Main picView gallery

Cortaditos - American Dream 1 American Dream Way

review star

No reviews yet

1 American Dream Way

East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Emp Pollo Fricasé
Emp Ropa Vieja
Papa Rellena

Hot Coffees & Tea

Dos Kilos

$2.50+

Strong Espresso

Cafecito

$2.50+

Espresso with Sugar

Colada

$4.00+

A lot of Cafecito (2 Espresso shots with sugar) con espumita (Espresso crema) to share.

Cortadito Mulato

$3.00+

Only at Cortaditos, Espresso with brown sugar (not your everyday brown sugar) and equal part of milk with foam.

Cortadito Bon Bon

$4.00+

Espresso with equal part of condensed milk, a concentrated Café con leche.

Cortadito Leche & Leche

$4.00+

Espresso sweetened with condensed milk, a hint of milk & foam

Café con Leche

$4.00+

You may call it Latte.

Capuchino

$4.00+

Made with espresso and a foamy milk.

Café Mocha

$4.50+

A Latte adding dark chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Caliente

$4.00+

Made using a very rich dark cocoa powder.

House Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

House hot brewed coffee also using our unique Cortaditos blend.

Organic Tea (Assorted)

$2.75+

You may pick from an assortment of flavors. All Organic well balanced.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Latte using Chai Tea, a new trend among coffee alternatives.

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Es una onda japonesa (it’s a Japanese thing), said the Cuban Barista.

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso over hot water.

La Reina Tea

$3.50+

Tea, the way Celia Cruz used to drink. Organic Tangerine - Ginger, with Guava syrup.

El Apóstol Café

$2.50+

Jose Marti's coffee choice, Espresso with Honey (Organic Honey)

Cold Coffees & Teas

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Summer or Winter, if you prefer your coffee cold, simply a latte over ice.

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Our very own Cortaditos blend extracted using the cold brew process.

Cold Brew Mojito

$5.50+

Of our own creation, can't get any more Cuban than this.. With our cold brew extraction, Mint leaves, a perfect amount of simple syrup and Cream.

Frozen Cafe Con Leche

$6.00+

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50+

The popular Japanese tea blend over ice and milk or milk substitute.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai Tea with milk over ice.

Organic Iced Teas

$3.50+

Cortaditos doble a la Roca (On the Rocks-Double)

$4.00

Juice - Soda - Water

Goya Malta, another very popular soft drink among the tropics.

Batidos

$6.00+

Smoothies using Tropical fruit flavors. It includes the fruit pulp, milk, milk substitute, sugar and ice; can be ordered in water also!

Morir Soñando

$6.00+

A blend of freshly squeezed OJ with Evaporated and Condensed milks. Made our way, originally from The Dominican Republic, then adopted throughout the Caribbean.

Mojito Limonada

$6.00+

Of our own creation, a Lemonade based refreshment with mint leaves, our Home made lemonade, and Guava flavor.

Jugo de Naranja

$6.00

All natural Fresh squeezed Orange Juice.

Melon o Sandia

$5.00

All pure Watermelon juice with a hint of sugar!

Limonada

$4.50

Our house made Lemonade, Lime juice only with some sugar & water. Kept cooled for best enjoyment.

Materva

$2.75

Decades old traditional Cuban sodas, pick one or more from our selection.. Materva (Yerba Mate), Jupina (Pineapple), Ironbeer (a Dr Pepper like), and Diet Materva.

Diet Materva

$2.75

Jupiña

$2.75

Ironbeer

$2.75

Coke Bottle

$2.75

Pick from a small selection of these most popular American sodas. Coca Cola, Diet Coke, and Ginger Ale.

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.75

Agua Bottle

$2.75

Polar spring water bottled.

SANDWICHES

Cubano

$12.00

Toasted Cuban bread, with mustard, swiss cheese, smoked ham, salami, chorizo, pickles, and oven roasted pork, "EL MEJOR"!

Pollo Loco

$11.00

Toasted Cuban bread, with our Mild Chipotle Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, and Oven roasted Chicken Breast, AY MAMA!

Pan con Bistec

$12.00

Cuban roll (not toasted), with a mild chipotle mayo, thin steaks marinated & sautéed with onions, Provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and potato sticks

Jamón & Queso

$7.50

Toasted Cuban bread, Smoked Ham & Provolone cheese, butter, SENCILLO & SABROSO!

