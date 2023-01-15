Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willey's Scoops & Sweets

12 Reviews

$$

4 broadway

Salisbury, MA 01952

Popular Items

Caramel Pop
Non Pareils
4 piece Sampler

Hard Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

$5.00+

Swell Willey's offers delicious homemade ice cream in a variety of traditional flavors and some outstanding originals! Check out our vegan options too!

Sundae

Sundae

Sundae

$8.00+

Your Choice of ice cream served with your favorite sauce poured over it, with whipped cream, and topped with a cherry. Add extra sauces or toppings to make it even more special!

Doggie Sundae

Doggie Sundae

$3.00

Spoil your pooch with a delicious Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Peanut Butter Sauce and a Dog Bone

Pint

Take home your favorite flavor. We also have our chocolate jimmies + rainbow sprinkles to go!

Pint

$8.00

Quart

Take home your favorite flavor. We also have our chocolate jimmies + rainbow sprinkles to go!
Quart

Quart

$10.00

Swell Willey's Quarts of your favorite homemade ice cream is perfect for sharing! Vegan flavors too!

Frappe

Your favorite flavor of our homemade ice cream or blended with cold milk & premium syrups.
Frappe

Frappe

$8.00

Frappes are made with your choice of our homemade ice cream. Vegan frappes are made with our homemade vegan ice cream with coconut milk. Add a Lil' something or an espresso shot!

Specialty Drinks + Floats

Enjoy one of our delicious floats made with our homemade ice cream and Maine Root soda which is made from organic sugar cane by a local company.
Ginger Spice Float

Ginger Spice Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Ginger Beer.

Mandarin Orange Float

Mandarin Orange Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda.

Midnight Special Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda

Razzle Dazzle Float

Razzle Dazzle Float

$8.00

Our homemade Black Raspberry Ice Cream with Maine Root Blueberry Soda

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda

Water

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

Enjoy a Variety of Fresh Donuts or Cookies with your favorite Ice Cream Flavor. Add toppings for extra deliciousness!
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$7.00

Offering a variety of cookies, made with your choice of homemade ice cream. Toppings available to make it an extra treat!

Cookies + Brownies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Brownie

$4.00

Holiday Gift Boxes

4 piece Sampler

4 piece Sampler

$7.95

Our 4 piece chocolate sampler includes: a Caramel, a dark chocolate Raspberry Fudge Truffle, a Peanut Butter Cup, and a 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle.

8 piece Medley

8 piece Medley

$11.95

Customize your dream quarter pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

15 piece Collection

15 piece Collection

$17.95

Customize your dream half pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

30 piece Assortment

30 piece Assortment

$35.95

Customize your dream 1 pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

Truffle Sampler

Truffle Sampler

$7.95

A 7 piece truffle sampler including a Coffee Caramel Truffle, 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle, Figaro and Raspberry Fudge Truffles.

Caramel Sampler

Caramel Sampler

$7.95

A 7 piece caramel sampler including milk and dark chocolate soft vanilla caramels, and sea salt caramels enrobed in milk and dark chocolate.

Soft Centered Cream Sampler

Soft Centered Cream Sampler

$7.95

A 7 piece soft centered gift box including a Coffee Cream, Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Maple Cream, Lemon Crean, Orange Cream, and Raspberry Cream Available in milk or dark chocolate.

Holiday Pops and Festive Molds

Angel

$7.00 Out of stock
Caramel Pop

Caramel Pop

$5.00
Frosted Santa Head Pop

Frosted Santa Head Pop

$3.00 Out of stock
Gingerbread Flat

Gingerbread Flat

$10.00
Holiday Striped Candy Pop

Holiday Striped Candy Pop

$3.00
Jumbo Nonpariel

Jumbo Nonpariel

$4.50
Large Santa Pop

Large Santa Pop

$8.00
Large Tree Pop

Large Tree Pop

$6.00
Marshmallow Pop

Marshmallow Pop

$4.50
Merry Christmas Bar

Merry Christmas Bar

$8.00 Out of stock
Poinsettia Flat

Poinsettia Flat

$5.00
Present Flat

Present Flat

$7.00 Out of stock
Reindeer Pop

Reindeer Pop

$3.50
Salisbury Beach Pop

Salisbury Beach Pop

$10.00
Santa Head Pop

Santa Head Pop

$3.50
Snowman Nonpareil

Snowman Nonpareil

$10.00
Snowman Pop

Snowman Pop

$3.75 Out of stock
Solid Chocolate Santa

Solid Chocolate Santa

$18.00
Tree Flat

Tree Flat

$7.00 Out of stock
Tree Pop

Tree Pop

$3.50

Holiday Gummies, Foils, Old Fashion Candy & more Treats

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Cakes

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Cakes

$3.00+
Chocolate Dipped Jordan Crackers - 8oz

Chocolate Dipped Jordan Crackers - 8oz

$11.50
Chocolate dipped pretzels - 10 pack

Chocolate dipped pretzels - 10 pack

$12.95
Christmas Mini Old Time Assortment -1/2 LB

Christmas Mini Old Time Assortment -1/2 LB

$7.00

The best things in life never go out of style—that's why this old-time mini candy assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.

