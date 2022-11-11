Sweetsalt 10218 Riverside Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Breakfast and lunch, full espresso bar, housemade pastries! Open 8am-4pm, and we absolutely serve breakfast all day.
Location
10218 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake, CA 91602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mrs. Robinsons - 10111 Riverside Drive
No Reviews
10111 Riverside Drive Los Angeles, CA 91602
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Toluca Lake
Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant