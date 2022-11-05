Sweet Memes - Houston 9630 Clarewood Dr Suite A-8
No reviews yet
9630 Clarewood Dr Suite A-8
Houston, TX 77036
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
A. COFFEE
A1. Seasalted VN Coffee
Vietnamese coffee w/seasalt foam and coffee jelly.
A2. Dizzy Coffee
Traditional Vietnamese coffee.
A3. Coconut Cream Coffee
Coconut smoothie w/coffee foam, coconut flakes and corn flakes.
A4. Breaking Dawn Coffee
Taro secret sauce, milk and coffee foam.
A5. Eggy Coffee
Raw egg yolk, condensed milk w/ black coffee.
A6. Cloudy Affogato Coffee
Mango Ice cream, milk tea ice cream, lady finger, cotton candy, coffee jelly and espresso.
Black Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Housemade chocolate sauce w/ whole milk.
Hot Matcha Latte
Housemade matcha sauce w/ whole milk.
Ice Matcha Latte
Matcha sauce w/ milk.
A. Coffee-mate
***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese coffee w/matcha foam and coffee jelly.
A. Creme Brulee Coffee
***COLD ONLY*** Vietnamese Coffee w/ crème brûlée and coffee jelly.
B. FRAPPUCCINO
C. BREW TEA
E. FRUIT TEA
E1. Sunflower On The Field
Passion fruit w/ green tea.
E2. Dark Red In Sunset
Strawberry w/ sweet memes black tea.
E3. Crescent Moon
Peach w/ fortune black tea, peach jelly, peach slices.
E4. Light of Gold
Mango w/ oolong tea.
E5. Rainbow In The Sky
Passion fruit green tea w/ mango, grapes, kiwi, apple, strawberry dices.
E6. Green Day
Kiwi, cucumber w/ green tea.
E7. Glory Pearl
Lychee w/ lotus tea.
E8. Peach Perfection
Peach, lemongrass, orange w/ green tea.
E9. Shiny Ruby
Red plum w/ lotus tea.
E10. Fame Of Lime
Lemongrass juice w/ honey, lime.
F. FRESH JUICE
G. MILK TEA
G1. Sweet Memes MT
Sweet memes black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G2. Fortune MT
Fortune black tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G3. Jasmine Green MT
Jasmine green tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G4. Oolong MT
Oolong tea w/ non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G5. Fresh Taro MT
Taro w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. Notice: We use astral taro paste NOT taro powder like the other stores, so the taste of the drink isn't the same as in other stores. It tastes sweet, starchy, and nutty. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G6. Matcha MT
Matcha w/ green tea, dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G7. Fresh Mango MT
Mango w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G8. Oolong Rice MT
Oolong tea w/ rice milk, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G9. Rose MT
Rose w/ green tea, non-dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
G11. Thai MT
Thai tea w/ dairy creamer. ***PEARL IS NOT INCLUDED***
H. CHEESE FOAM
H1. Sweet Memes CF
Sweet memes black tea w/ cheese foam.
H2. Fortune Tea CF
Fortune black tea w/ cheese foam.
H3. Oolong Tea CF
Oolong tea w/ cheese foam.
H4. Jasmine GT CF
Jasmine green tea w/ cheese foam.
H5. Lotus Tea CF
Lotus tea w/ cheese foam.
H6. Butterfly Pea CF
Butterfly flower tea w/ cheese foam.
H7. Rose Tea CF
Rose flower tea w/ cheese foam.
I. DIRTY BOBA
I1. Dirty Boba Fresh Milk
Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I2. Dirty Boba Rice Milk
Rice milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I3. Dirty Boba Taro Milk
Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I4. Creme Brûlée Fresh Milk
Fresh milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
I5. Creme Brûlée Taro Milk
Taro milk w/ brown sugar boba, topped w/ Creme Brûlée. *** PEARL INCLUDED***
J. SMOOTHIE
J1. Strawberry Smoothie
Fresh strawberry blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J2. Mango Smoothie
Fresh mango blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J3. Peach Smoothie
Fresh peach blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J4. Avocado Smoothie
Fresh avocado blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J5. Durian Avocado Smoothie
Fresh avocado, durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
J6. Very Berry Smoothie
Blueberry, blackberry, rasberry, strawberry blended w/ non dairy creamer.
J7. Durian Smoothie
Durian blended w/ non-dairy creamer.
K. FRUIT MOJITO
L. FRUIT YOGURT
M. FRUIT YAKULT
M1. Kiwi Yakult
Fresh kiwi and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )
M2. Mango Yakult
Fresh mango and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )
M3. Strawberry Yakult
Fresh strawberry and yakult. (Yakult: a probiotic milk drink that helps improve digestion. )
N. DESSERT
N1. Banana Sticky Rice
Banana wrapped around sticky rice, coconut cream sauce, roasted white sesame.
N3. Raindrop On The Boat
Unflavor jiggle jelly, soybean flour, brown sugar syrup.
N4. Thai Creamy Fruit
Jackfruit, logan, pandan jelly, coconut cream, coconut jelly, herbal jelly, toddy palm, durian*(optional), crushed ice. *The durian is tropical fruit that has strong odour. Some people regard the durian as having a pleasantly sweet fragrance, whereas others find the aroma overpowering and unpleasant.
N5. Cheese Flan Coco
Cheese flan, coconut cream sauce, black coffee, crushed ice.
N6. Smashed Young Coconut
Young coconut, crystal boba, basil seed, coconut jelly, toddy palm, coconut cream, coconut cream sauce, roasted coconut.
N7. Vietnamese Panna Cotta
Panna cotta, logan, lychee, roasted almond slices, sweet fruit soup.
O. SOUFFLÉ PANCAKE
O1. Classic Soufflé
Topped with slices butter, whipping cream, vanilla ice cream and honey syrup.
O2. Matcha Soufflé
Topped with house-made matcha sauce, served with matcha ice cream, matcha syrup and whipping cream.
O3. Strawberry Soufflé
Topped with house-made strawberry sauce, served with slices of strawberry, strawberry ice cream and whipping cream.
O4. Milk Tea Soufflé
Topped with house-made milktea sauce, served with brown sugar boba and milktea ice cream and whipping cream.
O5. Mango Soufflé
Topped with house-made mango sauce, served with mango dices, mango ice cream and whipping cream.