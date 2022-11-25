Be Iconic Agency Sweet Jones Bakery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

371 Hoes Lane

Piscataway, NJ 08854

Cake

Birthday Cake

$10.00

Drip Cake

$10.00

Tiered Cake

$10.00

Cake Slice

$10.00

Butter Pecan Cake

$34.00+

Decadent, super moist cake with the unforgettable taste of true butter pecan flavor! 1 bite will leave you wanting more; no one can eat just one slice of this cake! Experience a wholesome, fresh baked cake with the hallmarks of love, care, home and ultimate comfort!

Oreos

Chocolate Covered Oreos

$10.00

Pudding

Banana Pudding

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Strawberries

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$34.00+

Sugar Cookies

Classic Vanilla Butter Cookies

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Sugar Cookies

$10.00

Peanut Butter Sugar Cookies

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Gourmet Homestyle Bakery

371 Hoes Lane, Piscataway, NJ 08854

