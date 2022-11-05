- Home
Cortaditos 4501 Park Ave
4501 Park Ave
Union City, NJ 07087
Popular Items
Hot Coffees & Tea
Dos Kilos
Strong Espresso
Cafecito
Espresso with Sugar
Colada
A lot of Cafecito (2 Espresso shots with sugar) con espumita (Espresso crema) to share.
Cortadito Mulato
Only at Cortaditos, Espresso with brown sugar (not your everyday brown sugar) and equal part of milk with foam.
Cortadito Bon Bon
Espresso with equal part of condensed milk, a concentrated Café con leche.
Café con Leche
You may call it Latte.
Capuchino
Made with espresso and a foamy milk.
Café Mocha
A Latte adding dark chocolate sauce.
Chocolate Caliente
Made using a very rich dark cocoa powder.
Cortadito Leche & Leche
Espresso sweetened with condensed milk, a hint of milk & foam
House Brewed Coffee
House hot brewed coffee also using our unique Cortaditos blend.
Organic Tea (Assorted)
You may pick from an assortment of flavors. All Organic well balanced.
Chai Tea Latte
Latte using Chai Tea, a new trend among coffee alternatives.
Matcha Latte
Es una onda japonesa (it’s a Japanese thing), said the Cuban Barista.
Americano
Espresso over hot water.
La Reina Tea
Tea, the way Celia Cruz used to drink. Organic Tangerine - Ginger, with Guava syrup.
El Apóstol Café
Jose Marti's coffee choice, Espresso with Honey (Organic Honey)
Cafes & Tes Frios (Cold Coffees & Teas)
Cold Brew
Our very own Cortaditos blend extracted using the cold brew process.
Cold Brew Mojito
Of our own creation, can't get any more Cuban than this.. With our cold brew extraction, Mint leaves, a perfect amount of simple syrup and Cream.
Iced Latte
Summer or Winter, if you prefer your coffee cold, simply a latte over ice.
Iced Matcha Latte
The popular Japanese tea blend over ice and milk or milk substitute.
Iced Chai Latte
Chai Tea with milk over ice.
Iced Americano
Organic Iced Teas
Cortaditos doble a la Roca (On the Rocks-Double)
Frozen Cafe Con Leche
Juice - Soda - Water
Batidos
Smoothies using Tropical fruit flavors. It includes the fruit pulp, milk, milk substitute, sugar and ice; can be ordered in water also!
Morir Soñando
A blend of freshly squeezed OJ with Evaporated and Condensed milks. Made our way, originally from The Dominican Republic, then adopted throughout the Caribbean.
Jugo de Naranja
All natural Fresh squeezed Orange Juice.
Naranja & Zanahoria
Equal parts Fresh extracted Carrot juice with OJ.
Melon o Sandia
All pure Watermelon juice with a hint of sugar!
Limonada
Our house made Lemonade, Lime juice only with some sugar & water. Kept cooled for best enjoyment.
Apple juice
Martinellis Gold medal Apple juice
Soda cubana
Decades old traditional Cuban sodas, pick one or more from our selection.. Materva (Yerba Mate), Jupina (Pineapple), Ironbeer (a Dr Pepper like), and Diet Materva.
Agua
Polar spring water bottled.
Soda
Pick from a small selection of these most popular American sodas. Coca Cola, Diet Coke, and Ginger Ale.
Malta
Malta.
Mojito Limonada
Of our own creation, a Lemonade based refreshment with mint leaves, our Home made lemonade, and Guava flavor.
Sparkling S.Pellegrino Water
Refrigerated & Bagged
Strawberry & Blueberry Granola Parfait
A healthier option with Vanilla & Strawberry yogurt, Fresh cut strawberries, blueberries, plus some crunchy granola to be added optional.
Espresso n Granos 12oz
Our UNIQUE Cortaditos Coffee Blend packed to take home, can also make a wonderful GIFT! Please ask us how do you want it ground
Dos Kilos Tazitas Set
Take with you a piece of Cortaditos, learn how to make a Cafecito (if you haven't yet), then call all friends and sip from these beautifully crafted cups.
