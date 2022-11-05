  • Home
Sweet Memes - Houston 9630 Clarewood Dr Suite A-8

No reviews yet

9630 Clarewood Dr Suite A-8

Houston, TX 77036

A. COFFEE

A1. Seasalted VN Coffee

$5.90

Vietnamese coffee w/seasalt foam and coffee jelly.

A2. Dizzy Coffee

$5.50

Traditional Vietnamese coffee.

A3. Coconut Cream Coffee

$5.70

Coconut smoothie w/coffee foam, coconut flakes and corn flakes.

A4. Breaking Dawn Coffee

$5.25

Taro secret sauce, milk and coffee foam.

A5. Eggy Coffee

$4.50

Raw egg yolk, condensed milk w/ black coffee.

A6. Cloudy Affogato Coffee

$6.50Out of stock

Mango Ice cream, milk tea ice cream, lady finger, cotton candy, coffee jelly and espresso.

Black Coffee

$5.00
Hot Chocolate

$4.85Out of stock

Housemade chocolate sauce w/ whole milk.

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.85Out of stock

Housemade matcha sauce w/ whole milk.

Ice Matcha Latte

$4.75

Matcha sauce w/ milk.

A. Coffee-mate

$5.90

***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese coffee w/matcha foam and coffee jelly.

A. Creme Brulee Coffee

$5.90

***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese Coffee w/ crème brûlée and coffee jelly.

B. FRAPPUCCINO

B1. Taro Frappe

$5.50

Taro, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

B2. Oreo Marshmallow Frappuccino

$5.50

Oreo, marshmallow, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

B3. Matcha Frappe

$5.50

Matcha, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

B4. Coffee Frappe

$5.50

Vietnamese coffee, non-dairy creamer, whipping cream.

C. BREW TEA

C1. Sweet Memes Tea

$4.75

Sweet memes black tea w/ honey lime.

C2. Fortune Tea

$4.75

Fortune black tea w/ honey lime.

C3. Jasmine Green Tea

$4.75

Jasmine green tea w/ honey lime.

C4. Oolong Tea

$4.75

Oolong tea w/ honey lime.

C6. Thai Tea

$4.75

Thai tea w/ honey lime.

E. FRUIT TEA

E1. Sunflower On The Field

$5.50

Passion fruit w/ green tea.

E2. Dark Red In Sunset

$5.50

Strawberry w/ sweet memes black tea.

E3. Crescent Moon

$5.50

Peach w/ fortune black tea, peach jelly, peach slices.

E4. Light of Gold

$5.50

Mango w/ oolong tea.

E5. Rainbow In The Sky

$6.25

Passion fruit green tea w/ mango, grapes, kiwi, apple, strawberry dices.

E6. Green Day

$5.50

Kiwi, cucumber w/ green tea.

E7. Glory Pearl

$5.50

Lychee w/ lotus tea.

E8. Peach Perfection

$5.50

Peach, lemongrass, orange w/ green tea.

E9. Shiny Ruby

$5.50Out of stock

Red plum w/ lotus tea.

E10. Fame Of Lime

$5.25

Lemongrass juice w/ honey, lime.

F. FRESH JUICE

F1. Inspiration Jucie

$6.25

Carrot, orange, apple.

F2. Spirit Juice

$6.25

Strawberry, grape, apple.

G. MILK TEA

G1. Sweet Memes MT

$5.25

Sweet memes black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G2. Fortune MT

$5.25

Fortune black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G3. Jasmine Green MT

$5.25

Jasmine green tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G4. Oolong MT

$5.25

Oolong tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G5. Fresh Taro MT

$5.50

Taro w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. Notice: We use astral taro paste NOT taro powder like the other stores, so the taste of the drink isn't the same as in other stores. It tastes sweet, starchy, and nutty. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G6. Matcha MT

$5.50

Matcha w/ green tea, dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G7. Fresh Mango MT

$5.50

Mango w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G8. Oolong Rice MT

$5.50

Oolong tea w/ rice milk, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G9. Rose MT

$5.25

Rose w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

G11. Thai MT

$5.25

Thai tea w/ dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***

H. CHEESE FOAM

H1. Sweet Memes CF

$5.25

Sweet memes black tea w/ cheese foam.

H2. Fortune Tea CF

$5.25

Fortune black tea w/ cheese foam.

H3. Oolong Tea CF

$5.25

Oolong tea w/ cheese foam.

H4. Jasmine GT CF

$5.25

Jasmine green tea w/ cheese foam.

H5. Lotus Tea CF

$5.25

Lotus tea w/ cheese foam.

H6. Butterfly Pea CF

$5.25

Butterfly flower tea w/ cheese foam.

H7. Rose Tea CF

$5.50

Rose flower tea w/ cheese foam.

I. DIRTY BOBA

I1. Dirty Boba Fresh Milk

$5.50

Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I2. Dirty Boba Rice Milk

$5.50

Rice milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I3. Dirty Boba Taro Milk

$5.75

Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I4. Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk

$6.00

Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

I5. Creme Brûlée Taro Milk

$6.25

Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***

J. SMOOTHIE

J1. Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Fresh strawberry blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J2. Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Fresh mango blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J3. Peach Smoothie

$5.50

Fresh peach blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J4. Avocado Smoothie

$5.50

Fresh avocado blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J5. Durian Avocado Smoothie

$6.50

Fresh avocado, durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

J6. Very Berry Smoothie

$5.50

Blueberry, blackberry, rasberry, strawberry blended w/ non dairy creamer.

J7. Durian Smoothie

$6.50

Durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.

K. FRUIT MOJITO

K1. Twisted Love Mojito

$5.25

Pomegranate, strawberry, butterfly pea w/ mineral water.

K2. Mango Mango Mojito

$5.25

Mango, butterfly pea w/ mineral water.

K3. Butterfly Lime Mojito

$5.25

Lime, butterfly pea flower tea w/ mineral water.

L. FRUIT YOGURT

L1. Strawberry Yogurt

$5.75

Strawberry smoothies with premium yogurt.

L2. Mango Yogurt

$5.75

Mango smoothies with premium yogurt.

L3. Avocado Yogurt

$5.75

Avocado smoothies with premium yogurt.

M. FRUIT YAKULT

M1. Kiwi Yakult

$5.50

Fresh kiwi and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )

M2. Mango Yakult

$5.50

Fresh mango and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )

M3. Strawberry Yakult

$5.50

Fresh strawberry and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )

N. DESSERT

N1. Banana Sticky Rice

$5.00Out of stock

Banana wrapped around sticky rice, coconut cream sauce, roasted white sesame.

N3. Raindrop On The Boat

$3.60

Unflavor jiggle jelly, soybean flour, brown sugar syrup.

N4. Thai Creamy Fruit

$6.70

Jackfruit, logan, pandan jelly, coconut cream, coconut jelly, herbal jelly, toddy palm, durian*(optional), crushed ice. *The durian is tropical fruit that has strong odour. Some people regard the durian as having a pleasantly sweet fragrance, whereas others find the aroma overpowering and unpleasant.

N5. Cheese Flan Coco

$6.90

Cheese flan, coconut cream sauce, black coffee, crushed ice.

N6. Smashed Young Coconut

$6.00Out of stock

Young coconut, crystal boba, basil seed, coconut jelly, toddy palm, coconut cream, coconut cream sauce, roasted coconut.

N7. Vietnamese Panna Cotta

$5.00

Panna cotta, logan, lychee, roasted almond slices, sweet fruit soup.

O. SOUFFLÉ PANCAKE

O1. Classic Soufflé

$9.00

Topped with slices butter, whipping cream, vanilla ice cream and honey syrup.

O2. Matcha Soufflé

$10.00

Topped with house-made matcha sauce, served with matcha ice cream, matcha syrup and whipping cream.

O3. Strawberry Soufflé

$10.00

Topped with house-made strawberry sauce, served with slices of strawberry, strawberry ice cream and whipping cream.

O4. Milk Tea Soufflé

$10.00

Topped with house-made milktea sauce, served with brown sugar boba and milktea ice cream and whipping cream.

O5. Mango Soufflé

$10.00

Topped with house-made mango sauce, served with mango dices, mango ice cream and whipping cream.