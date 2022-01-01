Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall

review star

No reviews yet

19 Corte Madera Ave

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Appetizers

Marinated olives

$8.00

with almonds, corn nuts, "cancha" & feta cheese

Spicy Roasted Peanuts

$7.00

with corn nuts "cancha", honey, chipotle, salt

Brazilian Garlic Bread

$8.00

w/ parmesan

Polenta Fries

$10.00

with huacatay aioli

Peruvain Beef Skewers

$15.00

"Antichuchos" w/ piquillo pepper sauce, cilantro

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

$15.00

w/ pickled jalapeño

Fried brussel sprouts

$14.00

w/mushrooms, black beans sauce, lime dressing.

Side bread

$5.00

Mango Habanero Chicken Wings

$14.00

W/ ranch & cabbage lime dressing

French Fries

$7.00

Soup & Salads

Clam & Sweet Potato Chowder

$15.00

w/ crispy bacon, tarragon

Mixed Green Salad

$11.00

Little Gem Caeser Salad

$15.00

w/ garlic croutons, anchovy dressing, parmesan

Fish & Meat

Achiote Marinated Fish Tacos

$25.00

jicama, green mango, cabbage, lime dressing

Brazilian Coconut Seafood Stew

$28.00

"Moqueca" w/ sole, shrimp, peppers, tomato

Buttermilk Chicken Cutlet

$26.00

w/ Peruvian quinoa chaufa & creole sauce.

NY Steak

$37.00

w/ smashed potatoes, broccolini, confit maitake mushroom & chimichurri sauce.

Atlantic Haddock Fish-n-chips

$32.00

W/ remoulade

Hand Helds

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

with chipotle aioli, slaw, fries

NOLA Burger

$22.00

w/ green onion dressing, crispy shallots, mushrooms, cheddar with fries

Mexican Hot Dog

$15.00

w/ bacon, avocado, pico de gallo, special sauce & fries

Desserts

Chocolate Gelato

$8.00

w/ shortbread cookie

Vanilla Gelato

$8.00

w/ short cookie

Salted Caramel Gelato

$8.00

w/ short cookie

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$9.00

W/ salted caramel sauce & whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Oatmeal Cran Cookie

$6.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$6.00

Tres leches cake

$9.00

W/ strawberries sauce

Kids

Kids Butter Pasta

$9.00

w/butter & cheese

Kids Tomato Pasta

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

w/ cheese & French fries

ARTWALK

CAROLINA RICE FRITTERS

$10.00Out of stock

W/ creole sauce, guacatay aioli

MEXICAN HOT DOG

$10.00Out of stock

w/ bacon, avocado, pico de Gallo & especial sauce.

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$10.00Out of stock

w/ pico de Gallo & corn tortilla chips.

CRISPY FRIED SHRIMP TACO

$10.00Out of stock

w/ cabbage, red onions & cream

ARTWALK CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00Out of stock

w/ mango habanero sauce, ranch dressing & cabbage lime dressing.

Art Walk Drink

$15.00

Beer

Faction Pale Ale

$9.00Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$9.00

Gummy Worms

$9.00Out of stock

Laughing Monk Pilsner

$9.00

Fieldwork IPA

$9.00

Throck Marzen

$10.00

Allagash

$7.00

Almanac Flow

$9.00

Far West Cider

$8.00

HenHouse Oyster Stout

$10.00

Laughing Monk Saison

$9.00

Lil Sumpin'

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

N/A Beer

$7.00

Pond Farm SR

$8.00

12 oz bottle

Sincere Cider

$8.00

Sour Nova

$10.00

12 oz bottle Belgian-style abbey ale

Throck Marzen Can

$10.00

ThrockMarzen 4 Pack

$30.00

Wine

Corkage

$15.00

Cliche Plum

$9.00

Cliche Blueberry

$9.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc BTL

$34.00

2017 Clarksberg

Bourgogne Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

2018 Macon-Village, France

Albariño BTL

$46.00

Handley Pinot Gris BTL

$46.00

Preston Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$46.00

Dutton Chardonnay BTL

$58.00

Lorenza Rose BTL

$40.00

2018 Rhone, France

Mil Piedras Malbec BTL

$36.00

Foxglove Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$38.00

2017 Paso Robles

Barrel Blend BTL

$58.00

Ridge Zinfandel BTL

$58.00

Textbook Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$70.00

BTL Cote Do Rhone

$50.00

BTL L'oliveto PN

$58.00

BTL Pouilly Fumé

$62.00

Garageland Pinot

$58.00

Blandy's Madeira

$16.00

Quinta do Noval Ruby Port

$14.00

Taylor-Fladgate 20yr Port

$14.00

Tio Pepe Sherry

$14.00

House Cocktails

Departure

$15.00

Electric Picnic

$15.00

Fire And Ice

$15.00

The Glastonbury

$15.00

Hardly Strictly

$15.00

Levitation

$15.00

Rock & Rye

$18.00

Rolling Loud

$15.00

Spicy Marg

$15.00

Blood Orange Martini

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Mt. Valley Spring Water

$5.00

Mt. Valley Sparkling Water

$5.00

Mt Valley Sparkling Large

$9.00

Aqua De Piedra Sparkling

$5.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$5.00

12 oz bottle

Boylan's Orange Sode

$5.00

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$5.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Beetleguise

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate

$4.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Latte SMALL

$4.50

Latte LARGE

$5.00

Mocha SMALL

$5.00

Mocha LARGE

$5.50

Cortado

$3.75

Bhakti Chai SMALL

$4.00

Bhakti Chai LARGE

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Juice Shop

$7.00

MENS

STEALY

$40.00

WOMENS

Scoop Neck Short Sleeved Tee w/ SWMH Stealy

$35.00

HATS

Black & White Foam Trucker w/ Logo

$40.00

Black and White Foam Trucker Snap Back w/ Classic Dobro logo

STFU Black Short Sleeve Tee - Unisex

STFU Black Short Sleeve Tee Unisex Small

$40.00

Unisex

STFU Black Short Sleeve Tee Unisex Medium

$40.00

Unisex

STFU Black Short Sleeve Tee Unisex Large

$40.00

Unisex

STFU Black Short Sleeve Tee Unisex XLarge

$40.00

Unisex

STFU Black Short Sleeve Tee Unisex XXLarge

$40.00

Unisex

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Rock & Rye at Sweetwater Music Hall lives in the heart of downtown Mill Valley and features exquisite South American and New Orleans-inspired dishes on an ultra-seasonal menu, in addition to an extensive collection of American, Irish, Scotch, and Japanese whiskeys; as well as one-of-a-kind craft cocktails. The Rock & Rye houses an expansive remodeled and weatherproofed 55-seat outdoor patio and 18-seat indoor classic café adjacent to the iconic 300-capacity North Bay music venue, Sweetwater Music Hall.

Website

Location

19 Corte Madera Ave, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

