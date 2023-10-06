Drinks

Hot Coffees & Teas

Dos Kilos

$2.20+

Strong espresso

Cafecito

$2.20+

Strong espresso with sugar

Colada

$4.00+

A lot of espresso with espumita. Made to share!

Cortadito Mulato

$3.00+

Our signature drink- equal parts espresso, milk, and brown sugar

Cortadito Bon Bon

$3.00+

Espresso with equal parts condensed milk

Cortadito Leche & Leche

$3.25+

Espresso with equal parts milk and condensed milk

Café con Leche

$3.50+

A Cuban latte- espresso with steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk and lots of foam

Café Mocha

$4.00+

Latte with chocolate

Chocolate Caliente

$3.50+

Hot chocolate

House Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Traditional drip made with our house blend

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Green matcha tea powder paired with steamed milk

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

Black tea infused with spices and topped with steamed milk

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with hot water

Organic Tea

$3.00+

Assortment of house teas

La Reina Tea

$3.50+

How the queen of salsa would drink her tea- tangerine, ginger, & lemon tea topped with guava syrup

Pumpkin Spiced Café con Leche

$4.25+

The perfect fall drink- our classic café con leche with a touch of pumpkin goodness

Cold Coffees & Teas

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Espresso mixed with chilled milk and ice

Cold Brew

$4.50+

A highly-concentrated cold coffee, with a smooth, bold taste

Cold Brew Mojito

$5.00+

Our own Cuban creation: cold brew infused with mint leaves & a dash of sugar, topped with heavy cream

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with chilled milk and ice

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Chai tea mixed with chilled milk and ice

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Espresso with cold water

Frozen Café con Leche

$4.75+

Our delicious café con leche but frozen!

Organic Iced Teas

$4.00+

Assortment of iced tea flavors

Cortaditos a la Roca

$4.00

Our signature Cortaditos but a la roca (on the rocks)!

Frozen Pumpkin Spiced Café con Leche

$5.00+

The perfect fall drink- our classic frozen café con leche with a touch of pumpkin goodness

Mojito Limonadas

Our homemade lemonade with a Cuban twist. Choose your flavor
Guava Mojito

Kiwi Mojito

Strawberry Mojito

Batidos & Juices

Mamey Batido

Mango Batido

Guava Batido

Fruta Bomba Batido

Trigo Batido

Chocolate Batido

Malteada

Soft Drinks

Morir Soñando

$4.50+

Freshly squeezed orange juice topped with condensed milk and a splash of milk

Jugo de Naranja

$5.00+

Freshly squeezed orange juice

Naranja & Zanahoria

$5.50+

Freshly squeezed orange juice combined with carrot juice

Sandia

$3.95

Fresh watermelon juice with a hint of sugar

Limonada

$3.95

House made lemonade

Water

$1.25
Apple Juice

$2.75
Cuban Soda

$1.75
Soda

$1.75
Malta

$1.95
San Pellegrino

$2.50

Food

Sandwiches

Cubano Cortaditos

$9.00

Toasted Cuban bread with smoked ham, salami, chorizo, mustard, swiss cheese, pickles, and oven roasted pork. "¡EL MEJOR!"

Cubano Clasico

$9.00

Toasted cuban bread with smoked ham, mustard, swiss cheese, pickles, and a generous amount of our oven roasted pork. "¡EL ORIGINAL!"

Vegano Cubano

$13.00

Our take on an all vegan version of a classic Cubano. "¡DALE QUE TE QUEDAS!"

Pollo Loco

$9.00

Oven roasted chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, and mild chipotle mayo on hot pressed Cuban bread. "¡AY MAMÁ!"

Pan con Bistec

$9.50

Cuban roll with layers of thin marinated steaks, sautéed with onions, and topped with provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, potato sticks, and mild chipotle mayo. "¡ PARA CHUPARTE LOS DEDOS!"

Medianoche

$8.00

A classic Cuban on sweet, soft medianoche bread. "¡QUE RICO!"

Croqueta Preparada

$8.00

3 ham croquetas, ham, & swiss cheese all toasted to perfection on Cuban bread. "¡MUCHACHO!"

Jamón & Queso

$6.00

Ham & provolone cheese on toasted, buttery Cuban bread. "¡SENCILLO Y SABROSO!"

Tostada

$3.50

Hot pressed Cuban bread with butter. "¡CLÁSICA!"

Pan con Tortilla

$5.00

A freshly made omelette on delicious Cuban bread. "¡CANDELA!"

Smoked Ham, Egg, & Cheese on a Sweet Croissant

$6.00

The perfect breakfast sandwich. "¡COMO TE LO MANDÓ EL MEDICO!"

Veggie

$9.00

A delicious vegetarian option- lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, mojo mayo, & pan fried maduros on Cuban bread. "!RICO Y SIN CARNE!"

Savory Bites

Ropa Vieja Empanada

$3.15

Shredded beef baked empanada

Chicken Fricasé Empanada

$2.85

Chicken stew baked empanada

Lomo & Cheese Empanada

$2.85

Smoked pork and cheese baked empanada

Cubana Empanada

$2.85

A Cuban sandwich... but in a baked empanada!

Garbanzo Empanada

$2.85

Made with chickpeas and mushrooms- a perfect vegetarian baked empanada

Guava & Cheese Empanada

$2.85

Guava & cheese baked empanada

Papa Rellena

$3.50

A Cuban staple- a potato ball stuffed with ground beef and fried to perfection

Croqueta de Jamón

$1.40

Ham croquette made in house

Tira de Bocaditos

$3.25

Classic Cuban finger sandwiches- fluffy rolls filled with delicious ham spread

Pan Cubano

$0.95

Our baked in house, out of this world Cuban bread

Grab & Go

Refrigerated

Strawberry & Blueberry Granola Parfait

$4.25

A delicious & healthy on-the-go snack

Pasta de Bocaditos

$6.00+

Our secret recipe ham spread

Chicken & Mango Salad

$8.00

A light and fresh salad made with oven roasted chicken breast, mangoes, cashews, and dried cranberries

Bagged

Palitroques

$4.00

The Cuban breadstick- thin & crunchy. Perfect with any meal or a café con leche!

Sweets

Pastries

Guava Pastelito

$1.65

Guava puff pastry

Guava & Queso Pastelito

$1.75

Guava & cheese puff pastry

Meat Pastelito

$1.85

Meat puff pastry- sweet & savory

Coco Pastelito

$1.75

Coconut puff pastry

Quesito

$1.75

Cream cheese pastry baked to golden perfection and topped with a layer of crunchy sugar

Mantecado

$2.15

Traditional shortbread cookie. Choose your flavor

Butter Croissant

$2.95

Classic, flaky, and buttery croissant

Almond Croissant

$3.95

Croissant with a sweet, almond paste filling and topped with powdered sugar

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Fluffy croissant with sweet, rich chocolate bits

Desserts

Tresleches

$4.95

A light spongy cake soaked in a sweet milk mixture

Tresleches Cortaditos

$5.25

Our traditional tresleches cake but with espresso!

Flan

$3.00

THE Cuban dessert- a soft, pillowy pudding made with condensed milk

Cremebrulee

$3.95

Rich custard topped with caramelized sugar

Guava Cheesecake

$3.95

Our famous cheesecake with a guava swirl (gluten free)

Arroz con Leche

$2.25

Cuban rice pudding

Marquesita

$2.25

A mini slice of cake. Choose your flavor

Profiterole

$2.75

A sweet cream puff topped with chocolate or powdered sugar

Fruit Tart

$2.75

A sweet tart filled with vanilla custard & fresh fruit

Colchonetas

$2.25

Cakes

Flan

Serves 10

Tresleches

Serves 10

Tresleches Cortaditos

Serves 10

Guava Cheesecake

Serves 10

Merchandise

Dos Kilos Tazita Set

$34.99

4 beautifully crafted Cortaditos "Dos Kilos" tazitas with matching plates

Café Con Leche Tazita Set

$40.99

4 beautifully crafted 12oz Cortaditos "Café con Leche" tazitas with matching plates

12oz Cortaditos Espresso Blend

$16.99

5lb Cortaditos Espresso Blend

$92.99

Cortaditos Hat

$34.99