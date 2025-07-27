- Home
Cortaditos Union City
4501 Park Ave
Union City, NJ 07087
Drinks
Hot Coffees & Teas
Dos Kilos
Strong espresso$2.20
Cafecito
Strong espresso with sugar$2.20
Colada
A lot of espresso with espumita. Made to share!$4.00
Cortadito Mulato
Our signature drink- equal parts espresso, milk, and brown sugar$3.00
Cortadito Bon Bon
Espresso with equal parts condensed milk$3.00
Cortadito Leche & Leche
Espresso with equal parts milk and condensed milk$3.25
Café con Leche
A Cuban latte- espresso with steamed milk$4.00
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam$4.00
Chocolate Caliente
Hot chocolate$3.50
House Brewed Coffee
Traditional drip made with our Cortaditos dark roast blend$3.00
Matcha Latte
Green matcha tea paired with steamed milk$4.75
Chai Tea Latte
Black tea infused with spices and topped with steamed milk$4.25
Americano
Espresso with hot water$3.50
Organic Tea
Assortment of house teas$3.00
La Reina Tea
How the queen of salsa, Celia Cruz, would drink her tea- tangerine, ginger, & lemon tea topped with guava syrup$3.50
Cold Coffees & Teas
Iced Latte
Espresso mixed with chilled milk and ice$5.00
Cold Brew
A highly-concentrated cold coffee, with a smooth, bold taste$5.00
Cold Brew Mojito
Our own Cuban creation: cold brew infused with mint leaves & a dash of sugar, topped with heavy cream$5.50
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha mixed with chilled milk and ice$5.75
Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea mixed with chilled milk and ice$5.00
Iced Americano
Espresso with cold water$4.50
Frozen Café con Leche
Our delicious café con leche but frozen!$5.00
Cortaditos a la Roca
Our signature Cortaditos but double & a la roca (on the rocks)!
Wake Me Up Con-Trigo
Your new favorite Cuban duo- sweet trigo (puffed wheat cereal) & strong espresso, blended with milk, ice, and a dash of sugar!$5.50
Organic Iced Teas
A refreshing burst of flavors- juicy peach or tart hibiscus mango$4.00
Frozen Lemonades
Cool down with our refreshing frozen lemonades, perfect for the summer!$5.00
Mojito Limonadas
Batidos & Juices
Mamey
The most popular Cuban shake- a tropical fruit with a sweet, creamy flavor profile$5.50
Mango
One of our best sellers- classic & always sweet$5.50
Guava
A Cuban staple- sweet, tangy, and tart$5.50
Fruta Bomba
Also known as papaya$5.50
Trigo
A thick and creamy puffed wheat cereal milkshake$5.50
Chocolate
The perfect chocolatey treat$5.50
Banana
A classic sweet treat$5.50
Soft Drinks
Morir Soñando
Freshly squeezed orange juice topped with condensed milk and a splash of milk$5.50
Jugo de Naranja
Freshly squeezed orange juice$5.95
Naranja & Zanahoria
Freshly squeezed orange juice combined with carrot juice$5.95
Sandia
All natural watermelon juice with a hint of sugar$4.50
Limonada
All natural house made lemonade$4.00
Water$1.50
Apple Juice$3.00
Cuban Soda$2.25
Soda$2.25
Malta$2.25
Topochico$3.50
Food
Sandwiches
Cubano Cortaditos
Toasted Cuban bread with smoked ham, salami, chorizo, mustard, swiss cheese, pickles, and oven roasted pork. "¡EL MEJOR!"$11.00
Cubano Clasico
Toasted cuban bread with smoked ham, mustard, swiss cheese, pickles, and a generous amount of our oven roasted pork. "¡EL ORIGINAL!"$10.50
Vegano Cubano
Our new and improved all vegan version of a classic Cuban sandwich- vegan Cuban bread, seasoned sautéed jackfruit with onions, vegan salami, vegan swiss, yellow mustard, & pickles "DALE QUE TE QUEDAS"$13.00
Pollo Loco
Oven roasted chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, and mild chipotle mayo on hot pressed Cuban bread. "¡AY MAMÁ!"$10.00
Pan con Bistec
Freshly baked Cuban roll with layers of thin marinated steaks, sautéed with onions, and topped with provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, potato sticks, and mild chipotle mayo. "¡ PARA CHUPARTE LOS DEDOS!"$11.00
Medianoche
A classic Cuban on sweet, soft medianoche bread. "¡QUE RICO!"$9.00
Croqueta Preparada
3 ham croquetas, ham, & swiss cheese all toasted to perfection on Cuban bread. "¡MUCHACHO!"$9.00
Jamón & Queso
Ham & provolone cheese on toasted, buttery Cuban bread. "¡SENCILLO Y SABROSO!"$7.00
Veggie
A delicious vegetarian option- lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mojo mayo, & pan fried maduros on Cuban bread. "¡RICO Y DELICIOSO!"$9.00
Tostada
Hot pressed Cuban bread with butter. "¡CLÁSICA!"$4.00
Pan con Tortilla
A freshly made omelette on delicious Cuban bread. "¡CANDELA!"$6.00
Smoked Ham, Egg, & Cheese on a Sweet Croissant
The perfect breakfast sandwich. "¡COMO TE LO MANDÓ EL MEDICO!"$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Smoked Ham & Cheese on a Croissant
Another delicious breakfast option! "¡RIQUISIMO!"$6.00
Egg Whites & Turkey Bacon on a Croissant
Egg whites, turkey bacon, & provolone cheese on a whole wheat croissant "LIGERO Y EXQUISITO"$6.50OUT OF STOCK
Savory
Ropa Vieja Empanada
Shredded beef baked empanada$3.25
Chicken Fricasé Empanada
Chicken stew baked empanada$3.25
Lomo & Cheese Empanada
Smoked pork with onions & cheese in a baked empanada$3.25
Cubana Empanada
A Cuban sandwich... but in a baked empanada!$3.25
Garbanzo Empanada
Made with chickpeas and mushrooms- a perfect vegetarian baked empanada$3.25
Guava & Cheese Empanada
Guava & cheese baked empanada$3.25
Papa Rellena
A Cuban staple- a potato ball stuffed with ground beef and fried to perfection$4.00
Croqueta de Jamón
Ham croquette made in house$1.40
Tira de Bocaditos
Classic Cuban finger sandwiches- fluffy rolls filled with delicious ham & cheese spread$3.25
Pan Cubano
Our baked in house, out of this world Cuban bread$0.95
Grab & Go
Strawberry & Blueberry Granola Parfait
A delicious & healthy on-the-go snack$5.00
Pasta de Bocaditos
Our secret recipe ham spread$6.00
Chicken & Mango Salad
A light and fresh salad made with oven roasted chicken breast, mangoes, cashews, and dried cranberries$8.00
Palitroques
The Cuban breadstick- thin & crunchy. Perfect with any meal or a café con leche!$5.00
Banana
The perfect on-the-go healthy snack!$1.25
Hard Boiled Eggs
A delicious, protein-packed snack$3.25
Fruit Cup
A mix of fresh, seasonal fruits$4.25
Turkey & Pineapple on a Whole Wheat Croissant
A delicious & healthy blend of tropical flavors- pan roasted turkey breast, swiss cheese, lettuce, fresh pineapple, & our signature Cortaditos mojo mayo on a whole wheat croissant$6.50
Sweets
Pastries
Guava Pastelito
Guava puff pastry$2.25
Guava & Queso Pastelito
Guava & cheese puff pastry$2.25
Meat Pastelito
Meat puff pastry- sweet & savory$2.25OUT OF STOCK
Quesito
Cream cheese pastry baked to golden perfection and topped with a layer of crunchy sugar$2.25
Mantecado
Traditional shortbread cookie. Choose your flavor$2.50
Butter Croissant
Classic, flaky, and buttery croissant$3.25
Almond Croissant
Croissant with a sweet, almond paste filling and topped with powdered sugar$4.50
Desserts
Tresleches
A light spongy cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture$4.95
Cuatroleches
A traditional tresleches made with delicious dulce de leche$5.25
Flan
THE Cuban dessert- a soft, pillowy pudding made with condensed milk (GF)$3.00
Guava Cheesecake
Our famous cheesecake with a guava swirl (GF)$3.95
Arroz con Leche
Cuban rice pudding (GF)$2.25
Fruit Tart
A sweet tart filled with vanilla custard & fresh fruit$2.75
Catering
Breakfast Packages
Minis
Whole Desserts
Misc.
Merchandise
Dos Kilos Tazita Set
4 beautifully crafted Cortaditos "Dos Kilos" tazitas with matching plates$34.99
Café Con Leche Tazita Set
4 beautifully crafted 12oz Cortaditos "Café con Leche" tazitas with matching plates$40.99
12oz Cortaditos Espresso Blend
Our signature Cortaditos Espresso blend: medium to dark roast with a hint of chocolate & maple syrup$16.99
12oz Cortaditos Drip Blend
Our signature Cortaditos drip blend: a dark roast with hints of flowers, nuts, & sweet dark chocolate$14.99
12oz Café Mojito Blend
Vibrant notes of fresh mint, sweet undertones, and a tangy lime zest, evoking the refreshing taste of a mojito$19.99
5lb Cortaditos Espresso Blend
Our signature Cortaditos Espresso blend: medium to dark roast with a hint of chocolate & maple syrup$92.99
5lb Cortaditos Drip Blend
Our signature Cortaditos drip blend: a dark roast with hints of flowers, nuts, & sweet dark chocolate$82.99
8oz Cortaditos Tumbler$25.00
16oz Hot Tumbler$30.00
16oz Cold Tumbler$30.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:30 pm
Here you have your home! Aqui tienes tu casa
4501 Park Ave, Union City, NJ 07087