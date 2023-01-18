Sweetie's K-Chicken 676 Manhattan Avenue

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chicken

Umma's Tenders & Fries (5pc)

Umma's Tenders & Fries (5pc)

$13.99

Chicken teners over a bed of fries

Crispy Fried Wings (8pc)

Crispy Fried Wings (8pc)

$14.99

Classic crispy fried chicken wings

Soy Garlic Wings (8pc)

Soy Garlic Wings (8pc)

$14.99

Fried chicken wings with soy garlic glaze

Crispy Poppers

Crispy Poppers

$14.99

Crispy boneless thigh pieces

Soy Garlic Poppers

Soy Garlic Poppers

$15.99

Fried boneless thigh pieces with soy garlic glaze

Gochujang Poppers

Gochujang Poppers

$15.99

Fried boneless thigh pieces with our sweet & spicy gochujang sauce

Rice Bowls

Soy Garlic Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Soy garlic poppers over rice with Sweetie's cheddar cheese & mayo on top

Gochujang Chicken Bowl

$16.99

Gochujang poppers over rice

Bulgogi Beef Bowl

$14.99

Stir-fried sliced ribeye with soy marinade over rice

Spicy Pork Bowl

$14.99

Stir-fried sliced pork in our sweet & spicy gochujang marinade over rice.

Corndog

Original Sausage

$4.99

Mozzarella

$5.99

Half Sausage & Half Mozz

$5.99
Potato Dog

Potato Dog

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.50

Rice

$2.00

Kimchi

$4.50

Sauces

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Spicy Honey Mustard

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Spicy Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Cheddar Ketchup

$1.00

Xtra Gochujang Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Xtra Gochujang Reg Sauce

$1.00

Xtra Soy Spicy Sauce

$1.00

Xtra Soy Regular Sauce

$1.00

Non-Alc

Water

$2.00

Milkis

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Gingerale Zero

$2.50

Gingerale GT

$2.50

CD Lemon-Lime

$2.50

CD Original

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sweetie’s is a mother-daughter duo owned and operated Korean fried chicken restaurant in the heart of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Our mission is to deliver the unique taste of Korean street food to the community we’ve been serving for over a decade.

676 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Directions

