00

Commonhouse Park Circle Pale

$8.00

Edmunds Oast Rotating Sour

$8.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Mic Ultra

$5.00

Naragansett

$7.00

🥤

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

OJ

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Coconut water

$3.00

Jack Rudy Tonic

$2.00

Mocktails

$8.00

Special Event Spirits

Sweetgrass Vodka

$10.00

Sweetgrass Bourbon

$10.00

Toppers White

$10.00

Toppers Spiced

$10.00

Toppers Coco

$10.00

Toppers Banana

$10.00

Virgil Kaine Ginger

$10.00

Virgil Kaine Bourbon

$10.00

Special Event Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Dreamboat

$10.00

Shirts

Cotton Mens White Shirt

$30.00

Cotton Mens Shirt Sunset

$30.00

Cotton Mens Shirt Navy

$30.00

Cotton Womens Shirt Carolina Blue

$30.00

Cotton Shirt Navy Blue

$35.00

Golf Polo

$98.50

Trucker Hat Navy

$35.00

Trucker Hate Charcoal Gray

$35.00

Trucker Hate Khaki Brown

$35.00

Dad Hat Navy

$35.00

Dad Hat Pink

$35.00

Dad Hat Camo

$35.00

Flat brim Hat Black

$35.00

Straw Sun Hat

$30.00

Long Sleeve Shirt White

$40.00

Long Sleeve Shirt Sweet Grass

$40.00

20oz Insulated Tumbler Navy

$36.00

20oz Insulated Tumbler Carolina Blue

$36.00

10oz Insulated Tumbler Navy

$30.00

10oz Insulated Tumbler Carolina Blue

$30.00

Set of Leather Rocks

$95.00

Leather Logo Coaster set of 4

$50.00

Leather Logo Keyfob

$30.00

Sweetgrass Canvas Tote

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You deserve a better vodka, so we made you one.

Website

Location

1640 Meeting St. Rd., Charleston, SC 29405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1505 King Street, Suite 115 Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Rancho Lewis
orange starNo Reviews
1503 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Cru Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1784 Harmon Street Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Lewis Barbecue
orange star4.8 • 1,574
464 N. Nassau St. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Edmund's Oast Restaurant - 1081 Morrison Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1081 Morrison Drive Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Home Team BBQ - Downtown CHS
orange star4.2 • 372
126 Williman Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Holy City Brewing
orange star4.7 • 2,324
1021 Aragon Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Tsunami North Charleston
orange star4.4 • 1,184
8530 Dorchester Rd North Charleston, SC 29420
View restaurantnext
The Junction Kitchen & Provisions - 4438 Spruill ave
orange star4.7 • 739
4438 Spruill ave north charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Southern Roots Smokehouse - Park Circle
orange star4.2 • 599
1083 East Montague Ave North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Beyond Waffles - 4626 Dorchester Road
orange star4.1 • 81
4626 Dorchester Road North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (74 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston