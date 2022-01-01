Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American
The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
The Rock & Rye at Sweetwater Music Hall lives in the heart of downtown Mill Valley and features exquisite South American and New Orleans-inspired dishes on an ultra-seasonal menu, in addition to an extensive collection of American, Irish, Scotch, and Japanese whiskeys; as well as one-of-a-kind craft cocktails. The Rock & Rye houses an expansive remodeled and weatherproofed 55-seat outdoor patio and 18-seat indoor classic café adjacent to the iconic 300-capacity North Bay music venue, Sweetwater Music Hall.
19 Corte Madera Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941
