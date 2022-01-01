Sweet Wheat

Main picView gallery
Breads

1/2 Baguette

1/2 Baguette

$2.10

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGENS: Wheat Vegan

1/2 Baguette 3+1

1/2 Baguette 3+1

$6.30

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGENS: Wheat Vegan

Apricot & Raisin Sourdough

Apricot & Raisin Sourdough

$5.80

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Apricots and Raisins ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Baguette

Baguette

$4.20

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Baguette 3+1

Baguette 3+1

$12.60

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Brioche

Brioche

$7.30

French Traditional Flour, Cage free Organic Eggs, French Isigny Butter and Pearl Sugar ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Corde Baguette

Corde Baguette

$4.60

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough and Sea Salt Water ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Corde Baguette 3+1

$13.80

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough and Sea Salt Water ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Country Sourdough

Country Sourdough

$5.80

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough and Sea Salt ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Cranberry & Walnut Sourdough

Cranberry & Walnut Sourdough

$5.80

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Cranberries and Walnuts ALLERGEN: Wheat, Nuts. Vegan

Fig Sourdough

Fig Sourdough

$5.80

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt and Fig ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Multigrain Sourdough

Multigrain Sourdough

$5.80

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Quinoa, Chia and Sesame Seeds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Seeds. Vegan

Olive Rosemary Sourdough

Olive Rosemary Sourdough

$5.80

*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Olives & Rosemary ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

Viennoiseries

Almond Chocolate Croissant

Almond Chocolate Croissant

$5.20

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream, Chocolate and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.80

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian

Bostock

Bostock

$5.00

Brioche Roll, Almond Cream and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian

Cannelé

Cannelé

$3.00

Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Cage Free Organic Eggs, French Isigny Butter and Rum ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Chausson aux Pommes

Chausson aux Pommes

$4.80

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Homemade Apple Confit ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Chouquette

Chouquette

$0.70

Light and airy Pâte à Choux With Pearl Sugar ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Croissant

Croissant

$3.90

Laminated Puff Pastry and French Isigny Butter ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Kouign-Amann

Kouign-Amann

$4.80

Laminated Puff Pastry and French Isigny Butter ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Madeleine

Madeleine

$2.70

French Traditional Flour, French Isigny Butter and Cage Free Organic Eggs ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Mini Almond Chocolate Croissant

Mini Almond Chocolate Croissant

$1.80

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream, Chocolate and Slices of Almonds ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian

Mini Almond Croissant

Mini Almond Croissant

$1.80

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian

Mini Croissant

Mini Croissant

$1.60

Laminated Puff Pastry and French Isigny Butter ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Mini Pain au Chocolat

Mini Pain au Chocolat

$1.60

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Chocolate ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Mini Pain aux Raisins

Mini Pain aux Raisins

$1.60

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Custard Cream and Raisins ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.20

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Chocolate ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Pain aux Raisins

Pain aux Raisins

$4.60

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Custard Cream and Raisins ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Palmier

Palmier

$3.90

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Cane Sugar ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian

Pastries

Caramel Panna Cotta

$6.80

Tahitian Vanilla Cream and Caramel Coulis ALLERGEN: Milk. Gluten Free

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$6.80

Premium French Chocolate, French Isigny Butter, Cage-Free Organic Eggs and Cane Sugar ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Eclair Café

Eclair Café

$6.30

Pâte à Choux, Coffee Custard Cream and Coffee Icing ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Eclair Chocolat

Eclair Chocolat

$6.30

Pâte à Choux, Chocolate Custard Cream and Chocolate Icing ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Flan

Flan

$6.80

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Individual Opéra Cake

Individual Opéra Cake

$6.95

Coffee Soaked Sponge Cake, Buttecream, Dark Chocolate Ganache and Glaze ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Individual Red Berry Opéra Cake

Individual Red Berry Opéra Cake

$6.95

Vanilla Sponge Cake, Buttercream, Mixed Berries Compote, Glaze and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Individual Tropézienne

Individual Tropézienne

$6.80

Brioche Roll, Vanilla Diplomat Cream and Pearl Sugar ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Millefeuille Vanille

