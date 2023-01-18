Sweetie's K-Chicken 676 Manhattan Avenue
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Sweetie’s is a mother-daughter duo owned and operated Korean fried chicken restaurant in the heart of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Our mission is to deliver the unique taste of Korean street food to the community we’ve been serving for over a decade.
676 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
