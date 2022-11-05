Cortaditos imageView gallery

Cortaditos 4501 Park Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4501 Park Ave

Union City, NJ 07087

Popular Items

Pan con Bistec
Cubano
Café con Leche

Hot Coffees & Tea

Dos Kilos

$2.00+

Strong Espresso

Cafecito

$2.00+

Espresso with Sugar

Colada

$3.50+

A lot of Cafecito (2 Espresso shots with sugar) con espumita (Espresso crema) to share.

Cortadito Mulato

$2.50+

Only at Cortaditos, Espresso with brown sugar (not your everyday brown sugar) and equal part of milk with foam.

Cortadito Bon Bon

$2.75+

Espresso with equal part of condensed milk, a concentrated Café con leche.

Café con Leche

$3.00+

You may call it Latte.

Capuchino

$3.00+

Made with espresso and a foamy milk.

Café Mocha

$3.75+

A Latte adding dark chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Caliente

$3.00+

Made using a very rich dark cocoa powder.

Cortadito Leche & Leche

$3.00+

Espresso sweetened with condensed milk, a hint of milk & foam

House Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

House hot brewed coffee also using our unique Cortaditos blend.

Organic Tea (Assorted)

$3.00+

You may pick from an assortment of flavors. All Organic well balanced.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Latte using Chai Tea, a new trend among coffee alternatives.

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Es una onda japonesa (it’s a Japanese thing), said the Cuban Barista.

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso over hot water.

La Reina Tea

$3.50+

Tea, the way Celia Cruz used to drink. Organic Tangerine - Ginger, with Guava syrup.

El Apóstol Café

$2.50+

Jose Marti's coffee choice, Espresso with Honey (Organic Honey)

Cafes & Tes Frios (Cold Coffees & Teas)

Cold Brew

$3.50

Our very own Cortaditos blend extracted using the cold brew process.

Cold Brew Mojito

$4.50

Of our own creation, can't get any more Cuban than this.. With our cold brew extraction, Mint leaves, a perfect amount of simple syrup and Cream.

Iced Latte

$3.50

Summer or Winter, if you prefer your coffee cold, simply a latte over ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50

The popular Japanese tea blend over ice and milk or milk substitute.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00

Chai Tea with milk over ice.

Iced Americano

$3.50

Organic Iced Teas

$3.00

Cortaditos doble a la Roca (On the Rocks-Double)

$4.00

Frozen Cafe Con Leche

$4.25

Juice - Soda - Water

Goya Malta, another very popular soft drink among the tropics.

Batidos

$4.00

Smoothies using Tropical fruit flavors. It includes the fruit pulp, milk, milk substitute, sugar and ice; can be ordered in water also!

Morir Soñando

$4.00

A blend of freshly squeezed OJ with Evaporated and Condensed milks. Made our way, originally from The Dominican Republic, then adopted throughout the Caribbean.

Jugo de Naranja

$4.50

All natural Fresh squeezed Orange Juice.

Naranja & Zanahoria

$5.00

Equal parts Fresh extracted Carrot juice with OJ.

Melon o Sandia

$3.50

All pure Watermelon juice with a hint of sugar!

Limonada

$3.50

Our house made Lemonade, Lime juice only with some sugar & water. Kept cooled for best enjoyment.

Apple juice

$2.50

Martinellis Gold medal Apple juice

Soda cubana

$1.50

Decades old traditional Cuban sodas, pick one or more from our selection.. Materva (Yerba Mate), Jupina (Pineapple), Ironbeer (a Dr Pepper like), and Diet Materva.

Agua

$1.25

Polar spring water bottled.

Soda

$1.35

Pick from a small selection of these most popular American sodas. Coca Cola, Diet Coke, and Ginger Ale.

Malta

$1.75

Malta.

Mojito Limonada

$4.50

Of our own creation, a Lemonade based refreshment with mint leaves, our Home made lemonade, and Guava flavor.

Sparkling S.Pellegrino Water

$2.25

Refrigerated & Bagged

Strawberry & Blueberry Granola Parfait

$3.75

A healthier option with Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt, Fresh cut strawberries, blueberries, plus some crunchy granola to be added optional.

Espresso n Granos 12oz

$12.00

Our UNIQUE Cortaditos Coffee Blend packed to take home, can also make a wonderful GIFT! Please ask us how do you want it ground

Dos Kilos Tazitas Set

$28.00

Take with you a piece of Cortaditos, learn how to make a Cafecito (if you haven't yet), then call all friends and sip from these beautifully crafted cups.

Café con Leche Tazitas Set

$35.00

Take with you a piece of Cortaditos, learn how to make a Cafe con Leche or Cappuccino (if you haven't yet), then call all friends and sip from these beautifully crafted 12oz cups.

Chips

$1.75

Cortaditos Hat

$35.00

SOUPS/SALADS

Chicken & Mango Salad

$7.00

Simple delicious oven roasted Chicken breast with Mango, one of Cuba’s more abundant fruits, over Spring mixed lettuce, with a perfect amount of Cashews & Dried Cranberries.