Millefeuille Vanille

$6.80

Caramelized Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Paris-Brest

Paris-Brest

$6.80

Pâte à Choux, Hazelnut Praline Cream & Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Raspberries Panna Cotta

$6.80

Tahitian Vanilla Cream, Raspberry Coulis and fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Milk. Gluten Free

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.80

Mascarpone, Lady Fingers, Amaretto and 100% Pure Cacoa Powder ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Macarons

Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Vanilla Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Pistachio Macaron

Pistachio Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Pistachio Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Raspberry Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Lemon Macaron

Lemon Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Lemon Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Salted Caramel Macaron

Salted Caramel Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Salted Caramel Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Coffee Macaron

Coffee Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Coffee Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Rose Macaron

Rose Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Rose Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Chocolate Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Coconut Macaron

Coconut Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Coconut Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Pumpkin Macaron

$2.60

Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Pumpkin Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Tartlets 3"

Apple 3"

$6.30

Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Fresh Slices of Apple and Caramel ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Lemon Meringue 3"

Lemon Meringue 3"

$6.30

Shortcrust Tartlet, Lemon Custard Cream, Meringue and Fresh Lime Zest ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Chocolate Ganache 3"

Chocolate Ganache 3"

$6.30

Shortcrust Tartlet, Chocolate Ganache and Diced Almond ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Raspberry 3"

Raspberry 3"

$6.30

Shortcrust Tartlet, Vanilla Custard Cream and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Apricot 3"

Apricot 3"

$6.30

Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream And Fresh Slices of Apricot ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Pear 3"

Pear 3"

$6.30

Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream, Fresh Slices of Pear and Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Berry Forest 3"

Berry Forest 3"

$6.80

Shortcrust Tartlet, Vanilla Custard Cream, Fresh Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry and Mint ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Fig 3"

Fig 3"

$6.30

Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream, Raspberry Jam and Fresh Slices of Fig ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Pumpkin 3"

Pumpkin 3"

$5.95

Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Organic Pumpkin Purée, Cloves, Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Ginger ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Pecan 3"

Pecan 3"

$5.95

Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, French Isigny Butter, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Pecan Halves ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Tatin 3"

Tatin 3"

$6.95

Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Fresh Slices of Apple and Caramel ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Birthday Tarts & Cakes

Apple Tart

$37.00+

Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Fresh Slices of Apple and Caramel ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Lemon Meringue Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Lemon Meringue Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$34.00

Shortcrust Tart, Lemon Custard Cream, Meringue and Fresh Lime Zest ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Apricot Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Apricot Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$34.00

Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream And Fresh Slices of Apricot ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Pear Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Pear Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$34.00

Shortcrust Tart, Almond Cream, Fresh Slices of Pear and Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Strawberry Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Strawberry Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$39.00

Shortcrust Tart, Vanilla Custard Cream and fresh Slices of Strawberry ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Chocolate Ganache Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Chocolate Ganache Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$39.00

Shortcrust Tart, Chocolate Ganache and Diced Almond ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Raspberry Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Raspberry Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$39.00

Shortcrust Tart, Vanilla Custard Cream and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Berry Forest Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Berry Forest Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$42.00

Shortcrust Tart, Vanilla Custard Cream, Fresh Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry and Mint ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Fig Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Fig Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$42.00

Shortcrust Tart, Almond Cream, Raspberry Jam and Fresh Slices of Fig ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Opéra Chocolate Cake

Opéra Chocolate Cake

$47.00+

Coffee Soaked Sponge Cake, Buttercream, Dark Chocolate Ganache & Glaze ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Red Berry Opéra Cake

Red Berry Opéra Cake

$49.00+

Vanilla Sponge Cake, Buttercream, Mixed Berries Compote, Glaze and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Millefeuille Vanilla Cake

Millefeuille Vanilla Cake

$39.00+

Caramelized Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Parisian Vanilla Flan Cake

Parisian Vanilla Flan Cake

$42.00+

Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Sweet Board

$39.00
Fraisier Cake

Fraisier Cake

$49.00+

Vanilla Sponge Cake, Vanilla Diplomat Cream, Strawberry Icing, Fresh Slices of Strawberry and Mint ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Black Forest Cake

Black Forest Cake

$49.00+

Chocolate Sponge Cake, Vanilla Chantilly Cream, Wild Morello Cherries & Kirsch ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Paris-Brest Cake

