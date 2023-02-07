Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Rolled Tacos - Riverton

review star

No reviews yet

13222 S Tree Sparrow Dr. Ste R-110

Riverton, UT 84065

Ice Cream Tacos *Shell colors may vary daily*

24K MAGIC

24K MAGIC

$8.95

Activated black charcoal Ice Cream w/coconut flakes Toppings: coconut flakes, chocolate drizzle, whip cream & edible gold flake

BLACK SESAME MAGIC
$8.95

BLACK SESAME MAGIC

$8.95

Toasted black sesame ice cream Toppings: mochi, whip cream, sweet milk drizzle.

BUTTER CUP BABY
$8.75

BUTTER CUP BABY

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/peanut butter Reese's Toppings: whip cream, Reese's & P.B drizzle

CAP'N CRUNCH TIME
$8.75

CAP’N CRUNCH TIME

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/cap’n crunch Toppings: whip cream, sweet milk drizzle.

CHAI THIS

CHAI THIS

$8.95

Chai Ice Cream Toppings: mochi, sweet milk & caramel drizzle & whip cream

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE BLISS
$8.75

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE BLISS

$8.75

Chocolate ice cream w/brownie Toppings: whip cream, caramel & chocolate drizzle

CHOCOLATE CHIP
$8.75

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$8.75

Vanilla Ice Cream w/chocolate chunks mixed in Toppings: chocolate drizzle, chocolate chunks & whip cream

COCONUT DELIGHT
$8.75

COCONUT DELIGHT

$8.75

Vanilla Ice Cream w/toasted coconut Toppings: toasted coconut, graham dust caramel & chocolate drizzle & whip cream

COFFEE & CREAM
$8.75

COFFEE & CREAM

$8.75

Coffee ice cream w/ OREOS Toppings: whip cream, & chocolate drizzle & OREO *made with espresso shot

COOKIES & CREAM
$8.75

COOKIES & CREAM

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/ OREOS Toppings: whip cream, OREOS, pocky sticks & chocolate drizzle

DOLE ROLL

DOLE ROLL

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/pineapple Toppings: whip cream & sweetened milk drizzle.

FOR THE LOVE OF COFFEE
$8.75

FOR THE LOVE OF COFFEE

$8.75

Coffee ice cream w/heath Toppings: whip cream, heath candy, chocolate & caramel drizzle. * made with espresso shot

GORILLA

GORILLA

$8.95

House TACO-Vanilla ice cream w/fresh bananas Toppings: whip cream, caramel & marshmallow drizzle & Nilla wafer

GRAHAMY WINNER
$8.95

GRAHAMY WINNER

$8.95

Vanilla ice cream w/cinnamon toast crunch Toppings: whip cream, graham cracker dust, teddy graham bears, honey drizzle, & edible gold flake

HONEY AVO-CUDDLES
$8.95

HONEY AVO-CUDDLES

$8.95

Avocado ice cream Toppings: Honey & whip cream

HONEY I'M COMB
$8.75

HONEY I'M COMB

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/house made honey comb. Toppings: whip cream, honey drizzle, & honey comb

IT WAS ALL A RASPBERRY DREAM
$8.75

IT WAS ALL A RASPBERRY DREAM

$8.75

Raspberry ice cream w/chocolate drizzle Toppings: Raspberries, chocolate drizzle & whip cream

IT'S MY BIRTHDAY
$8.75

IT’S MY BIRTHDAY

$8.75

Cake batter ice cream, sprinkles, nila wafer Topping: graham dust, whip cream & sprinkles * made in house cotton candy whip cream

LIFE IS CHOCOLATE
$8.25

LIFE IS CHOCOLATE

$8.25

Chocolate ice cream Toppings: whip cream & chocolate drizzle

LIVIN' THE CREAM
$8.25

LIVIN' THE CREAM

$8.25

Vanilla ice cream Toppings: whip cream, cherry

MATCHA BLISS
$8.95

MATCHA BLISS

$8.95

Matcha ice cream Toppings: whip cream, mochi, pocky, fortune cookie, & sweet milk drizzle.

