Sweet Pea's Bakery
420 Main Street
Seneca, KS 66538
Popular Items
Donut
Glazed Ring Donut
Glazed donut
Chocolate Ring Donut
Vanilla Ring Donut
Maple Ring Donut
Chocolate Long John Donut
Vanilla Long John Donut
Maple Long John Donut
Donut Hole
Glazed Yeast donut hole
French Toast/Maple Syrup Filled Donut Hole
Glazed, French toast flavored cake donut hole with maple syrup in the center.
White Bread
Cards
Bag Chips
Baked Goods
Cinnamon Roll
Our classic cinnamon roll.
Pecan Sticky Roll
Cinnamon roll baked in housemade caramel sauce & pecans.
Cinnamon Twist
The cinnamon roll dough is unrolled, twisted, then rolled in more cinnamon sugar before being baked.
Peanut Butter Twist
The cinnamon roll dough is unrolled, twisted, then rolled in more cinnamon sugar. Before going into the oven, the twist is drizzled with creamy peanut butter.
Strawberry Fruit Roll
Made like our traditional cinnamon roll, but we replace the cinnamon sugar with strawberry filing.
Cherry Fruit Roll
Made like our traditional cinnamon roll, but we replace the cinnamon sugar with cherry filing.
Raspberry White Chocolate Scone
Blueberry Scone
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Orange Cranberry Scone
Pumpkin Scone
Strawberry Turnover
Cherry Turnover
Lemon Turnover
Apple Turnover
Protein Muffin
Chocolate Cupake
Chocolate cake with Vanilla ButterCream Frosting
Vanilla Cupcake
Vanilla cake with Vanilla ButterCream Frosting
Peanut Buttercup Cupcake
Peanut Buttercup - Chocolate cake with Peanut Butter ButterCream Frosting
Seal Salt Caramel Cupcake
Sea Salt Caramel - Caramel cake with Vanilla ButterCream & Caramel Drizzle
Snickerdoodle Cupcake
Snickerdoodle - Cinnamon cake with Vanilla ButterCream
Chocolate Cookie Dough Cupcake
Cookie Dough - Chocolate cake with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frosting
Vanilla Cookie Dough Cupcake
Cookie Dough - Vanilla cake with Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Frosting
Oatmeal
Apple Fritter
Strawberry pull-apart
Strawberry Cream Cheese Roll
Strawberry Cream Cheese Turnover
Quiche
Ham & Swiss Quiche - Pie Crust
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust
Bacon & Cheddar Quiche - Pie Crust
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust
Sausage & Spinach Quiche - Pie Crust
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust
Sausage & Cheddar Quiche - Pie Crust
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat in a Pie Crust
Ham & Swiss Quiche - Crustless
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust
Bacon & Cheddar Quiche - Crustless
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust
Sausage & Spinach Quiche - Crustless
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust
Sausage & Cheddar Quiche - Crustless
Eggs, Cream, Cheese, & Meat with NO Crust
Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Toffee Cookie
Chocolate & Reese Cookie
Monster Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Lemon Cookie
Christmas Sprinkle Cookie
Baby Hot Cocoa Bomb
Small Hot Cocoa Bomb
Large Hot Cocoa Bomb
Giant Hot Cocoa Bomb
Sugar Cookies $3
Sugar Cookies 4
Sugar Cookie 5
Sugar Cookies 6
Sugar Cookies 7
Energy Balls
Hot Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Brewed DeCaf Coffee
Espresso
Americano
espresso & hot water
Cafe Latte
espresso, steamed milk, & your choice of syrup
Cafe Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, chocolate sauce
Caramel Machiato
espresso, steamed milk, caramel sauce and a little vanilla syrup
Cappuccino
espresso, steamed milk, milk foam
Breve
espresso, steamed half & half, syrup of your choice
Chai Tea Latte
Chai Tea Blend & steamed milk
Dirty Chai Tea Latte
Espresso, Chai Tea blend, steamed milk
Hot Cocoa
Hot Tea
Cold Drinks
Cold Brew Coffee
coffee brewed cold, served with ice
Iced Latte
expresso, milk, ice, syrup of your choice
Frozen Latte
We blend your choice of syrup/sauce, espresso heavy whipping cream, and ice
Iced Mocha Latte
Ice, espresso, milk, and chocolate sauce
Iced Caramel Macchiato
ice, milk, espresso, caramel syrup, & a little vanilla
Iced Chia Tea Latte
Iced Dirty Chia Tea Latte
Breve Medium
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Housemade simple syrup & real lemon juice
Bai
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Bottled Water
Bottle 2% Milk
Bottle Chocolate Milk
Bottle Orange Juice
Bottle Apple Juice
Kombucha
Karma - Probiotic Water
Glass of Water
Bubbl'R
Antioxidant Sparkling Water
Celsius
Sparkling Energy Water
Alani - Energy Drink
Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Frozen strawberries, milk, ice, & vanilla greek yogurt
Strawberry & Banana Smoothie
frozen strawberries & bananas, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt
Banana Smoothie
Frozen bananas, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt
Blueberry Smoothie
Frozen blueberries, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt
Triple Berry Smoothie
Frozen blueberries, raspberries, & black berries, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt
Mixed Up Smoothie
Frozen mangos, strawberries, peaches, & pineapples, milk, ice, and vanilla greek yogurt
Jerry Smoothie
Large, Strawberries and Bananas, Whey Protein Powder NO Milk and NO Yogurt Made with Bai Coconut Water
Staci Smoothie
Large - Triple Berry (blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries), Bananas, Avocado, Vanilla Protein Powder. NO Milk and NO Yogurt Made with Bai Coconut Water
Jesse Smoothie
Large - Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein Powder, Skim Milk NO Yogurt
Ready Mix Smoothie
Large - Bananas, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein Powder, Almond Milk NO Yogurt
Courtney Smoothie
Large - Triple Berry (blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries), Spinach, Almond Butter, Whey Protein Powder, Skim Milk, and Yogurt.
Jillisa
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
420 Main Street, Seneca, KS 66538