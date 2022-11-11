Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta

195 Ottley Drive Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30324

Popular Items

Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich
BLT
Chicken Tenders

MUNCHIES

420 Boiled Peanuts

420 Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Local peanuts boiled in our 420 Extra Pale Ale with just the right spice

Nach'o Mainstream Nachos

$14.00

House made tortilla chips, Smoked chicken, black beans, charred corn, cotija cheese, red onion, with cilantro, jalapenos & salsa

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Our house cut tortilla chips seasoned with fry spice, and a spicy fire roasted salsa

Fried Pickles and Jalapeños

Fried Pickles and Jalapeños

$8.00

Mixed plate of fried pickles and jalapeños, served with kettle chips, and a side of housemade ranch

Pretzel Nugz

Pretzel Nugz

$9.00

Soft baked pretzel bites tossed in garlic butter with a side of 420 beer cheese & house beer mustard for dipping

Nana Bread

$8.00

MAINS

Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich

Big Kahuna Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Mahi, Cajun aioli, Lettuce, tomato, served with Fries

CBDCB

CBDCB

$14.00

Classic Bacon Double Cheeseburger with two 4oz. angus beef patties, two strips bacon, American cheese, dill pickles, mustard and ketchup

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Tenders soaked in seasoned buttermilk and fried crispy, served with house cut fries

Wings

Wings

$12.00

8 smoked and then fried up crispy wings. Served with carrots, your choice of sauce, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese

BLT

$14.00

4 pieces of our house cracked pepper bacon, heirloom tomatoes, Tucker Farms bib lettuce, and basil aioli on sourdough

Gouda & Pear Salad

$13.00

Avocado Chicken

$15.00

Mushroom Pasta

$11.00

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Brisket Sammie

$13.00

$2 taco

$2.00Out of stock

Phatty Grilled Cheese & Soup

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sammie

$13.00Out of stock

SIDES

Brussels

Brussels

$8.00

lightly fried brussels tossed in a sweet chili sauce

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla chips with a light dusting of our fry spice & house made fiery salsa

House Cut Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries

Tots

Tots

$6.00

Fried crispy and golden with our fry spice

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red wine vinaigrette

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Side Beet Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

SweetWater Taproom with 24 beers on draft, a full kitchen, killer patio and tours of the brewery

Website

Location

195 Ottley Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324

Directions

SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image
SweetWater Brewery - Atlanta image

