Sweet Reef - Santa Barbara 620 State Street

Milk Tea

Thai

$6.00+

Revitalizing strong brewed black tea packed with anti-oxidants, there is nothing like the warm spice, rich creamy treat!

House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$6.00+

This rich hearty black tea dates back to the British tea trading in Hong Kong. This Delicately brewed Assam + Ceylon black tea is mixed with milk and sugar to make an authentic Afternoon Tea.

Brown Sugar Matcha

Brown Sugar Matcha

$6.00+

Premium Matcha, Frothed and served on top of fresh milk or oatmilk with a hand crafted caramelized brown sugar sweetener.

Strawberry Matcha

Strawberry Matcha

$6.00+

Premium Matcha Layered with whole milk and our fresh strawberry puree from real strawberries.

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00+

Cash in on this creamy, light and refreshing drink made from fresh milk and strawberries, reminiscent of strawberry shortcake.

Taro

Taro

$6.00+

Tantalizing coconut and vanilla flavored liquid refreshment known to improve your mood by 87%

Banana Milk

Banana Milk

$6.00+

Creamy and sweet - Ripe Banana paired with Coconut Milk, Caffeine-free! No adjustments allowed

Oatmilk Horchata

$6.00+

This isn’t the Horchata from the taco place down the street! Made with real cinnamon sticks, rice, vanilla and Oat milk for a dairy free twist on this Mexican classic. Add a shot of our cold distilled coffee for a punch of smooth chocolatey caffeine

Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$6.00+

Our house made Horchata with a swirl of strawberry goodness!

Dirty Horchata

$6.00+

This isn’t the Horchata from the taco place down the street! Made with real cinnamon sticks, rice, vanilla and Oat milk for a dairy free twist on this Mexican classic. Add a shot of our cold distilled coffee for a punch of smooth chocolatey caffeine

Coffee Milk Tea

$6.00+

Tiger Milk

$6.00+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$6.00+

A green tea sceneted with Fragrant and sweet jasmine flowers. Make it a milk tea with your choice of milk and sugar.

Thai Coffee

$6.00

Boba

Morro Bay Sunrise

Morro Bay Sunrise

$6.00+

Our newest refreshing summer drink! Jasmine green tea with a Strawberry cap and Lychee Jelly.

Strawberry Iced Tea

$6.00+
Oreo Crush

Oreo Crush

$6.00+

Remember dipping cookies into ice cold milk and freezing your finger tips off? We do! Now drink your milk and cookies and get a brain freeze instead.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$6.00+

Fresh Mango Chunks Pureed and blended with ice!

Mangonada

$6.00+

A Sweet and Sour Mango Slush made with fresh Mango and Chili Chamoy Sauce + Tajin

Pineapple Slush

$6.00+Out of stock

Tropical Fresh Pineapple chunks blended into a refreshing summer thirst quencher

Black Tea

$4.00

Hot Assam Black Tea, add milk and sugar to make a tea latte

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Innovative incorporation of fresh fruits making handcrafted, homemade boba drinks!

620 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