Cocktail Frutas

$3.50

Mixed Tropical fruits and berries.

SANDWICHES

Cubano

$8.00

Toasted Cuban bread, with mustard, swiss cheese, smoked ham, salami, chorizo, pickles, and oven roasted pork, "EL MEJOR"!

Pollo Loco

$8.00

Toasted Cuban bread, with our Mild Chipotle Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, and Oven roasted Chicken Breast, AY MAMA!

Pan con Bistec

$8.50

Cuban roll (not toasted), with a mild chipotle mayo, thin steaks marinated & sautéed with onions, Provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and potato sticks

Medianoche

$7.00

Medianoche (midnight) bread with yellow mustard, swiss cheese, ham, pickles, and our oven roasted pork.

Pan con Lechón

$7.50

Not toasted Cuban bread, with our oven roasted pork (Not heated), and a side of our mojo criollo, COMO TE LO MANDO EL MEDICO!

Croqueta preparada

$7.50

Cuban bread toasted, with 3 of our ham croquettes, additional ham & swiss cheese. Add Mustard or pickles to taste.

Jamón & Queso

$5.00

Toasted Cuban bread, Smoked Ham & Provolone cheese, butter, SENCILLO & SABROSO!

Tostada

$2.50

Hot pressed cuban bread with real butter.

Egg, Bacon & Sofrito en Croissant

$4.50

Available during the morning ONLY, on a regular croissant with a slice of bacon, light scrambled eggs, and a Sofrito sauce, DAME DOS!

EMPANADAS/CROQUETAS/PAPAS/MORE

Emp Ropa Vieja

$2.75

Perhaps the most popular Cuban dish, this time made into an empanada. Flank steak well seasoned on a tomato based sauce.

Emp Pollo Fricasé

$2.55

Shredded Chicken stew with olives.

Emp Lomo Ahumado y Quesos

$2.55

Smoked chops cut in cubes sauteed with onions, mixed with Mozzarella, Swizz, and little Blue Cheeses.

Papa Rellena

$3.00

A potato ball filled with a deliciously made ground beef, then breaded and deep fried.

Croqueta de Jamon

$1.25

"BEST in TOWN", a dough made with ground ham, seasoned with spices, milk, butter... then breaded and fried.

Emp VEGGIE Garbanzo (Chickpea)

$2.55

A delicious VEGAN option, filling made sauteing Onions, Peppers, Garlic, Mushroom, with a tomato based Sofrito, and Vegetable stock.

Emp Cubana

$2.75

VEGAN & VEGGIE

Vegano Cubano

$12.00

Our take on an ALL Vegan version of the Cuban Sandwich

Veggie

$8.00

SECOS

Pastelito Carne

$1.65

Using our family recipe pastry dough, filled with seasoned ground beef, raisins, & olives.

Pastelito Guayaba

$1.45

Our family recipe pastry dough filled with guava paste.

Pastelito Gua & Queso

$1.60

Made with our family recipe dough, filled with Guava paste & cream cheese.

Quesito

$1.55

Our family recipe dough, filled with Cream cheese, and baked over a caramel.

Mantecado

$1.95

A Cuban style sugar cookie. Options of plain sugar, Guava, or Chocolate.

Croissant

$2.55

Butter Croissant.

Almond Croissant

$3.55

A perfect butter croissant filled with Almond paste, with some extra paste and shaved Almonds on top, then finished with a little powder sugar.

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

FRIOS

Tarta de Frutas

$2.50

Mixed fruits over vanilla cream on a bite size butter tart.

Tarta de Berries

$2.50

Blueberries or Mixed Berries over vanilla cream on a bite size butter tart.

Cremebrule

$3.50

A Spanish staple adopted by all, milk based batter baked with flamed sugar on top.

Flan

$2.75

Our own family recipe.

Marquesita

$1.95

A slice of cake in a rectangular shape, you may pick from a selection of flavor combinations.

Cheesecake Guayava

$3.50

Our gluten free version of the dessert with Guava filling.

Tresleches

$4.50

A sponge cake soaked in a blend of three milks topped with meringue.

Tresleches Cortaditos

$4.75

A sponge cake soaked in a blend of three milks with added espresso flavor and an espresso infused meringue.

Arroz con Leche

$2.00

Rice pudding.

Marquesita Chocolate

$1.95

A slice of cake in a rectangular shape, chocolate cake with chocolate filling.

Profiterol o Eclair

$2.50

Eclair in a round shape filled with vanilla cream and topped with chocolate or powdered sugar.

Coffee Box

Cafe con Leche Box

$34.00

House Brewed Coffee Box

$28.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Here you have a home! Aqui tienes tu casa

Location

4501 Park Ave, Union City, NJ 07087

Directions

Gallery
Cortaditos image