MINT TO BE

MINT TO BE

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/mint OREOS Toppings: whip cream, mint OREO & chocolate drizzle

MONSTER INK

MONSTER INK

$8.75

Blue vanilla ice cream w/chips ahoy & OREO cookies Toppings: cookies, whip cream & chocolate drizzle

NESTLE CRUNCH TIME
$8.75

NESTLE CRUNCH TIME

$8.75

Vanilla Ice Cream w/Nestle crunch bar Toppings: chocolate drizzle, Nestle piece, & whip cream

RAINBOW ROAD
$8.75

RAINBOW ROAD

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/fruity pebble Toppings: cotton candy whip cream, sprinkles, fruity pebbles, & rainbow sour belt

ROLLIN' IN THE DOUGH
$8.75

ROLLIN’ IN THE DOUGH

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream w/ chocolate chip cookie dough. Topping: whip cream, cookie dough, & caramel drizzle. * in house made cookie dough (no egg)

SAY CHEESECAKE
$8.75

SAY CHEESECAKE

$8.75

Strawberry ice cream w/cheesecake bites Toppings: whip cream, cheesecake, pocky sticks, strawberry drizzle

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
$8.75

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$8.75

Strawberry Ice Cream w/graham cracker & cookie butter Toppings: graham dust, Biscoff cookie, pokey, cookie butter & strawberry drizzle & whip cream

SUNDAE FUNDAE
$8.75

SUNDAE FUNDAE

$8.75

Strawberry Ice Cream w/fresh banana & Nutella Toppings: Nutella & caramel drizzle, strawberry & banana & whip cream

S'MORES GALORE
$8.75

S’MORES GALORE

$8.75

Vanilla ice cream, w/graham crackers Topping: toasted marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate & marshmallow cream drizzle & whip cream

UBE-BEY-BEY

UBE-BEY-BEY

$8.95

Ube ice cream Toppings: coconut flakes, white chocolate Ube drizzle & whip cream

WHITE HAZELNUT ESPRESSO
$8.95

WHITE HAZELNUT ESPRESSO

$8.95

Coffee ice cream Topping: white hazelnut drizzle whip cream

Drinks

CHAMANGO SLUSH
$6.50

CHAMANGO SLUSH

$6.50

pineapple, mango with sweet chamoy drizzle & spicy tajin seasoning

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$6.00

Lemonade

LIMEADE

LIMEADE

$6.00

Limeade

MATCHA GREEN TEA
$6.25

MATCHA GREEN TEA

$6.25

Japanese matcha green tea.

MATCHA LATTE
$6.25

MATCHA LATTE

$6.25

sweet matcha milk tea.

PEACH LEMONADE
$6.50

PEACH LEMONADE

$6.50

peach lemonade, peach bits.

PINEAPPLE LEMONADE
$6.50

PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$6.50

lemonade, Pineapple bits.

RASPBERRY LEMONADE
$6.50

RASPBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50

lemonade, Raspberry bits.

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE
$6.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.50

strawberry lemonade, strawberry bits.

STRAWBERRY LIMEADE
$6.50

STRAWBERRY LIMEADE

$6.50

Lemonade, Strawberry bits.

THAI TEA

THAI TEA

$6.50

Thai tea with cream.

VIETNAMESE COFFEE
$6.75

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$6.75

vietnamese coffee, sea salt cream.

MILK TEA

MILK TEA

$6.50

House brew black tea with non dairy creamer and brown sugar.

Smoothies

COOKIES & CREAM SMOOTHIE
$7.95

COOKIES & CREAM SMOOTHIE

$7.95

oreo shake, chocolate drizzle, whip cream.

MONSTER INK SMOOTHIE
$7.95

MONSTER INK SMOOTHIE

$7.95

chocolate chip cookie & oreo shake, chocolate drizzle, whip cream.

RAINBOW ROAD SMOOTHIE
$7.95

RAINBOW ROAD SMOOTHIE

$7.95

fruity pebble shake, cotton candy whip cream, sprinkles, rainbow sour belt.

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE
$7.95

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE

$7.95

strawberry smoothie, whip cream.

TAREO SMOOTHIE
$7.95

TAREO SMOOTHIE

$7.95

taro ice cream, oreos, whip cream.

COTTON CANDY
$7.95

COTTON CANDY

$7.95

Cotton Candy smoothie, topped with cotton candy sprinkles & cotton candy whip cream.

Floats

Cola Float

Cola Float

$8.50

Our take on the traditional ice cream float- hand rolled ice cream in a cup with Cola soda and whip cream topping

Rootbeer Float
$8.50

Rootbeer Float

$8.50

Our take on the traditional ice cream float- hand rolled ice cream in a cup with Rootbeer soda and whip cream topping

Cream Soda Float
$8.50

Cream Soda Float

$8.50

Our take on the traditional ice cream float- hand rolled ice cream in a cup with Cream Soda and whip cream topping

Affogato Float
$8.50

Affogato Float

$8.50

Our take on the traditional ice cream float- hand rolled ice cream in a cup with our house made Vietnamese Coffee and whip cream topping

Orange Cream Float
$8.50

Orange Cream Float

$8.50

Our take on the traditional ice cream float- hand rolled ice cream in a cup with Orange cream soda and whip cream topping

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy an Ice cream Taco!

Location

13222 S Tree Sparrow Dr. Ste R-110, Riverton, UT 84065

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

