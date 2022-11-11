Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweetsalt 10218 Riverside Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10218 Riverside Drive

Toluca Lake, CA 91602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Champagne Chicken Salad
Chicken & Bacon Lettuce Cups
Salmon & Haricot Vert

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00

avocado/ pickled shallots/ daikon sprouts/ pine nuts/ maldon salt/ olive oil/ whole grain toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

scrambled eggs/ bacon/ salsa verde/ potatoes/ cheddar cheese

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

scrambled eggs/ bacon/ cheddar cheese/ spicy aioli/ ciabatta

Duck Confit Omelet

$15.00

duck confit/ braised onions/ goat cheese/ micro greens/ whole grain toast

Egg Hash

Egg Hash

$14.00

two eggs/ choice of protein/ potatoes/ onions/ bell peppers/ serrano peppers/ white cheese blend/ whole grain toast

Micro Greens Omelet

$12.00

organic tomatoes/ feta cheese/ serrano peppers/ micro greens/ whole grain toast

Overnight Oats

$7.00

almond milk/ oats/ jam/ pecans/ maldon sea salt/ shredded coconut (served cold)

Sausage & Artichoke Omelet

Sausage & Artichoke Omelet

$14.00

pork fennel sausage/ artichoke/ spinach/ goat cheese/ whole grain toast

Spinach Scramble

$12.00

scrambled eggs/ sauteed spinach/ white cheese blend/ whole grain toast

Truffled Eggs Sandwich

Truffled Eggs Sandwich

$13.00

scrambled eggs/ white cheese blend/ truffle oil/ avocado/ wild mushrooms/ ciabatta

Two Eggs Breakfast

Two Eggs Breakfast

$10.00

two eggs/ choice of protein/ whole grain toast

Western Omelet

$12.00

Black forest ham/ cheddar cheese/ red bell peppers/ onions/ served with whole grain toast and side green salad

Side Berries

$6.00

mixed berries

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Bacon (5pcs)

$5.00

Side Sausage (one)

$2.50

Side Sausage (2pcs)

$5.00

two links of pork fennel sausage

Side Sausage (3pcs)

$7.00

Overnight Oat - Pumpkin Spice

$7.00Out of stock

Served cold - Quaker oats with almond milk, pecans, coconut, sea salt, and our house-made pumpkin spice syrup.

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.00

bacon/ lettuce/ tomato/ ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken BLT

$14.00

chicken breast/ mozzarelle cheese/ bacon/ lettuce/ tomatoes/ buffalo sauce/ ciabatta

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

chicken breast/ buffalo sauce/ bleu cheese spread/ crumbled chips/ arugula/ onion + celery mirepoix/ flour tortillas

Caprese

Caprese

$13.00

mozzarella cheese/ tomato/ basil/ olive oil/ balsamic reduction/ ciabatta

Fig & Prosciutto

$13.00

fig preserves/ prosciutto/ goat cheese/ baguette

Fig and Chicken BLT

$15.00

chicken breast/ fig preserves/ bacon/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/ ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Cheese and Soup Combo

$13.00

served with a cup of daily tomato soup

Ham & Brie

Ham & Brie

$13.00

Black forest ham/ whole grain mustard/ creamy brie/ baguette

Lavender Duck Confit

$14.00

duck confit/ braised onion/ goat cheese/ alfalfa sprouts/ lavender oil/ honey/ ciabatta

Pesto Chicken Panini

Pesto Chicken Panini

$13.00

chicken breast/ mozzarella cheese/ arugula/ pesto/ ciabatta

Portobello Mushroom

$12.00

portobello mushroom/ tomato/ goat cheese/ alfalfa sprouts/ aioli/ brioche

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

shrimp/ chimichurri/ crumbled chips/ spicy aioli/ lettuce/ tomato/ ciabatta

Steak & Brie

Steak & Brie

$14.00

sirloin steak/ chimichurri/ brie cheese/ roasted garlic puree/ arugula/ ciabatta

Truffle Chicken

$14.00

chicken breast/ white cheese blend/ mushroom/ truffle aioli/ tomato/ herbs/ ciabatta

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado

$13.00

roasted turkey breast/ bacon/ avocado/ arugula/ cheddar cheese/ whole grain mustard

Vegan Wrap

$12.00

avocado / asparagus / spinach / broccoli / haricot vert / cilantro-jalapeno sauce

Salads

Burrata, Tomato, Bacon & Pomegranate

$15.00

bacon/ burrata cheese/ heirloom tomoatoes/ pomegranate seeds/ mint/ arugula/ pomegranate balsamic reduction/ olive oil

Caprese Salad

$11.00

mozzarella/ tomatoes/ basil/ olive oil/ balsamic reduction

Champagne Chicken Salad

$14.00

chicken + grapes + celery + cucumber + shallots/ goat cheese/ herbs/ romaine/ champagne dressing

