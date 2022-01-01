Main picView gallery

Sweetpea's Table

4646 Hwy 305

Olive Branch, MS 38654

Order Again

Popular Items

Basket of Hush Puppies
Catfish Fillet
Fried Chicken Livers

Appetizers

Potato Cheese Poppers

$5.99+

Hash brown shreds with cheddar cheese, jalapeno, & Onion. Hand rolled and deep fried golden brown. Served with a side of homemade Ranch dressing.

Fried Dill Pickles

$6.99

Kosher Dill Pickles chips hand battered & fried golden brown. Served with homemade Ranch dressing.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$7.99

fried and coated with house made boom boom sauce

Fried Yellow Squash

$6.99

Fresh Yellow Squash sliced, hand battered and fried Golden Brown. Served with homemade Ranch Dressing.

Fried Breaded Mushrooms

$7.49

Served with a side of Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Fried Chicken Livers

$6.99

Tender deep fried chicken livers served with brown gravy.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.79

Fried Golden Brown and served with Marinara Sauce.

Basket of Hush Puppies

$3.99

Ten homemade Hush Puppies, chocked full of onions, bell peppers, corn, jalapenos and fried golden brown

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.79

Fresh Green Tomatoes sliced, battered and fried golden brown.

Soup & Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes and potato sticks.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes and potato sticks.

Sweetpea's House Salad

$6.99

Fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes and potato sticks.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh greens, veggies, ham, turkey, bacon tomatoes and cheese.

Soup & Side Salad

$8.49

A cup of homemade soup and Sweetpea’s garden fresh side salad.

Loaded Potato Soup

$3.49+

Made fresh each day.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burgers are 1⁄2 pound of pure ground beef, seasoned and charbroiled. Burgers & sandwiches are served with fries or homemade onion rings.

Bologna Sandwich

$6.99

Battered & deep fried, or grilled. Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo or with BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

100% Pure ground beef, bacon & American cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo or mustard.

Hamburger

$9.99

100% Pure ground beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo or mustard.

Sweetpea's Club Sandwich

$9.99

Sliced turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, mayo, lettuce & tomato.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$9.99

Deep fried jumbo gulf shrimp, served with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.

Catfish Po-Boy

$9.99

Deep fried Mississippi Delta catfish filet , served with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a toasted hoagie roll.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Grilled or fried chicken strips in jumbo tortilla wrap with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.49

Deep fried breaded steak fritter. Served with lettuce, tomato & mayo.

Traditional BLT

$7.49

Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, mayo served on toasted Texas toast.

Breakfast biscuit sandwich

$3.50

Veggie burger

$7.49

Steaks

Served with two sides; roll or cornbread and our Served with two sides, roll or cornbread and our special homemade steak sauce. Our steaks are seasoned with our special house seasoning unless requested otherwise. All steaks are graded USDA Choice or higher.

16oz Ribeye

$31.99

10oz Ribeye

$24.99

12oz Sirloin

$20.99

8oz Sirloin

$15.99

Hamburger Steak

$12.99

served with Brown gravy, grilled onions & mushrooms

Seafood & Fish

Catfish Fillet

$11.49+

Farmed raised catfish fillets. Fried, Grilled or Blackened. Served with 2 sides & bread.

Parm Crusted Salmon

$14.49

Pan seared salmon roasted until golden brown with choice of two sides & bread.

Gulf Shrimp

$10.99+

Large Delicious Gulf Shrimp, Fried, Grilled or Blackened, served with 2 sides & bread.

Seafood Platter

$21.49

Two Catfish Fillets (Fried, Grilled or Blackened) and six Shrimp (Fried, Grilled or Blackened). Served with 2 sides & bread.

Entrees

Chicken Breast Dinner

$9.99+

Boneless, skinless chicken breast served grilled or fried with 2 sides & bread

Chicken Strips Dinner

$10.49

Four hand battered chicken Strips, deep fried to golden brown. Can also be grilled if you prefer. Served with two sides & bread.

Country Fried Steak

$9.49+

A breaded beef fritter that’s deep fried golden brown and served with homemade gravy, 2 sides and bread.

Breaded Pork Cutlet

$8.99+

Tender deep fried pork cutlet. Served with brown or white gravy and choice of two sides.

Fried Chicken Livers

$9.99

Tender deep fried chicken livers. Choice of two sides & bread.

Paw Paw's Veggie Lovers Special

$9.99

Grilled summer veggies: Broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, squash, zucchini, onion, snow peas,, bell peppers, sugar snap peas, and celery. Grilled with olive oil and house seasoning. Served with our PaPaw Sauce, ranch dressing and choice of roll or corn bread.

Southern Style Chicken Parmesan

$11.49

A Southern Twist to an Italian Classic. 2 Fried Chicken strips served over spaghetti noodles, covered in homemade meat sauce and topped with parmesan cheese. Served with one side and a bread of your choice.

Spaghetti

$9.99

A mound of spaghetti pasta with our southern style meat sauce. Served with one side and bread of your choice.

Bowl of Spaghetti

$5.99

Bowl of Dumplings

$5.99Out of stock

Dinner special

$10.99

Extra Sides

Green Beans

$2.49

Purple Hull Peas

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$2.49

Fried Okra

$2.49

Mustard Greens

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Boiled Cabbage

$2.49

Cream Corn

$2.49

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.49

Pinto Beans

$2.49

Lima Beans

$2.49

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Side Salad

$3.99

Side of Dressing

$0.50

Bread Choice

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Catfish al a cart

$4.75

Bowl of dumplings

$5.99

Desserts

Cakes

Chocolate, Caramel, Coconut, Chocolate Brownies

Pies

$3.99

Chocolate, Lemon Ice Box, Coconut Custard, Peanut Butter, Pecan, Apple

Ice cream

$1.79

Banana pudding

$3.99

Kid's Menu

(ten and under)

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$4.99

KIDS Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

KIDS Chicken Strips

$5.49

KIDS One Piece Catfish

$7.99

KIDS Hamburger

$5.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Orange

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Coffee

$2.49

Baked Potatoes

Baked Potato

$3.49

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.49
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The place to meet and eat, have fun for the whole family. Live music on Thursday & Friday Nights. Enjoy country music and good food!

Website

Location

4646 Hwy 305, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