Paris-Brest Cake

$28.00+

Pâte à Choux, Hazelnut Praline Cream & Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian

Pumpkin Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Pumpkin Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$27.95

Laminated Puff Pastry Tart, Organic Pumpkin Purée, Cloves, Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Ginger ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Pecan Tart 8" 4-6ppl

Pecan Tart 8" 4-6ppl

$27.95

Laminated Puff Pastry Tart, French Isigny Butter, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Pecan Halves ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

Sandwiches

Brie Sandwich

Brie Sandwich

$11.00

Rosemary Vinaigrette, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Brie Cheese, Walnut & Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Nut-free Pesto, Arugula, Tomatoes and Mozzarella ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk Vegetarian

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Nut-Free Pesto, Rosemary Vinaigrette, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Non-GMO Free-Range Chicken and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$11.00

Sliced Brioche, Béchamel Sauce, Emmental Swiss Cheese and Madrange Parisian Ham ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk

Ham & Mushroom Tartine

Ham & Mushroom Tartine

$11.50

Crème Fraîche, Shiitake Mushroom, Madrange Parisian Ham, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk

Ibérico Sandwich

Ibérico Sandwich

$13.00

French Guérande Sea Salt Butter, Arugula, Manchego Cheese and Iberico Ham ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk

Parisian Sandwich

Parisian Sandwich

$12.00

French Guérande Sea Salt Butter, Emmental Swiss Cheese and Madrange Parisian Ham ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk

Saucisson Sandwich

Saucisson Sandwich

$12.00

French Guérande Sea Salt Butter, Rosette de Lyon Salamy, French Cornichon Pickles ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$13.00

Avocado Spread, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Wild Caught Smoked Salmon and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Fish

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Olive Oil, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Wild Caught Tuna, Mayo, Eggs and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Fish

FRENCH CLASSICS

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.30

Laminated Puff Pastry, Emmental Swiss Cheese and Madrange Parisian Ham ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs.

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$7.30

Madrange Parisian Ham, Emmental Swiss Cheese, Cage Free Organic Eggs Filling and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs.

Vegetable Quiche

Vegetable Quiche

$7.30

Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Cage Free Organic Egg Filling and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian

SOUPS

Tomato Gazpacho Soup

Tomato Gazpacho Soup

$7.50

Olive Oil, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Garlic and Fresh Basil ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan

PIZZA FOUGASSE

Ham & Mushroom Fougasse

Ham & Mushroom Fougasse

$12.60

Crème Fraîche, Shiitake Mushroom, Madrange Parisian Ham, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk.

Ham & Goat Cheese Fougasse

Ham & Goat Cheese Fougasse

$12.60

Tomato Sauce, Madrange Parisian Ham, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk.

Veggie Fougasse

Veggie Fougasse

$12.60

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Onion, Pepper, Herbes de Provence and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk. Vegetarian

Salads

Grapefruit Shrimp Salad

Grapefruit Shrimp Salad

$14.50

Butter lettuce, marinated fresh shrimp, grapefruit, avocado, pomegranate, radish, dill ALLERGENS: Shellfish

Heirloom Tomatoes Burrata Salad

Heirloom Tomatoes Burrata Salad

$14.50

Butter lettuce, Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, fresh Burrata, Shaved Parmesan and Basil ALLERGENS: Milk Gluten Free

Niçoise Salad

Niçoise Salad

$14.50

Butter Lettuce, Eggs, Tuna, Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Green Bean, Onion, Pepper, Radish, Potato, Cucumber and Chives

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$14.50

Butter Lettuce, Avocado, Quinoa, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta, Roasted Corn and Parsley ALLERGEN: Milk, Seeds. Vegetarian

Side of Green Salad

Side of Green Salad

$3.15

Side of Plain Butter Lettuce With your Choice of Lime Mint, Balsamic or Champagne Dill Vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$14.50

Butter Lettuce, Avocado, Radish, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta, Wild Caught Smoked Salmon and Chives ALLERGEN: Milk, Fish.

Tricolor Pasta Salad

Tricolor Pasta Salad

$14.50

Olive Oil, Pasta, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Shallots, Parsley & Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat Vegan

French Blend Drip

Dark Roast Café

$2.70+

Medium Roast Café

$2.70+

Regular or Large 100% Arabica, French roast blend

Red Eye

$3.55+

Regular or Large 100% Arabica, French roast blend

Café au lait

$4.05+

Espresso Drinks

Latté

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.05+

100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk

Macchiato

$3.50+

100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk

Flat White

$4.00+

100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk

Mocha

$4.70+

Americano

$3.55+

Espresso

$2.55+

Single or Double 100% Arabica, French roast blend

Cortado

$3.55

100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk

Hot & Cold Drinks

Hot Chai Latté

$4.40+

Hot Matcha

$4.40+

French chocolate, milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.05+

French chocolate, milk

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.55+

Freshly squeezed orange juice

Whole Milk

$1.85+

Hot & Iced Teas

Big Ben - English Breakfast

$4.00

Blue of London - Earl Grey

$4.00

Chai Imperial - Indian Spices

$4.00

Green Tea - Thé du Hammam

$4.00

Green Tea - Paris For Her - Rose, Raspberry & Lychee

$4.00

Green Tea - Vive Le Thé! - Ginger & Citrus

$4.00

Jasmin Chun Feng - Jasmine

$4.00

Chamomile Herbal - Chamomile (No Caffeine)

$4.00

Mint Herbal Tea - Infusion (No Caffeine)

$4.00

Iced Berry Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee & Drinks

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Regular or Large 100% Arabica, French roast blend

Iced Americano

$4.05

100% Arabica, French roast blend

Iced Latté

$4.75

100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk

Iced Mocha

$5.20

100% Arabica, French roast blend

Iced Chai

$5.20

100% Arabica, French roast blend

Iced Matcha

$5.20

100% Arabica, French roast blend

Extra

Extra Chicken

$5.00

Extra Prosciutto

$5.00

Extra Ham

$5.00

Extra Salmon

$5.00

Extra Tuna

$5.00

Extra Anchovies

$5.00

Extra Brie Cheese

$4.00

Extra Mozzarella

$4.00

Extra Burrata (Whole)

$7.00

Extra Avocado

$4.00

Extra Arugula

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Cornichon

$1.50

Extra Diced Onions

$2.00

Extra Lime Mint Dressing

$1.00

Extra Champagne Dill Dressing

$1.00

Extra Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Grab & Go Drinks Trio

AM - Apple Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - Apricot Nectar 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - Cranberry Juice - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - Mango Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - Orange Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - Pear Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - Pineapple Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - Strawberry Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

AM - White Peach Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml

$4.50

EVIAN - 17oz/ 500ml

$3.00

Lipton - Iced Tea - 11.15oz/ 33cl

$3.75

Lipton - Iced Tea - 11.15oz/ 33cl - 1

$3.75

Orangina - 8.5oz/ 250ml

$3.75

Orangina - 8.5oz/ 250ml - 1

$3.75

Perrier - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.00

Perrier - 17oz/ 500ml

$3.00

RIEME - Blood Orange - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.50

RIEME - Grapefruit - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.50

RIEME - Lemon - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.50

RIEME - Orange - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.50

RIEME - Pink Lemon - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.50

RIEME - Pomegranate - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.50

RIEME - Tradition Lemon Lime - 11oz/ 325ml

$3.50

Chips Trio

TORRES - Mediterranean Herbs

$4.95

TORRES - Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$4.95

TORRES - Black Truffle

$4.95

TORRES - Iberico Ham

$4.95

TORRES - Smoked Paprika

$4.95

Butter Tartine Trio

Salted Butter La Conviette - 0.53oz/ 15g

$1.95

Unsalted Butter La Conviette - 0.53oz/ 15g

$1.95

Jams & Nutella Tartine Trio

AM - Apricot Jam - 1oz/ 30g

$1.95

AM - Honey - 1oz/ 30g

$1.95

AM - Orange Jam - 1oz/ 30g

$1.95

AM - Raspberry Jam - 1oz/ 30g

$1.95

AM - Strawberry Jam - 1oz/ 30g

$1.95

Nutella Spread - 0.88oz/ 25g

$1.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bonjour! Come in and enjoy! Due to high demand, please call us at (310) 880-6323 to set up an online order and come straight to the cashiers for pick up, merci!

1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