Chicken & Bacon Lettuce Cups

$14.00

chicken/ bacon/ corn/ avocado/ cheddar/ alfalfa sprouts/ sweetsalt dressing

Chicken Almond

$14.00

chicken/ celery/ onion/ mint/ almonds/ tomatoes/ romaine/ almond dressing

Greek Salad

$6.00

feta/ olives/ tomatoes/ red onion/ cucumber/ arugula/ olive oil + lemon

Kale & Wild Rice

$12.00

kale & cabbage/ romaine/ wild rain & wheat grains/ parmesan cheese/ sweetsalt dressing/ olive oil + lemon

Kale Caesar

$12.00

parmesan cheese/ croutons/ kale & cabbage/ romaine/ caesar

Pear & Pomegranate Salad

$13.00

pear/ pomegranate seeds/ walnuts/ fennel/ pecorino cheese/ arugula/ kale/ pear dressing

Roasted Vegetable

$14.00

roasted carrots/ roasted beets/ roasted fennel + garlic/ roasted pepper/ haricot vert/ asparagus/ daikon sprouts/ herbed goat cheese/ arugula/ olive oil + lemon

Salmon & Haricot Vert

$14.00

pulled salmon/ haricot vert/ endive/ fennel/ almonds/ grapefruit/ romaine/ orange walnut vinaigrette

Spicy Quinoa

$13.00

white quinoa/ tomatoes/ cucumber/ olives/ feta/ serrano peppers/ parsley/ arugula/ sweetsalt dressing

Steak Salad

$16.00

sirloin steak/ roasted carrots/ grilled corn/ asparagus/ red onion/ white cabbage/ sweetsalt dressing

Vegan Lettuce Cups

$13.00

Tacos

Brussels Sprouts & Kale Tacos

Brussels Sprouts & Kale Tacos

$12.00

artichokes + chipotle lime white bean mix/ kale & cabbae/ salsa verde/ guacamole/ corn tortillas

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$12.00

sirloin steak/ cilantro + onion/ salsa verde/ guacamole/ corn tortillas

Make Your Own

Make Your Own Salad

$8.00

create your own!

Make Your Own Hot Sauteed Quinoa

$8.00

make your own quinoa bowl!

Soup

Turmeric TomatoGF)

$5.00+

call for details!

Butternut Squash (Gf, V)

$5.00+

call for details!

Entree

Salmon & Sauteed Wild Rice

$17.00

pan-seared salmon filet/ wild rice & wheat grains/ walnuts

Sides

Bag of Kettle Chips

$2.50

Bag of chips- various flavors

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon (5pcs)

$5.00

Side Berries

$6.00

mixed berries

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

sauteed in grapeseed oil

Side Champagne Chicken Salad

$5.00

scoop of champagne chicken salad

Side Chicken Breast

$4.00

Side Duck Confit

$6.00

braised and shredded duck confit

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Quinoa

$5.00

plain white quinoa

Side Pulled Salmon

$6.00

wild atlantic salmon, fully cooked and shredded- served cold

Side Salmon Filet

$7.00

pan-seared wild atlantic salmon filet, approx. 6oz

Side Sausage (2pcs)

$5.00

two links of pork fennel sausage

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

wild mushrooms, sauteed with grapeseed oil

Side Sliced Tomato

$1.00

Side Spicy Quinoa Salad

$6.00

scoop of spicy quinoa salad

Side Steak

$6.00

thin-sliced sirloin steak

Side Turkey

$3.00

Side Wild Rice

$6.00

wild rice + barley mix

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Guacamole (Copy)

$2.50

Bakery

Offerings change daily! What's available online are just a few of our greatest hits, visit in-store for more
Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$5.00

Banana bread with walnuts, thick-sliced

Berry Rosemary Almond Cake

Berry Rosemary Almond Cake

$5.00

Blackberries, blueberries, and savory rosemary in a moist almond cake

Brownie- Cheesecak

Brownie- Cheesecak

$4.00

Cheesecake swirl brownie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Semisweet chocolate chips, sprinkled with Maldon sea salt

Chocolate Espresso Cookie

Chocolate Espresso Cookie

$3.00

Fudgy chocolate cookie with espresso inside- gluten free but decidedly NOT caffeine-free

Croissant- Butter

Croissant- Butter

$3.00

Flaky, buttery croissant

Donut- Cinnamon

Donut- Cinnamon

$3.00

Baked whole-grain donut, coated with cinnamon and sugar

Lavender Shortbread

Lavender Shortbread

$4.00

Traditional buttery shortbread with lavender inside, topped with lavender sugar

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$4.50

Extremely moist, very lemony, olive oil cake

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry muffin with light crumble topping

Oatmeal Cherry Apricot Cookie

Oatmeal Cherry Apricot Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal, dried cherries, apricots, and pecans

Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Classic peanut butter cookie; gluten free!

