Sweetwater Kitchen & Cocktails

review star

No reviews yet

13637 N. Riverbeach Dr.

S. Rome, IL 61523

ALL THINGS SHARED

Pork Rides

Pork Rides

$3.50
Pimento Cheese + Saltines

Pimento Cheese + Saltines

$5.25
Pahoehoe Sticky Chickies

Pahoehoe Sticky Chickies

Island Shrimp

$12.99
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.99
Wonton Stuffed Shirmp

Wonton Stuffed Shirmp

$10.99
Sweet Potato Waffles

Sweet Potato Waffles

$9.99
Big Pretzel

Big Pretzel

$11.99
Crab & Chutney

Crab & Chutney

$8.99
Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$11.99
Corn & Pablano Fitters

Corn & Pablano Fitters

$9.99
Potato Skin Frites

Potato Skin Frites

$13.99

HANDHELDS

Lakehouse Burger

Lakehouse Burger

$15.99
Surf + Turf Burger

Surf + Turf Burger

$19.99
French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$17.99
Classic Tenderlion

Classic Tenderlion

$15.99
Caribbean Chicken

Caribbean Chicken

$15.99
Nashville Tiki Style Chicken

Nashville Tiki Style Chicken

$15.99

SALAD & SOUPS

Onion Gratinee Soup

Onion Gratinee Soup

$9.99
Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$9.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.99
House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

ENTREES

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Parmesan Whitefish

$21.99
Honey Salmon

Honey Salmon

$25.99
BBQ Shrimp

BBQ Shrimp

$22.99
Chicken & Mash Hash

Chicken & Mash Hash

$19.99
Steak Fry

Steak Fry

$34.95
Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$18.99

DINNER SIDES

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.99

SWEET POTATO WAFFLES

$3.99

SEASONAL VEGGIE

$3.00

FC SLAW

$2.00

CJ RICE

$2.00

CRISPY RED POTATOES

$3.99

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

MAC & CHEESE

$3.99

SWEETS

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$9.99

Jasimine Rice Pudding

$8.99

Truffle Each

$3.25

Truffle Flight 3

$8.99

KIDS MENU

LIL BURGER

$8.99

FISH & CHIPS

$8.99

MAC & CHEESE

$4.99

POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.99

SWAMP WATER

$1.99

EXTRA SAUCE

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

WING SAUCE

$0.50

Beverages

PEPSI

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

SEIRRA MIST

$2.99

DR. PEPPER

$2.99

MT. DEW

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

Swamp Water Lemonade

$3.25

CLUB SODA

GINGER BEER

$1.50

BOTTLED BEER

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweisser

$3.75

Busch Can

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.75

Laganitta NA Hop Refresher

$5.00

Wainbows

$8.50

Coors Lite

$3.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

White Claw

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

PBR

$3.75

Sam Adams Winter

$5.50

Blakes Caramel Apple Cider

$6.00

Dehstil PB Porter

$5.50

Desthil Tourbus

$10.00

Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

$6.00

Sour Monkey

$6.50

Sippin' Pretty

$5.50

Kostritzer Schwarzbier

$7.00

HIGH NOON

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$1.50

WINE

House Moscato CR

$6.00

House Chardonnay CR

$6.00

House Cabernet CR

$6.00

House Merlot CR

$6.00

House Pinot Noir CR

$6.00

Angeline Rose

$8.00

Angeline Chardonnay

$8.00

Angeline Cab Sauvignon

$8.00

ANGELINE BOTTLE

$24.00

DRAFT BEER

STELLA 23OZ

$7.00

HAZY LITTLE THING IPA

$6.00+

PILSNER URURQUELL

$6.00+

ERDINGER

$6.00+

BLUE MOON

$5.00+

SWEETWATER 420

$5.50+

VOODOO RANGER

$5.50+

3 FLOYDS GUMBALL HEAD

$7.50+

GUINESS

$6.00+

SCRIMSHAW

$6.00+

LIQUOR

360 Vanilla Vodka

$5.00

306 Chocolate Vodka

$5.00

360 Vodka

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

VODKA

$5.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

H Penny Ruhbarb

$8.00

GIN

$5.50

SIPSMITH LEMON DRIZZLE

$6.00

SIPSMITH STRAW SMASH

$6.00

TEQUILLA

$5.50

EXOTICO TEQ

$6.00

PATRON

$8.00

DON JULIO

$7.00

PLANTATION RUM

$5.50

CAPTAIAN MORGAN

$6.00

BACARDI SILVER

$6.00

BACARDI GOLD

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

BUILEIT BOURBON

$7.00

BULLEIT RYE BOURBON

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL SALTED CARAMEL

$6.00

ANGELS ENVY

$8.00

JAMESON

$7.50

JAMESON ORANGE

$7.50

ELIJAH CRAIG

$7.50

JIM BEAM BOURBON

$6.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

FOUR ROSES SMALL BATCH

$9.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$5.50

DI SARONNO AMERETTO

$6.00

FIREBALL

$5.00

RUMCHATA

$6.00

COCKTAILS

BLOODY MARY

$7.00

MOSCOW MULE

$6.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$5.50

OLD FASHIONED

$8.00
A coastal & Lakefront Dining Experience. With the best views of the Illinois River/Lake Peoria.

13637 N. Riverbeach Dr., S. Rome, IL 61523