Tostada

$5.00

Hot pressed cuban bread with real butter.

Vegan Cubano

$14.00

On a Vegan Cuban bread, with Yellow mustard, Vegan Mozzarella cheese, Seasoned Tofu slices, Vegan Salami, Pickles, and a meat replacement of Mushrooms & shredded Carrots.

Veggie

$10.00

On a vegan cuban bread, with our Mojo mayo, Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Pan fried Sweets Plantain.

EMPANADAS/CROQUETAS/PAPAS/MORE

Emp Ropa Vieja

$4.50

Perhaps the most popular Cuban dish, this time made into an empanada. Flank steak well seasoned on a tomato based sauce.

Emp Pollo Fricasé

$4.50

Shredded Chicken stew with olives.

Emp Cubana

$4.50

Papa Rellena

$4.50

A potato ball filled with a deliciously made ground beef, then breaded and deep fried.

Croqueta de Jamon

$2.00

"BEST in TOWN", a dough made with ground ham, seasoned with spices, milk, butter... then breaded and fried.

SECOS

Pastelito Carne

$3.00

Using our family recipe pastry dough, filled with seasoned ground beef, raisins, & olives.

Pastelito Guayaba

$3.00

Our family recipe pastry dough filled with guava paste.

Pastelito Gua & Queso

$3.00

Made with our family recipe dough, filled with Guava paste & cream cheese.

Quesito

$3.00

Our family recipe dough, filled with Cream cheese, and baked over a caramel.

Pastelito Mango & Queso

$3.00

Mantecado

$2.75

A Cuban style sugar cookie. Options of plain sugar, Guava, or Chocolate.

Croissant

$3.75

Butter Croissant.

Almond Croissant

$4.75

A perfect butter croissant filled with Almond paste, with some extra paste and shaved Almonds on top, then finished with a little powder sugar.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

FRIOS

Flan

$4.50

Our own family recipe.

Cheesecake Guayava

$4.50

Our gluten free version of the dessert with Guava filling.

Tresleches

$5.50

A sponge cake soaked in a blend of three milks topped with meringue.

Tresleches Cortaditos

$5.50

A sponge cake soaked in a blend of three milks with added espresso flavor and an espresso infused meringue.

Cremebrule

$5.00

A Spanish staple adopted by all, milk based batter baked with flamed sugar on top.

Tarta de Frutas

$6.00

Mixed fruits over vanilla cream on a bite size butter tart.

Marquesita

$4.00

A slice of cake in a rectangular shape, you may pick from a selection of flavor combinations.

Arroz con Leche

$3.00

Rice pudding.

Cuatroleches

$5.50

Coffee Box

Cafe con Leche Box

$38.99

House Brewed Coffee Box

$32.99

Merchandise

Espresso n Granos 12oz

$16.99

Our UNIQUE Cortaditos Coffee Blend packed to take home, can also make a wonderful GIFT! Please ask us how do you want it ground

Dos Kilos Tazitas Set

$34.99

Take with you a piece of Cortaditos, learn how to make a Cafecito (if you haven't yet), then call all friends and sip from these beautifully crafted cups.

Café con Leche Tazitas Set

$44.99

Take with you a piece of Cortaditos, learn how to make a Cafe con Leche or Cappuccino (if you haven't yet), then call all friends and sip from these beautifully crafted 12oz cups.

Cortaditos Hat

$34.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Aqui tienes tu casa! Here you have your home!

Location

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PORA
orange starNo Reviews
1 American Dream Way East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Fields - American Dream
orange starNo Reviews
1 American Dream Way East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurantnext
La Fortaleza - Carlstadt
orange star4.2 • 692
335 Paterson Plank Road Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Biggie's - Carlstadt
orange starNo Reviews
430 New Jersey 17 Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View restaurantnext
Annabella's House of Mozz
orange starNo Reviews
900 Patterson Plank Road East Rutherford, NJ 07073
View restaurantnext
DUMPLING DOJO
orange starNo Reviews
16 Glen Rd Rutherford, NJ 07070
View restaurantnext
Map
More near East Rutherford
Rutherford
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carlstadt
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Secaucus
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Passaic
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Lodi
review star
No reviews yet
Garfield
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston