Sweetwater Chophouse

211 Carpenter Road

Defiance, OH 43512

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Top Shelf Long Island

Mules

Your Choice Regular or Skinny for a $1 more!!

The OG

$8.00

Tito’s / Lime Wedges / Gosling's Ginger Beer / Fresh Mint Sprig /

Strawberry N Mango

$9.00

Strawberry Vodka / Mango Purèe / Gosling's Gosling's Ginger Beer / Lime Wedges / Fresh Mint Sprig /

Ginger Peach Kentucky

$9.00

Absolut Apeach Vodka / Peach Purèe / Gosling's Ginger Beer / Fresh Mint Sprig /

Spicy Pineapple

$9.00

Absolut Ruby Red Vodka / Grapefruit Juice / Gosling's Ginger Beer / Lime Wedges / Fresh Mint Sprig /

Mojitos

Mojito

$9.00

Citrus Orange Mojito

$9.00

Coconut Pineapple

$9.00

Specialty Cocktail

Strawberry Popsicle

$8.00

Smirnoff Vodka / Triple Sec / Strawberry Purèe / Lemon Juice / Soda Water /

Rum Punch

$9.00

Malibu Rum / Captain Morgan Spiced Rum / Midori Melon Liqueur / Peach Schnapps / Black Raspberry Liqueur / Orange Juice / Pineapple Juice / Cranberry Juice / Grenadine /

Cayman Coastal

$8.00

Smirnoff Citrus Vodka / Peach Schnapps / Mango Purèe / Peach Purèe / Pineapple Juice / Frozen or Rocks /

Chophouse Fresca

$8.50

Peach Paramour

$9.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$9.00

Juan More

$9.00

Merry Mimosa

$9.00

Martinis

H2O

$9.00

Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka / Hpnotiq / Blue Curacao / Lemonade /

CC Tini

$9.00

Snickertini

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Upside Down

$8.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$9.00

Strawberry Coconut Breeze

$9.00

Mimosas

Hawaiian

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Peach Melba

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.75

Black Russian

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$3.50

Chocotini

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$5.00

Daiquiri

$3.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Gin Gimlet

$3.00

Gin Martini

$4.50

Grasshopper

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Well Long Island

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$11.00

Manhattan

$2.75

Margarita

$4.75

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julip

$8.00

Mojito

$4.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$4.00

Pina Colada

$4.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Rusty Nail

$5.00

Salty Dog

$4.00

Tom Collins

$3.00

Vodka Gimlet

$3.25

Vodka Martini

$4.25

White Sangria

$9.00

White Russian

$4.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Colada

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Sweetwater Wine

GL Alamos Malbec

$8.00

GL CSM Merlot

$10.00

GL Joel Gott 815 Cabernet

$10.00

GL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00

GL Storypoint Cabernet

$9.00

GL Souverain Pinot Noir

$8.00

GL Risata Red Blend

$9.00

GL Penfolds Tawny Port

$7.00

CR Alamos Malbec

$14.00

CR CSM Merlot

$18.00

CR Joel Gott 815 Cabernet

$18.00

CR Meiomi Pinot Noir

$18.00

CR Storypoint Cabernet

$15.00

CR Souverain Pinot Noir

$12.00

CR Risata Red Blend

$15.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Federalist

$42.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Cab

$40.00

Duckhorn

$110.00

Freakshow

$40.00

Freemark Abbey

$125.00

Gnarly Head

$25.00

J Lohr

$35.00

Joel Gott 815

$42.00

Jordan

$105.00

Joseph Carr

$51.00

Robert Mondavi Cab

$25.00

Stag's Leap Artemis

$100.00

Storypoint

$32.00

Titus

$90.00

Penfolds Cab

$30.00

Juggernaut

$50.00Out of stock

Clos Du Bois

$35.00

Louis M Martini Cab

$45.00

Alamos

$28.00

Altos Del Plata

$25.00

Ruta 22

$31.00Out of stock

Cavaliere D Oro

$33.00

Jacob's Creek

$21.00

Crusher

$30.00

Stag's Leap Winery

$80.00

Blackstone

$20.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$45.00

Hob Nob Merlot

$22.00

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$25.00

Save Me Merlot

$25.00

19 Crimes

$27.00

Apothic Red Blend

$31.00

Cocobon

$21.00

Cupcake Red Blend

$22.00

Risata

$35.00

Joel Gott

$59.00

La Crema

$60.00

Meiomi

$42.00

Mirrassou

$21.00

Layer Cake

$35.00

Souverain

$25.00

Mac Murray Cc

$45.00Out of stock

Hob Nob

$21.00

Irony

$20.00

Inscription

$45.00

GL Apothic Rose

$8.00

GL Barefoot Moscato

$6.00

GL Bella Sera Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GL Cavit Moscato

$6.00

GL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$7.00

GL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

GL La Crema Chardonnay

$10.00

GL Starborough

$8.00

CR Apothic Rose

$14.00

CR Barefoot Moscato

$10.00

CR Bella Sera Pinot Grigio

$11.00

CR Cavit Moscato

$10.00

CR Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$11.00

CR Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$14.00

CR La Crema Chardonnay

$18.00

CR Starborough

$14.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Chard

$29.00

Cupcake Chard

$26.00

Dreaming Tree Chard

$36.00

Entwine

$25.00

Estancia

$27.00

Hamilton Russel

$66.00

Kendall Jackson

$31.00

La Crema

$42.00

H3 Horse

$30.00

William Hill

$32.00

Josh Chardonnay

$33.00

Cloudy Bay

$80.00

Imagery

$35.00

Kim Crawford

$40.00

Matua Valley

$30.00Out of stock

Starborough

$30.00

Whitehaven

$48.00

Barone Fini

$33.00

Bella Sera

$22.00

Cupcake Pinot G

$25.00

Mezzacorona

$21.00

Ruffino

$22.00

Santa Margherita

$58.00

Hugel

$40.00

Joel Gott Pinot Gris

$38.00

La Cala

$33.00

Lonz

$20.00

Upshot

$33.00

Apothic White

$32.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Ries

$22.00

Leelanau Cellars

$23.00

Washington Hills

$26.00

Apothic Rose

$24.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Gewurz

$21.00

Fetzer Gewurz

$19.00

Firelands

$33.00

Heinz Eifel

$26.00Out of stock

Shine Gewurzt

$28.00

Barefoot

$20.00

Cavit

$21.00

Canyon Road

$21.00

Cupcake D'Asti

$25.00

Fetzer Moscato

$20.00

Dom Perignon

$210.00Out of stock

J Roget Spumante

$7.00

M&R Asti

$9.00

M&R Proseco

$9.00

Veuve Clicquot

$86.00

Veuve Clicquot 1/2 btl

$44.00

Baerefoot Bubbly Split

$8.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$9.00

1/2 Bottles Wine

Federalist

$21.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Cab

$20.00

Duckhorn

$55.00

Freakshow

$20.00

Freemark Abbey

$62.50

Gnarly Head

$12.50

J Lohr

$17.50

Joel Gott 815

$21.00

Jordan

$52.50

Joseph Carr

$25.50

Robert Mondavi Cab

$12.50

Stag's Leap Artemis

$50.00

Storypoint

$16.00

Titus

$45.00

Penfolds Cab

$15.00

Juggernaut

$25.00

Clos Du Bois

$17.50

Alamos

$14.00

Altos Del Plata

$12.50

Ruta 22

$15.50

Cecchi Dog

$11.00

Jacob's Creek

$10.50

Brady

$22.50

Crusher

$15.00

Stag's Leap Winery

$40.00

Blackstone

$10.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$22.50

Hob Nob Merlot

$11.00

Leisure Time Merlot

$17.50

Robert Mondavi Merlot

$12.50

Save Me Merlot

$12.50

19 Crimes

$13.50

Apothic Red Blend

$15.50

Cocobon

$10.50

Cupcake Red Blend

$11.00

Risata

$17.50

Joel Gott

$29.50

La Crema

$30.00

Meiomi

$21.00

Mirrassou

$10.50

Layer Cake

$17.50

Souverain

$12.50

Mac Murray Cc

$22.50

Hob Nob

$10.50

Irony

$10.00

Inscription

$22.50

Chateau Ste Michelle Chard

$14.50

Cupcake Chard

$13.00

Dreaming Tree Chard

$18.00

Entwine

$12.50

Estancia

$13.50

Hamilton Russel

$33.00

Kendall Jackson

$15.50

La Crema

$21.00

H3 Horse

$15.00

Cloudy Bay

$40.00

Imagery

$17.50

Kim Crawford

$20.00

Matua Valley

$15.00

Starborough

$13.00

Whitehaven

$24.00

Barone Fini

$16.50

Bella Sera

$11.00

Cupcake Pinot G

$12.50

Mezzacorona

$10.50

Ruffino

$11.00

Santa Margherita

$29.00

Hugel

$20.00

Joel Gott Pinot Gris

$19.00

La Cala

$16.50

Lonz

$10.00

Upshot

$16.50

Chateau Ste Michelle Ries

$11.00

Leelanau Cellars

$11.50

Washington Hills

$13.00

Apothic Rose

$12.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Gewurz

$10.50

Fetzer Gewurz

$9.50

Firelands

$16.50

Heinz Eifel

$13.00

Shine Gewurzt

$14.00

Barefoot

$10.00

Cavit

$10.50

Canyon Road

$10.50

Cupcake D'Asti

$12.50

Fetzer Moscato

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Upbeat Restaurant with a Wonderful Golf Course View, Amazing Food and Fantastic Cocktails.

Website

Location

211 Carpenter Road, Defiance, OH 43512

Directions

Gallery
Sweetwater Chophouse image
Sweetwater Chophouse image

