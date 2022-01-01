Restaurant header imageView gallery
SweetWater Brewery - Fort Collins

1020 E. Lincoln Ave.

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Big Hitters

Baja Shrimp Sandwich

$14.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

brased beef, quesa fresca, salsa,

Buffalo Chx Sammie

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, BC

Chx Fingers

$13.00

breaded tenders, served with HM

Cornhole Taco- single

$2.00

Jerk Chx Sammie

$14.00

Grilled Thigh, remy, lettuce, tom

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Mahi, remy, lettuce, tom

Meat Locker Burger

$15.00

double patty, american, bacon

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Rachel

$14.00

corned beef, kraut, swiss, marbled rye

Straight Up Burger

$12.00

double patty, LTOP

Veg Burger

$13.00

VegPatty, LTOP,caj aioli, swiss

Extra Sauces

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

KETCHUP

YELLOW MUSTARD

BUFFALO

$0.50

SALSA

$0.50

420 BEER CHEESE

$1.00

CAJUN AIOLI

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

BEER MUSTARD

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

SRIRACHA GARLIC

$0.50

Fry Spice

$0.50

MAYONAISE

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Green Bowls

Romaine Caesar Salad

$11.00

kale, parm, caesar, croutons, blk pepper

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Munchies

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Spent Grain Chips with House Salsa

Nachos

$15.00

chips,blk bean, chzsauce,quesa fr, corn

Poutine

$13.00

fries, curds, veg gravy, parsley

Pretzel nugs

$9.00

pretzel, beer mustard

Wings

$12.00

smoked wings, served with side

Fried Pickles

$7.00

beer battered fried pickles /w ranch

The Stash

House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, tom, cucumber,

Fries

$6.00

Fries

Tater Tots

$6.00

Tater Tots

Tater Buds

$9.00

Tots, Quesa Fresca, chz Sauce, parsley

Brussels

$8.00

Mae Ploy, garilic

Buff Fries

$8.00

Fries, Crumbles, Blue Cheese

Mac 'n Cheese

$11.00

Cavatappi, chz sauce, bacon

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/fries

$10.00

Green Chili- Bowl

$7.00

Green Chili-Cup

$4.00

Specials

Straight Up Burger Special

$13.00

French Dip Special

$13.00

Taco Special

$13.00

Employee lunch special

$12.00

Thursday Special

$13.00

Chefs Burger

$13.00

Catering

Taco Bar- per person

$20.00

Chicken Finger Bar- per perspn

$22.00

Single

2 Hazy

$5.00

2 Imperial

$5.00

HAZY 19.2 oz

$3.00

Imperial 19.2 oz

$3.00

Woodlands series

$15.00

420 19.2 oz

$3.00

2 420

$5.00

Imperial West Coast IPA 19.2 oz

$4.00

2 Imperial West Coast IPA 19.2 oz

$6.00

Hazy Double

$3.00

2 Hazy Double

$5.00

4 Pack

Fresh Sticky Nugs 4 Pack 16 oz cans

$12.00

420 4 Pack 16 oz cans

$10.00

Goin' Coastal 4 Pack 16oz cans

$10.00

IPA 4 Pack 16 oz cans

$10.00

6 Pack

420 6 pack cans

$10.00

Almond Milk Stout 6 pack

$10.00

BLUE 6 pack cans

$10.00

Broken Coast 6 pack

$10.00

G13 IPA 6 pack cans

$10.00

Glacial 6 pack cans

$10.00

Golden Tea- 6 pack

$12.00

Hazy 710 6 pack cans

$10.00

HAZY IPA 6 pack cans

$10.00

Imperial 420-6 pack cans

$10.00

IPA 6 pack cans

$10.00

Hazy CITRA 6 pack cans

$10.00

Nelson IPA 6 pack cans

$12.00

Duet IPA 6 Pack cans

$12.00

West Coast IPA 6 Pack cans

$12.00

Imperial West Coast IPA 6 Pack Cans

$12.00

West Coast Hazy IPA 6 Pack Cans

$12.00

Mosaic 6 Pack Cans

$10.00

12 Pack

420 12 pack cans

$17.00

G13 IPA 12 pack cans

$17.00

Goin' Coastal 12 Pack cans

$17.00

HAZY IPA 12 pack cans

$17.00

Imperial IPA 12 pack cans

$17.00

IPA 12 pack cans

$17.00

IPA Variety Pack

$17.00

Oasis Lemonade 12 pack cans

$17.00

Oasis Variety 12 Pack cans

$17.00

Tacklebox Variety 12 Pack cans

$17.00

Hazy 710

$17.00

Alpine Variety 12 Pack Cans

$19.00

24 Pack

420 16oz 24 pack

$35.00

G13 160z 24 pack

$35.00

Goin' Coastal 16oz 24 pack

$35.00

IPA 16oz 24 pack

$35.00

Variety 24 Pack

$35.00

HAZY 16oz 24 pack

$35.00

Draft To Go

Crowler - Core (Year Round)

$10.00

Crowler - Hatchery (Seasonal)

$12.00

Crowler - ABV 9+

$14.00

Growler - Core 64 oz Fill ONLY

$16.00

Growler - Hatchery 64 oz Fill ONLY

$18.00

15 pack

Imperial IPA -15 pack cans

$20.00

High Light 15 pack cans

$20.00

Hazy IPA 15 pack cans

$20.00

420 15 pack cans

$20.00

Imperial West Coast IPA 15 pack cans

$22.00

Hazy Double 15 Pack

$20.00

Donation fish

$1 Donation

$1.00

$5 Donation

$5.00

$10 Donation

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Don't Float The Mainstream!

1020 E. Lincoln Ave., Fort Collins, CO 80524