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle cookie

Apple Crumble Bar

$5.00Out of stock
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ walnuts

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie w/ walnuts

$3.00

Vegan chocolate chips, walnuts; also, can we just appreciate how photogenic this cookie is? She's a star

Holiday Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Utensils

Utensils and Napkins

include utensils and napkins with your order

Just Napkins

include napkins, no utensils needed

No Utensils

Pickup Time

9:30am

9:45am

10am

10:15am

10:30am

10:45am

11am

11:15am

11:30am

11:45am

12pm

12:15pm

12:30pm

12:45pm

1pm

1:15pm

1:30pm

1:45pm

Espresso and Cafe Beverages

Americano

$3.50+

two shots espresso/ hot water

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

drip coffee/ steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00+

espresso/ steamed foamy milk (available hot only)

Chaga Steamer

$5.25+

Renude chaga mix/ milk

Chagaccino

$6.00+

Renude chaga mix/ milk/ espresso

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Tazo chai tea concentrate/ milk

Coffee

$3.25+

Medium Roast Sumatra Blend from Groundwork

Cold Brew- Island

$6.50

Groundwork Bitches Brew/ coconut and vanilla syrup/ cinnamon/ coconut milk

Cold Brew- Nitro

$5.50

Groundwork Bitches Brew

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50+

equal parts espresso + steamed milk

Cubano Latte

$4.50+

two shots espresso/ cinnamon/ sugar/ milk

Espresso

$2.50+

Groundwork Blackstrap Espresso

Flat White

$4.50+

two shots espresso/ silky foam (8oz only)

Honey Lavender Matcha

$5.75+

Tenzo ceremonial matcha/ housemade lavendar syrup/ honey/ milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Chocolate sauce/ steamed milk

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Two Leaves and a Bud teabag/ hot water

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Medium Roast Sumatra Blend from Groundwork

Latte

$4.00+

espresso/ milk

Lavender Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

espresso/ milk/ housemade lavender syrup/ vanilla flavor

London Fog

$3.50+

Earl Grey tea/ steamed milk/ vanilla syrup

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$3.50+

espresso/ foam

Matcha Americano

$4.25+

Tenzo ceremonial matcha/ water

MATCHA Latte

$5.50+

Tenzo ceremonial matcha/ milk

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

chocolate + cinnamon powder/ milk

Mexican Mocha

$4.50+

chocolate + cinnamon powder/ milk/ espresso

Milk Steamer

$3.00+

steamed milk/ flavor

Mocha

$4.25+

chocolate sauce/ milk/ espresso

Sticky Icky Latte

$4.50+

honey/ cinnamon/ milk/ espresso

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Turmeric Latte

$5.50+

turmeric powder/ milk

Soft Drinks

Agua Fresca

$3.00

House-made daily. Flavors vary. Contains sugar.

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

brewed iced tea + lemonade

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boylans Seltzer

$3.00

Bubly Water

$2.00

Bundaberg

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz can

Fanta

$2.25

Fentimans Rose Lemonade

$2.75

sparkling rosewater lemonade

Harney and Sons Organic Cranberry

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

house brewed black iced tea or passion fruit iced tea, caffeinated

Jarritos

$2.25

House-made Lemonade

$3.00

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25

tenzo ceremonial matcha + lemonade

Mexican Coke (355ml)

$2.25

Mexican Coke (500ml)

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$2.25

355ml glass bottle

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

pasteurized

Pellegrino Can Soda

$2.50

12oz can

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

355ml glass bottle

Tamarind Soda

$3.25

Virgil's Cream Soda

$2.75

Kombucha

$6.00

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Passion, Mint, Raspberry, Traditional. Limited quantities available.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast and lunch, full espresso bar, housemade pastries! Open 8am-4pm, and we absolutely serve breakfast all day.

Website

Location

10218 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake, CA 91602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hank's Bagels BURBANK
orange starNo Reviews
4315 W Riverside Drive Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
The Roguelike Tavern
orange star5.0 • 20
259 North Pass Ave Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
10151 Riverside Drive Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Robinsons - 10111 Riverside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
10111 Riverside Drive Los Angeles, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Forman's Whiskey Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
10149 Riverside Dr. Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Kings Deli
orange starNo Reviews
109 N Pass Ave Burbank, CA 91505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Toluca Lake

Que Rico Fresh Mexican Kitchen - 12940 Victory Blvd.
orange star4.4 • 9,566
12940 Victory Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91606
View restaurantnext
Bangin Buns - North Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,149
12714 Sherman Way North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Subs
orange star4.6 • 2,811
5077 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
Idle Hour
orange star4.1 • 2,374
4824 Vineland Ave Los Angeles, CA 91601
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0029 - N Hollywood (Sherman Way)
orange star4.6 • 2,051
12643 Sherman Way #A North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurantnext
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 1,650
4410 Lankershim Blvd. North Hollywood, CA 91602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Toluca Lake
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Montrose
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston