Sweet Wheat
1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Breads
1/2 Baguette
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGENS: Wheat Vegan
1/2 Baguette 3+1
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGENS: Wheat Vegan
Apricot & Raisin Sourdough
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Apricots and Raisins ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Baguette
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Baguette 3+1
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional Flour, Filtered Water, Natural Yeast and Sea Salt ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Brioche
French Traditional Flour, Cage free Organic Eggs, French Isigny Butter and Pearl Sugar ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Corde Baguette
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough and Sea Salt Water ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Corde Baguette 3+1
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough and Sea Salt Water ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Country Sourdough
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough and Sea Salt ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Cranberry & Walnut Sourdough
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Cranberries and Walnuts ALLERGEN: Wheat, Nuts. Vegan
Fig Sourdough
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt and Fig ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Multigrain Sourdough
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Quinoa, Chia and Sesame Seeds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Seeds. Vegan
Olive Rosemary Sourdough
*Low Gluten Bread. French Traditional, Rye Flour, Filtered Water, Sourdough, Sea Salt, Olives & Rosemary ALLERGEN: Wheat. Vegan
Viennoiseries
Almond Chocolate Croissant
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream, Chocolate and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian
Almond Croissant
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian
Bostock
Brioche Roll, Almond Cream and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian
Cannelé
Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Cage Free Organic Eggs, French Isigny Butter and Rum ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Chausson aux Pommes
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Homemade Apple Confit ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Chouquette
Light and airy Pâte à Choux With Pearl Sugar ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Croissant
Laminated Puff Pastry and French Isigny Butter ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Kouign-Amann
Laminated Puff Pastry and French Isigny Butter ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Madeleine
French Traditional Flour, French Isigny Butter and Cage Free Organic Eggs ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Mini Almond Chocolate Croissant
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream, Chocolate and Slices of Almonds ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian
Mini Almond Croissant
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Almond Cream and Slices of Almond ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian
Mini Croissant
Laminated Puff Pastry and French Isigny Butter ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Mini Pain au Chocolat
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Chocolate ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Mini Pain aux Raisins
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Custard Cream and Raisins ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Pain au Chocolat
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Chocolate ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Pain aux Raisins
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter, Custard Cream and Raisins ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Palmier
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Cane Sugar ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs Vegetarian
Pastries
Caramel Panna Cotta
Tahitian Vanilla Cream and Caramel Coulis ALLERGEN: Milk. Gluten Free
Chocolate Mousse
Premium French Chocolate, French Isigny Butter, Cage-Free Organic Eggs and Cane Sugar ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Eclair Café
Pâte à Choux, Coffee Custard Cream and Coffee Icing ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Eclair Chocolat
Pâte à Choux, Chocolate Custard Cream and Chocolate Icing ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Flan
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Individual Opéra Cake
Coffee Soaked Sponge Cake, Buttecream, Dark Chocolate Ganache and Glaze ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Individual Red Berry Opéra Cake
Vanilla Sponge Cake, Buttercream, Mixed Berries Compote, Glaze and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Individual Tropézienne
Brioche Roll, Vanilla Diplomat Cream and Pearl Sugar ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Millefeuille Vanille
Caramelized Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Paris-Brest
Pâte à Choux, Hazelnut Praline Cream & Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Raspberries Panna Cotta
Tahitian Vanilla Cream, Raspberry Coulis and fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Milk. Gluten Free
Tiramisu
Mascarpone, Lady Fingers, Amaretto and 100% Pure Cacoa Powder ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Macarons
Vanilla Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Vanilla Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Pistachio Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Pistachio Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Raspberry Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Raspberry Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Lemon Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Lemon Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Salted Caramel Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Salted Caramel Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Coffee Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Coffee Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Rose Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Rose Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Chocolate Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Chocolate Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Coconut Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Coconut Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Pumpkin Macaron
Almond Flour, Cage Free Organic Eggs, Premium Sugar and Pumpkin Ganache Cream ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Tartlets 3"
Apple 3"
Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Fresh Slices of Apple and Caramel ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Lemon Meringue 3"
Shortcrust Tartlet, Lemon Custard Cream, Meringue and Fresh Lime Zest ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Chocolate Ganache 3"
Shortcrust Tartlet, Chocolate Ganache and Diced Almond ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Raspberry 3"
Shortcrust Tartlet, Vanilla Custard Cream and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Apricot 3"
Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream And Fresh Slices of Apricot ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Pear 3"
Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream, Fresh Slices of Pear and Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Berry Forest 3"
Shortcrust Tartlet, Vanilla Custard Cream, Fresh Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry and Mint ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Fig 3"
Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream, Raspberry Jam and Fresh Slices of Fig ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Pumpkin 3"
Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Organic Pumpkin Purée, Cloves, Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Ginger ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Pecan 3"
Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, French Isigny Butter, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Pecan Halves ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Tatin 3"
Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Fresh Slices of Apple and Caramel ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Birthday Tarts & Cakes
Apple Tart
Laminated Puff Pastry Tartlet, Fresh Slices of Apple and Caramel ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Lemon Meringue Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tart, Lemon Custard Cream, Meringue and Fresh Lime Zest ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Apricot Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tartlet, Almond Cream And Fresh Slices of Apricot ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Pear Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tart, Almond Cream, Fresh Slices of Pear and Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Strawberry Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tart, Vanilla Custard Cream and fresh Slices of Strawberry ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Chocolate Ganache Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tart, Chocolate Ganache and Diced Almond ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Raspberry Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tart, Vanilla Custard Cream and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Berry Forest Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tart, Vanilla Custard Cream, Fresh Raspberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, Blueberry and Mint ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Fig Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Shortcrust Tart, Almond Cream, Raspberry Jam and Fresh Slices of Fig ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Opéra Chocolate Cake
Coffee Soaked Sponge Cake, Buttercream, Dark Chocolate Ganache & Glaze ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Red Berry Opéra Cake
Vanilla Sponge Cake, Buttercream, Mixed Berries Compote, Glaze and Fresh Raspberries ALLERGEN: Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Millefeuille Vanilla Cake
Caramelized Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Parisian Vanilla Flan Cake
Laminated Puff Pastry, French Isigny Butter and Vanilla Custard Cream ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Sweet Board
Fraisier Cake
Vanilla Sponge Cake, Vanilla Diplomat Cream, Strawberry Icing, Fresh Slices of Strawberry and Mint ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Black Forest Cake
Chocolate Sponge Cake, Vanilla Chantilly Cream, Wild Morello Cherries & Kirsch ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Paris-Brest Cake
Pâte à Choux, Hazelnut Praline Cream & Sliced Almonds ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts. Vegetarian
Pumpkin Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Laminated Puff Pastry Tart, Organic Pumpkin Purée, Cloves, Cinnamon, Nutmeg and Ginger ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Pecan Tart 8" 4-6ppl
Laminated Puff Pastry Tart, French Isigny Butter, Tahitian Vanilla Bean, Pecan Halves ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
Sandwiches
Brie Sandwich
Rosemary Vinaigrette, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Brie Cheese, Walnut & Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Eggs, Nuts Vegetarian
Caprese Sandwich
Nut-free Pesto, Arugula, Tomatoes and Mozzarella ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk Vegetarian
Chicken Sandwich
Nut-Free Pesto, Rosemary Vinaigrette, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Non-GMO Free-Range Chicken and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk
Croque Monsieur
Sliced Brioche, Béchamel Sauce, Emmental Swiss Cheese and Madrange Parisian Ham ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk
Ham & Mushroom Tartine
Crème Fraîche, Shiitake Mushroom, Madrange Parisian Ham, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk
Ibérico Sandwich
French Guérande Sea Salt Butter, Arugula, Manchego Cheese and Iberico Ham ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk
Parisian Sandwich
French Guérande Sea Salt Butter, Emmental Swiss Cheese and Madrange Parisian Ham ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk
Saucisson Sandwich
French Guérande Sea Salt Butter, Rosette de Lyon Salamy, French Cornichon Pickles ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Avocado Spread, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Wild Caught Smoked Salmon and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Fish
Tuna Sandwich
Olive Oil, Butter Lettuce, Tomatoes, Wild Caught Tuna, Mayo, Eggs and Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat, Milk, Fish
FRENCH CLASSICS
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Laminated Puff Pastry, Emmental Swiss Cheese and Madrange Parisian Ham ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs.
Quiche Lorraine
Madrange Parisian Ham, Emmental Swiss Cheese, Cage Free Organic Eggs Filling and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs.
Vegetable Quiche
Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Cage Free Organic Egg Filling and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk, Eggs. Vegetarian
SOUPS
PIZZA FOUGASSE
Ham & Mushroom Fougasse
Crème Fraîche, Shiitake Mushroom, Madrange Parisian Ham, Mozzarella, Olive Oil, and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk.
Ham & Goat Cheese Fougasse
Tomato Sauce, Madrange Parisian Ham, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk.
Veggie Fougasse
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Onion, Pepper, Herbes de Provence and Chives ALLERGEN: Wheat, Milk. Vegetarian
Salads
Grapefruit Shrimp Salad
Butter lettuce, marinated fresh shrimp, grapefruit, avocado, pomegranate, radish, dill ALLERGENS: Shellfish
Heirloom Tomatoes Burrata Salad
Butter lettuce, Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, fresh Burrata, Shaved Parmesan and Basil ALLERGENS: Milk Gluten Free
Niçoise Salad
Butter Lettuce, Eggs, Tuna, Anchovy, Kalamata Olives, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Green Bean, Onion, Pepper, Radish, Potato, Cucumber and Chives
Quinoa Salad
Butter Lettuce, Avocado, Quinoa, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta, Roasted Corn and Parsley ALLERGEN: Milk, Seeds. Vegetarian
Side of Green Salad
Side of Plain Butter Lettuce With your Choice of Lime Mint, Balsamic or Champagne Dill Vinaigrette
Smoked Salmon Salad
Butter Lettuce, Avocado, Radish, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Feta, Wild Caught Smoked Salmon and Chives ALLERGEN: Milk, Fish.
Tricolor Pasta Salad
Olive Oil, Pasta, Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Shallots, Parsley & Chives ALLERGENS: Wheat Vegan
French Blend Drip
Espresso Drinks
Latté
Cappuccino
100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk
Macchiato
100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk
Flat White
100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk
Mocha
Americano
Espresso
Single or Double 100% Arabica, French roast blend
Cortado
100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk
Hot & Cold Drinks
Hot & Iced Teas
Big Ben - English Breakfast
Blue of London - Earl Grey
Chai Imperial - Indian Spices
Green Tea - Thé du Hammam
Green Tea - Paris For Her - Rose, Raspberry & Lychee
Green Tea - Vive Le Thé! - Ginger & Citrus
Jasmin Chun Feng - Jasmine
Chamomile Herbal - Chamomile (No Caffeine)
Mint Herbal Tea - Infusion (No Caffeine)
Iced Berry Tea
Iced Green Tea
Iced Coffee & Drinks
Iced Coffee
Regular or Large 100% Arabica, French roast blend
Iced Americano
100% Arabica, French roast blend
Iced Latté
100% Arabica, French roast blend, milk
Iced Mocha
100% Arabica, French roast blend
Iced Chai
100% Arabica, French roast blend
Iced Matcha
100% Arabica, French roast blend
Extra
Extra Chicken
Extra Prosciutto
Extra Ham
Extra Salmon
Extra Tuna
Extra Anchovies
Extra Brie Cheese
Extra Mozzarella
Extra Burrata (Whole)
Extra Avocado
Extra Arugula
Extra Egg
Extra Cornichon
Extra Diced Onions
Extra Lime Mint Dressing
Extra Champagne Dill Dressing
Extra Balsamic Dressing
Grab & Go Drinks Trio
AM - Apple Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - Apricot Nectar 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - Cranberry Juice - 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - Mango Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - Orange Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - Pear Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - Pineapple Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - Strawberry Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml
AM - White Peach Nectar - 6.7oz/ 200ml
EVIAN - 17oz/ 500ml
Lipton - Iced Tea - 11.15oz/ 33cl
Lipton - Iced Tea - 11.15oz/ 33cl - 1
Orangina - 8.5oz/ 250ml
Orangina - 8.5oz/ 250ml - 1
Perrier - 11oz/ 325ml
Perrier - 17oz/ 500ml
RIEME - Blood Orange - 11oz/ 325ml
RIEME - Grapefruit - 11oz/ 325ml
RIEME - Lemon - 11oz/ 325ml
RIEME - Orange - 11oz/ 325ml
RIEME - Pink Lemon - 11oz/ 325ml
RIEME - Pomegranate - 11oz/ 325ml
RIEME - Tradition Lemon Lime - 11oz/ 325ml
Chips Trio
Butter Tartine Trio
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bonjour! Come in and enjoy! Due to high demand, please call us at (310) 880-6323 to set up an online order and come straight to the cashiers for pick up, merci!
1430 S Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, CA 90277