Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe 1138 North Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

1138 North Main Street

Randolph, MA 02368

Popular Items

3-layer Cake
Cheesecake
Ube Coconut Muffins

Our Specials

Pumpkin Eclairs

$4.00

French choux filled with pumpkin patisserie cream and topped with pumpkin spice chocolate ganache and roasted pumpkin seeds

Apple Pie Crème Brûlée

$8.00

Apple pie compote under creamy vanilla custard and sugar crust

Spiced Pear Trifle

$8.00+

Layers of spice cake, pear compote and ginger whipped cream

Chocolate Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$30.00+

Chocolate chip pumpkin bread baked in chocolate pumpkin spice custard

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

$45.00

Graham cracker crust, lemon cheesecake, lemon curd, italian meringue

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.00

Chocolate cookie crust, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate ganache

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

$4.00

Made daily with fresh roasted pumpkin

Cranberry Pistachio Cookies

$2.50

Vanilla cookie, dried cranberries, salted pistachios

Our Cakes

10-inch Crepe Cake

$75.00

Twenty delicate layers of french crepe and diplomat cream in the flavor of your choosing!

3-layer Cake

$30.00+

Our classic three layer cake with soft sponge and light buttercream in the flavor of your choosing!

Cupcakes

$21.00+

Cheesecake

$35.00+

Our Desserts

Crème Brûlée

$21.00+

Rich french custard topped with burnt sugar

Bread Pudding

$42.00+

Freshly made bread in creamy custard

Cream Puffs

$24.00+

Freshly baked choux filled with light diplomat cream

Ube Coconut Muffins

$18.00+

Fluffy ube muffins with ube cream cheese and topped with coconut crumble

Mini Banana Bread Loaves

$18.00+

Fluffy bread made with extra ripe bananas

Apple Rum Cakes

$24.00+

Soft and fluffy cake made with fresh apples and real rum

Pineapple Rum Cakes

$24.00+

Soft and fluffy cake made with fresh pineapple and real rum

Our Cookies

Mini Macarons

$15.00+

Your favorite french treat made fun sized!

Macarons

$21.00+

French almond meringue cookies with light buttercream in the flavors on your choosing!

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$15.00+

Chocolate chip cookie with a hint of brown sugar and espresso

Lemon Bars

$15.00+

Shortbread crust, tart lemon, whipped meringue

Brookie

$9.00+

Rich dark chocolate brownie with chocolate chip cookie chunks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
There's always room for something delicious!

1138 North Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368

