The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall

Restaurant info

The Rock & Rye at Sweetwater Music Hall lives in the heart of downtown Mill Valley and features exquisite South American and New Orleans-inspired dishes on an ultra-seasonal menu, in addition to an extensive collection of American, Irish, Scotch, and Japanese whiskeys; as well as one-of-a-kind craft cocktails. The Rock & Rye houses an expansive remodeled and weatherproofed 55-seat outdoor patio and 18-seat indoor classic café adjacent to the iconic 300-capacity North Bay music venue, Sweetwater Music Hall.

Website