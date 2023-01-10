Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Pea's Bakery 420 Main Street

420 Main Street

Seneca, KS 66538

Caramel Machiato
Frozen Latte
Iced Latte

Donut

Glazed Ring Donut

$1.25Out of stock

Glazed donut

Chocolate Ring Donut

$1.25Out of stock

Vanilla Ring Donut

$1.25Out of stock

Maple Ring Donut

$1.25Out of stock

Chocolate Long John Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla Long John Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Maple Long John Donut

$2.50Out of stock
Donut Hole

Donut Hole

$0.25

Glazed Yeast donut hole

French Toast/Maple Syrup Filled Donut Hole

French Toast/Maple Syrup Filled Donut Hole

$0.75

Glazed, French toast flavored cake donut hole with maple syrup in the center.

White Bread

$5.50Out of stock

Cards

$5.00

Bag Chips

$1.00

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50Out of stock

Our classic cinnamon roll.

Pecan Sticky Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Cinnamon roll baked in housemade caramel sauce & pecans.

Cinnamon Twist

$3.50Out of stock

The cinnamon roll dough is unrolled, twisted, then rolled in more cinnamon sugar before being baked.

Peanut Butter Twist

$4.25

The cinnamon roll dough is unrolled, twisted, then rolled in more cinnamon sugar. Before going into the oven, the twist is drizzled with creamy peanut butter.

Strawberry Fruit Roll

Strawberry Fruit Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Made like our traditional cinnamon roll, but we replace the cinnamon sugar with strawberry filing.

Cherry Fruit Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Made like our traditional cinnamon roll, but we replace the cinnamon sugar with cherry filing.

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Orange Cranberry Scone

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Cherry Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Turnover

$4.00

Apple Turnover

$4.00Out of stock

Protein Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cupake

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate cake with Vanilla ButterCream Frosting

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Vanilla cake with Vanilla ButterCream Frosting

Peanut Buttercup Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Buttercup - Chocolate cake with Peanut Butter ButterCream Frosting

Seal Salt Caramel Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Sea Salt Caramel - Caramel cake with Vanilla ButterCream & Caramel Drizzle

Snickerdoodle Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle - Cinnamon cake with Vanilla ButterCream

Chocolate Cookie Dough Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Cookie Dough - Chocolate cake with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frosting

Vanilla Cookie Dough Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Cookie Dough - Vanilla cake with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frosting

Oatmeal

$2.50

Apple Fritter

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry pull-apart

$4.25Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Cheese Roll

$4.25

Strawberry Cream Cheese Turnover

$4.00

Quiche

Ham & Swiss Quiche - Pie Crust

$5.75Out of stock

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust

Bacon & Cheddar Quiche - Pie Crust

$5.75Out of stock

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust

Sausage & Spinach Quiche - Pie Crust

$5.75Out of stock

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust

Sausage & Cheddar Quiche - Pie Crust

$5.75Out of stock

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust

Ham & Swiss Quiche - Crustless

$5.75

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust

Bacon & Cheddar Quiche - Crustless

$5.75

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust

Sausage & Spinach Quiche - Crustless

$5.75Out of stock

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust

Sausage & Cheddar Quiche - Crustless

$5.75Out of stock

Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust

Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

Toffee Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate & Reese Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Monster Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Lemon Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Christmas Sprinkle Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Baby Hot Cocoa Bomb

$2.50Out of stock

Small Hot Cocoa Bomb

$5.00Out of stock

Large Hot Cocoa Bomb

$7.00Out of stock

Giant Hot Cocoa Bomb

$9.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookies $3

$3.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookies 4

$4.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookie 5

$5.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookies 6

$6.00Out of stock

Sugar Cookies 7

$7.00Out of stock

Energy Balls

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Double Chocolate

$1.75

Monster Energy Ball

$1.75

Peanut Butter Reece's Pieces

$1.75Out of stock

Cranberry Almond

$1.75Out of stock

Hot Drinks

Brewed Coffee

$1.25+

Brewed DeCaf Coffee

$1.25+

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$2.50+

espresso & hot water

Cafe Latte

$3.25+

espresso, steamed milk, & your choice of syrup

Cafe Mocha

$3.25+

Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate sauce

Caramel Machiato

$3.25+

espresso, steamed milk, caramel sauce and a little vanilla syrup

Cappuccino

$3.25+

espresso, steamed milk, milk foam

Breve

$3.75+

espresso, steamed half & half, syrup of your choice

Chai Tea Latte

$3.25+

Chai Tea Blend & steamed milk

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Espresso, Chai Tea blend, steamed milk

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$1.50

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.75+Out of stock

coffee brewed cold, served with ice

Iced Latte

$3.25+

expresso, milk, ice, syrup of your choice

Frozen Latte

$4.50+

We blend your choice of syrup/sauce, espresso heavy whipping cream, and ice

Iced Mocha Latte

$3.25+

Ice, espresso, milk, and chocolate sauce

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$3.25+

ice, milk, espresso, caramel syrup, & a little vanilla

Iced Chia Tea Latte

$3.25+

Iced Dirty Chia Tea Latte

$3.25+

Americano

$2.50

Breve Medium

$4.50

Ice Tea

$1.50+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Housemade simple syrup & real lemon juice

Bai

Bai

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Bottle 2% Milk

Bottle 2% Milk

$2.00
Bottle Chocolate Milk

Bottle Chocolate Milk

$2.00
Bottle Orange Juice

Bottle Orange Juice

$1.50
Bottle Apple Juice

Bottle Apple Juice

$1.50
Kombucha

Kombucha

$3.75
Karma - Probiotic Water

Karma - Probiotic Water

$2.50

Glass of Water

Bubbl'R

$2.50

Antioxidant Sparkling Water

Celsius

$3.25

Sparkling Energy Water

Alani - Energy Drink

$2.50

Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Frozen strawberries, milk, ice, & vanilla greek yogurt

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$4.75+

frozen strawberries & bananas, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt

Banana Smoothie

$4.75+

Frozen bananas, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt

Blueberry Smoothie

$4.75+

Frozen blueberries, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt

Triple Berry Smoothie

$4.75+

Frozen blueberries, raspberries, & black berries, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt

Mixed Up Smoothie

$4.75+

Frozen mangos, strawberries, peaches, & pineapples, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt

Jerry Smoothie

$7.00

Large, Strawberries and Bananas, Whey Protein Powder NO Milk and NO Yogurt Made with Bai Coconut Water

Staci Smoothie

$8.25

Large - Triple Berry (blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries), Bananas, Avocado, Vanilla Protein Powder. NO Milk and NO Yogurt Made with Bai Coconut Water

Jesse Smoothie

$7.50

Large - Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein Powder, Skim Milk NO Yogurt

Ready Mix Smoothie

$7.50

Large - Bananas, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein Powder, Almond Milk NO Yogurt

Courtney Smoothie

$8.50

Large - Triple Berry (blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries), Spinach, Almond Butter, Whey Protein Powder, Skim Milk, and Yogurt.

Jillisa

$8.00

Bulk Items

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$40.00

Dozen Sticky Buns

$49.00Out of stock

Dozen Fruit Rolls

$49.00Out of stock

Cookies By The Dozen

$15.00Out of stock

Dozen Donuts

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 Main Street, Seneca, KS 66538

Directions

