Swell 1159 W Ocean View Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1159 W Ocean View Ave

Norfolk, VA 23503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brunch

App

Tot-chos

$12.99

Calamari

$12.99

Small Bites

Eggs Benny

$12.99

Chicken N Waff

$14.99

French Toast

$12.99

Swell Burger

$16.99

Crab Cake Benny

$18.99

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

Shrimp N Grits

$17.99

Side Bacon

$2.00

One Egg

$1.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.99

Sweet Potato Hash

$13.99

Swell Biscuit

$14.99

Lunch

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Double Cheese Burger

$14.99

Philly

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Fried Shrimp #1lb

$21.99

Fried Shrimp Half

$13.99

Chicken Philly

$13.99

Wing Bbq

$13.99

Wings Buff

$13.99

Wings Sticky

$13.99

Wings Ol Bay

$13.99

15 For 15 Wings

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Shrimp Poboy

$14.99

Ribs Half

$14.99

Shrimp N Grits

$17.99

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos Lunch

$11.99

2 tacos rice and refried beans

Pork Carnitas Tacos Lunch

$11.99

2 tacos rice and refried beans

Chicken Tacos Lunch

$11.99

2 tacos rice and refried beans

Fish Tacos Lunch

$11.99

2 tacos rice and refried beans

Entree

Shrimp and Grits

$17.99

Seafood Pasta

$14.99

Chicken Wings and Fries

$12.99

Salads

Wedge Salad

$12.99

Grilled Romaine Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

One Chix Tender

$3.69

Dinner

Entree

St Jaques Scallops

$28.99

Scallops Entree

$25.99

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

Seafood Pasta

$26.99

Shrimp & Grits

$24.99

Fried Shrimp

$23.99

Stuffed Flounder

$34.99

Fried Scallops

$26.99

Flounder & Shrimp

$26.99

Pan Fried Crabcakes (1)

$19.99

Pan Fried Crabcakes (2)

$35.99

Ribs Full Rack

$26.99

Ribs Half Rack

$16.99

Double Cheese Burger

$15.99

Vegetarian Pasta

$19.99

Ribeye

$42.99

Flounder & Shrimp

$25.99

NY Strip

$32.99

Crab Legs Pound

$19.99

Snapper

$35.99

Raw Bar

Oysters 1 dozen

Open Item Mkt Price

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 pound

Open Item Mkt Price

Steamed Shrimp 1 pound

Open Item Mkt Price

Clams 1 dozen

Open Item Mkt Price

Snow Crab Leg Cluster

Open Item Mkt Price

Steamed Whole Lobster

Open Item Mkt Price

Seafood Tower Small

$99.99

Seafood Tower Large

$149.99

App

Steamed Shrimp Pound

$19.99

bv

Steamed Shrimp Half#

$10.99

Oysters Doz

$21.99

Oysters Half

$10.99

Seared Scallops

$13.99

Garlic Clams

$17.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Oysters Chargrill Half

$13.99

Oyster Chargrill Dz

$24.99

Calamari

$14.99

Short Rib 3

$18.99

Short Rib

$14.99

Mussels

$14.99

Crab Dip

$13.99

Fried Oyster BLT

$14.99

Crab Dip

$14.99

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos Dinner

$14.99

3 tacos rice and refried beans

Pork Carnitas Tacos Dinner

$14.99

3 tacos rice and refried beans

Chicken Tacos Dinner

$14.99

3 tacos rice and refried beans

Fish Tacos Dinner

$14.99

3 tacos rice and refried beans

Platter

Fried Shimp Platter

$20.99

Fried Oyster Platter

$22.99

Fried Scallop Plater

$25.99

Fried Flound Platter

$24.99

Sides

Roasted Corn on Cob

$3.99

Chicken

$6.00

Fries

$3.49

Green Bean

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Asparagus

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.49

Seasonal Veg

$3.49

Collard Greens

$3.49

Cheese Curds

$3.49

Key Lime Pie

$7.55

Scallops

$8.00

Pasta

$6.00

Crab Cake

$12.99

Shripm

$6.00

Grits

$3.00

Cheese Cake

$7.55

Beverages

N/a Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Power Aid

$2.50

Pink Lemon Aid

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1159 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