Café con Leche Tazitas Set
Take with you a piece of Cortaditos, learn how to make a Cafe con Leche or Cappuccino (if you haven't yet), then call all friends and sip from these beautifully crafted 12oz cups.
Chips
Cortaditos Hat
SOUPS/SALADS
SANDWICHES
Cubano
Toasted Cuban bread, with mustard, swiss cheese, smoked ham, salami, chorizo, pickles, and oven roasted pork, "EL MEJOR"!
Pollo Loco
Toasted Cuban bread, with our Mild Chipotle Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Tomato, and Oven roasted Chicken Breast, AY MAMA!
Pan con Bistec
Cuban roll (not toasted), with a mild chipotle mayo, thin steaks marinated & sautéed with onions, Provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and potato sticks
Medianoche
Medianoche (midnight) bread with yellow mustard, swiss cheese, ham, pickles, and our oven roasted pork.
Pan con Lechón
Not toasted Cuban bread, with our oven roasted pork (Not heated), and a side of our mojo criollo, COMO TE LO MANDO EL MEDICO!
Croqueta preparada
Cuban bread toasted, with 3 of our ham croquettes, additional ham & swiss cheese. Add Mustard or pickles to taste.
Jamón & Queso
Toasted Cuban bread, Smoked Ham & Provolone cheese, butter, SENCILLO & SABROSO!
Tostada
Hot pressed cuban bread with real butter.
Egg, Bacon & Sofrito en Croissant
Available during the morning ONLY, on a regular croissant with a slice of bacon, light scrambled eggs, and a Sofrito sauce, DAME DOS!
EMPANADAS/CROQUETAS/PAPAS/MORE
Emp Ropa Vieja
Perhaps the most popular Cuban dish, this time made into an empanada. Flank steak well seasoned on a tomato based sauce.
Emp Pollo Fricasé
Shredded Chicken stew with olives.
Emp Lomo Ahumado y Quesos
Smoked chops cut in cubes sauteed with onions, mixed with Mozzarella, Swizz, and little Blue Cheeses.
Papa Rellena
A potato ball filled with a deliciously made ground beef, then breaded and deep fried.
Croqueta de Jamon
"BEST in TOWN", a dough made with ground ham, seasoned with spices, milk, butter... then breaded and fried.
Emp VEGGIE Garbanzo (Chickpea)
A delicious VEGAN option, filling made sauteing Onions, Peppers, Garlic, Mushroom, with a tomato based Sofrito, and Vegetable stock.
Emp Cubana
SECOS
Pastelito Carne
Using our family recipe pastry dough, filled with seasoned ground beef, raisins, & olives.
Pastelito Guayaba
Our family recipe pastry dough filled with guava paste.
Pastelito Gua & Queso
Made with our family recipe dough, filled with Guava paste & cream cheese.
Quesito
Our family recipe dough, filled with Cream cheese, and baked over a caramel.
Mantecado
A Cuban style sugar cookie. Options of plain sugar, Guava, or Chocolate.
Croissant
Butter Croissant.
Almond Croissant
A perfect butter croissant filled with Almond paste, with some extra paste and shaved Almonds on top, then finished with a little powder sugar.
Chocolate Croissant
FRIOS
Tarta de Frutas
Mixed fruits over vanilla cream on a bite size butter tart.
Tarta de Berries
Blueberries or Mixed Berries over vanilla cream on a bite size butter tart.
Cremebrule
A Spanish staple adopted by all, milk based batter baked with flamed sugar on top.
Flan
Our own family recipe.
Marquesita
A slice of cake in a rectangular shape, you may pick from a selection of flavor combinations.
Cheesecake Guayava
Our gluten free version of the dessert with Guava filling.
Tresleches
A sponge cake soaked in a blend of three milks topped with meringue.
Tresleches Cortaditos
A sponge cake soaked in a blend of three milks with added espresso flavor and an espresso infused meringue.
Arroz con Leche
Rice pudding.
Marquesita Chocolate
A slice of cake in a rectangular shape, chocolate cake with chocolate filling.
Profiterol o Eclair
Eclair in a round shape filled with vanilla cream and topped with chocolate or powdered sugar.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Here you have a home! Aqui tienes tu casa
4501 Park Ave, Union City, NJ 07087