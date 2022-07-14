A map showing the location of Sweet ShoppeView gallery

Sweet Shoppe

92 Reviews

$

3146 Mission Blvd

San Diego, CA 92109

Order Again

Ice Cream

Monster Waffle Cone

$8.50

Two Scoops, Two Flavors! Get the Monster Waffle Cone that draws crowds and turns heads!

Monster Waffle Bowl

$9.50

Two Scoops, Two Flavors but in a Waffle Bowl!

Ice Cream Bowl

$7.50

Two Scoops, Two Flavors! Make it yours by mixing and matching your flavors and toppings.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$9.50

Kids Scoop Bowl

$5.00

Kids Cone

$6.00

Float

$9.00

Keep it old school with root beer and vanilla, or go crazy- sprite and rainbow sherbert? To each their own…

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.50

Milkshake

$12.00

Cotton Candy Dreamboat

$12.00

Snacks

Homemade Fudge

$5.00

Fresh-Baked Cookie

$2.00

Caramel Apple

$7.00

Jumbo Cotton Candy

$7.50

Cone Only

Lollipop

$3.00

Homemade Fudge (Buy 4, Get 2 Free)

$20.00

Fresh-Baked Cookie (Buy 4, Get 2 Free)

$8.00

Rice Krispies

$5.00

Little Dipper Cookie

$5.00

Pumpkin Fudge

$5.00

Icee Cotton Candy

$12.00

Small Cotton Candycbags

$5.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

Caramel Cheesecake

$5.00

Drinks

Smart Water

$5.00

Souvenir Cup

$10.50

2 Souvenir Cups

$16.00

Body Armor

$5.75

Monster Energy

$5.75

Chefs desserts

Chefs Desserts

Secret Menu

The Sweet Shoppe

$14.00

Topsie Turnsie

$12.00

Topping Only

$1.00

Banana Split

$13.00

The classic - Strawberry, Chocolate, and Vanilla Scoops, with a split banana, whip cream, drizzled with chocolate, strawberry, and caramel syrup, topped with a marachino cherry and your choice of other toppings!

Chocolate Dipped Frozen Banana (Copy)

$7.50

Voucher

Free Monster Waffle Cone

Free Scoop Bowl

Online Voucher - Double Scoop Cone and Water Bottle

Free Scoop + Water

Voucher Souvinour Cup

Googlers - 07.14.22

1 scoop bowl

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3146 Mission Blvd, San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