Christmas Mini Old Time Assortment - 1LB

Christmas Mini Old Time Assortment - 1LB

$14.00

The best things in life never go out of style—that's why this old-time mini candy assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.

Festive Oreos

Festive Oreos

$3.00

Foil Ball Ornaments - 1 LB

$18.00
Foil Ball Ornaments - 1/2 LB

Foil Ball Ornaments - 1/2 LB

$9.00

Foil Santas - 1 LB

$18.00
Foil Santas - 1/2 LB

Foil Santas - 1/2 LB

$9.00
Jumbo Peanut Butter Cups

Jumbo Peanut Butter Cups

$5.00

Homemade jumbo milk chocolate peanut butter cup.

Nutcracker Pretzel Rods/2 Pack

Nutcracker Pretzel Rods/2 Pack

$3.25

PB Foils

$1.95
Petite Mini Mints

Petite Mini Mints

$7.00 Out of stock
Scrumptious Mellocreme Mix - 8oz

Scrumptious Mellocreme Mix - 8oz

$7.00
Peppermint Bark

Peppermint Bark

$5.00
Old Fashion Candy Mix - 1 LB

Old Fashion Candy Mix - 1 LB

$16.00

The best things in life never go out of style—that's why this old-time assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.

Old Fashion Candy Mix - 1/2 LB

Old Fashion Candy Mix - 1/2 LB

$8.00

The best things in life never go out of style—that's why this old-time assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.

Australian Black Licorice- 1/2 LB

Australian Black Licorice- 1/2 LB

$6.00

Enjoy some of the finest tasting licorice with our Black Australian Licorice. This black licorice is full of flavor and has a soft, chewy texture. Licorice connoisseurs will truly appreciate this special candy

Christmas Milk Non Pareils - 1/2 LB

Christmas Milk Non Pareils - 1/2 LB

$12.00

These eye-catching milk chocolate Christmas colored nonpareils are simply delicious.

Chocolates ~ $11.50/ half pound

Butter Crunch

Butter Crunch

$11.50+

Our famous homemade toffee dipped in milk or dark chocolate and coated with chopped almonds. A Willey's favorite for generations.

Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunchies

Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunchies

$11.50+

Our milk

Caramels dipped in chocolate

Caramels dipped in chocolate

$11.50+Out of stock

Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate.

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels

Chocolate Dipped Pretzels

$11.50+

Pretzel Knots dipped in milk or dark chocolate.

Chocolate Fudge Noodle Logs

Chocolate Fudge Noodle Logs

$11.50+

Homemade chocolate fudge logs dipped in dark chocolate and coated in our signature chocolate Jimmies (noodles). A local favorite!

Clusters dipped in chocolate

Clusters dipped in chocolate

$11.50+

We offer a Swell variety of clusters. Raisin, Peanut, Cashew, Almond, Coconut, and Gummy Bears.

Figaros

Figaros

$11.50+Out of stock

A delicious hazelnut truffle that is a blend of hazelnut butter and milk and dark chocolate.

Jellies

Jellies

$11.50+

Smooth outer chocolate shell in milk or dark and a soft fruit center.

Marshmallows

Marshmallows

$11.50+

Marshmallows Offered three ways: Dipped in Dark Chocolate Dipped in Milk Chocolate Dipped in Dark Chocolate Rolled in Coconut

Milk Chocolate Dipped Swedish Fish

Milk Chocolate Dipped Swedish Fish

$11.50+

Swedish Fish dipped in milk chocolate

Non Pareils

Non Pareils

$11.50+

Chocolate nonpareils are a centuries-old confection. These premium milk and dark chocolate discs are coated in crunchy white sprinkles on one side. White chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles.

Nut Barks

Nut Barks

$11.50+

Our milk or dark chocolate barks are chock-full of large pieces of almonds, pecans, or cashews coated in our chocolate.

Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut Butter Cups

$11.50+

Our delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cups are offered in dark, milk or white chocolate.

Penuche Nut Balls

Penuche Nut Balls

$11.50+

Homemade penuche fudge square dipped in milk chocolate and coated in chopped walnuts.

Peppermint Patties

Peppermint Patties

$11.50+

Peppermint Patty dipped in dark chocolate.

Sea Salt Caramels dipped in chocolate

Sea Salt Caramels dipped in chocolate

$11.50+

Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate and sprinkled with a dash of sea salt crystals.

Soft Centered Creams

Soft Centered Creams

$11.50+

Soft centered creams enrobed in chocolate.

Solid Chocolate Break Ups

Solid Chocolate Break Ups

$11.50+

Solid pieces of milk, dark or white chocolate chunks.

Snowflakes

$11.50+Out of stock
Turtles

Turtles

$11.50+

Savory cashews or pecans and buttery caramel mounds encased in rich milk or dark chocolate.

Wintergreen Wafers

Wintergreen Wafers

$11.50+

Pink Wintergreen Flavor Wafer offered in Original, Milk chocolate 1/2 dipped or Dark chocolate 1/2 dipped

Truffles ~ $11.50 / half pound

Raspberry Fudge Truffles

Raspberry Fudge Truffles

$11.50+

Chocolate Fudge enrobed in milk or dark chocolate sprinkle with sugar crystals.

Milk Chocolate Coffee Caramel Truffle

Milk Chocolate Coffee Caramel Truffle

$11.50+

Dipped in milk chocolate the perfect balance of creamy caramel and coffee flavor.

70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle

70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle

$11.50+

A deep cream, high cocoa chocolate covered with thick layers of dark chocolate

Fudge ~ $16 / pound

Our famous homemade delicious fudge.
Chocolate Fudge

Chocolate Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade chocolate fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade chocolate + peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Chocolate Walnut Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade chocolate fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Penuche Fudge

Penuche Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade penuche fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Penuche Walnut Fudge

Penuche Walnut Fudge

$8.00+

Delicious homemade penuche fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.

Popcorn

Caramel Corn

Caramel Corn

$7.00

Swell Willeys famous homemade Caramel Popcorn - 7 oz

Cashew Caramel Corn

Cashew Caramel Corn

$7.50Out of stock

Swell Willey's famous homemade Caramel Cashew Popcorn - 7 oz

Coconut Macaroons

Our homemade Macaroons are soft, sweet, and chewy. Simply delicious!
6 pack of Coconut Macaroons

6 pack of Coconut Macaroons

$8.50

A pack of 6 homemade Macaroons that are soft, sweet, and chewy. Simply delicious!

Individual Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

Individual Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

$3.00

Sold Individually.

Gummies - $5.50/ half pound

We offer a wide variety of Yummy Gummy choices and Flavorful Jelly Beans.
Assortment

Assortment

$2.75+

A Swell Assortment of our Gummy Candy + Jelly Beans

Fruit Slices

Fruit Slices

$2.75+

Fabulous fruit slice-shaped candy that comes in many exciting flavors! We carry a huge variety of juicy flavors that also include lemon lime, orange, pink grapefruit, peach, watermelon, grape, red raspberry and blue raspberry.

Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears

$2.75+

Gummy Bears come in assorted fruit flavors.

Gummy Lobsters

Gummy Lobsters

$2.75+

Yummy bright red gummy lobsters are sweet with a fruity flavor. They are also perfect for kid’s parties and ocean-themed celebrations.

Gummy Sharks

Gummy Sharks

$2.75+

Delicious gummy sharks feature a blueberry flavored top and a white marshmallow flavored underbelly sure to deliver a sensational snack.

Gummy Strawberries

Gummy Strawberries

$2.75+

Get your strawberry fix with one of these life-like gummies! With their signature red bodies and green leaves, these gummies pack a berry punch.

Jelly Beans

Jelly Beans

$2.75+

In assorted flavors: orange, coconut, lemon, lime, cherry, grape, watermelon and black licorice.

Sour Lobsters

Sour Lobsters

$2.75+

Bright red cherry gummies coated in a sour sugar. Flavorful combination!

Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$2.75+

The sour then sweet flavor on your taste buds is fun and the chewy candy texture makes it one the best candy. Everyone loves these Sour Patch Kids.

Sour Worms

Sour Worms

$2.75+

Sour worms are gummy candies in sour fruit flavor offer relishing taste and come in assorted color. Gummy candies form a great addition for parties, weddings, birthdays, giveaways, individual enjoyment and more.

Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$2.75+

Swedish fish is the addictive little red fish candy with an unidentifiable fruit flavor.

Teenie Beenie Jelly Beans

Teenie Beenie Jelly Beans

$2.75+

Teenie Beenie jelly beans are packed with intense fruit flavors like lemon, grape, cherry, strawberry, orange and lime. A favorite all year round and a must have for jelly bean lovers!

Chocolate Gift Boxes

4 piece Sampler

4 piece Sampler

$7.95

Our 4 piece chocolate sampler includes: a Caramel, a dark chocolate Raspberry Fudge Truffle, a Peanut Butter Cup, and a 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle.

8 piece Medley

8 piece Medley

$11.95

Customize your dream quarter pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

15 piece Collection

15 piece Collection

$17.95

Customize your dream half pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

30 piece Assortment

30 piece Assortment

$35.95

Customize your dream 1 pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)

Truffle Sampler

Truffle Sampler

$7.95

A 7 piece truffle sampler including a Coffee Caramel Truffle, 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle, Figaro and Raspberry Fudge Truffles.

Caramel Sampler

Caramel Sampler

$7.95

A 7 piece caramel sampler including milk and dark chocolate soft vanilla caramels, and sea salt caramels enrobed in milk and dark chocolate.

Soft Centered Cream Sampler

Soft Centered Cream Sampler

$7.95

A 7 piece soft centered gift box including a Coffee Cream, Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Maple Cream, Lemon Crean, Orange Cream, and Raspberry Cream Available in milk or dark chocolate.

Salt Water Taffy - $13.00/pound

A mixed assortment of Salt Water Taffy.
Assorted Salt Water Taffy

Assorted Salt Water Taffy

$6.50+
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$6.50+

Delicious Peanut Butter Taffy. Order by 1/2 lb or 1 lb

Pops, Solid Molds, Dipped Oreos + More

Caramel Pop

Caramel Pop

$4.25

Our homemade caramel lollipops are dipped in three smooth chocolate choices. Dark, Milk or Vanilla

Chocolate Dipped Oreos

Chocolate Dipped Oreos

$2.50

These Oreo cookie type sandwiches are generously drenched in dark or milk chocolate.

Chocolate Lobster Pop

Chocolate Lobster Pop

$3.50

Available in dark, milk, or white chocolate.

Crystal Rock Candy Lollipop

Crystal Rock Candy Lollipop

$1.95

This classic rock candy come in a delicious variety of flavors.

Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$5.00

Our Peanut Butter Cups are so popular we made a jumbo milk chocolate version!

Large Chocolate Salisbury Beach Pop

Large Chocolate Salisbury Beach Pop

$10.00

Our homemade "Salisbury Beach" pop in dark or milk chocolate. A delicious treat or a great gift!

Large Whirley Pop

Large Whirley Pop

$10.00

These giant lollipops are perfect party favors for a child's birthday party or holiday gifts. The 17-inch lollipops feature rainbow colors swirled around in a colorful pattern. The long-lasting fruity flavor offers hours of enjoyment.

Lobster Pop

Lobster Pop

$2.75

This classic lollipop is perfect for every event, from weddings to summer BBQ's. Flavors include red (cherry) and blue (raspberry),

Marshmallow Pop

Marshmallow Pop

$3.50

Jumbo Marshmallow dipped in milk chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles

Sand Dollar Chocolate Mold

Sand Dollar Chocolate Mold

$5.50

Hand made fresh and looks like a real sand dollar seashell. Made with your choice of Premium Dark, Milk or White Chocolate Great for Party Favors too. Great for Wedding Favors

Small Whirley Pop

Small Whirley Pop

$3.25

A Rainbow Swirl of Fun! Delicious Whirly pops in assorted swirling colors and flavors!

Maine Root Soda

Maine Root's handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise.
Dasani Bottle of Water

Dasani Bottle of Water

$2.50

DASANI® combines the process of reverse osmosis filtration with a proprietary blend of minerals to create fresh, clean, and premium tasting water that is pure and delicious.

Maine Root Ginger Beer Soda

Maine Root Ginger Beer Soda

$3.50

Maine Root lets the WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES! Wicked good.

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Maine Root waits all year for the blueberries to grow. It’s a real summer treat. Crack open a bottle of Maine Root Blueberry Soda and see what you have been missin’ mistah.

Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda

Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda

$3.50

Here it is, Mandarin Orange! Light, drinkable and thirst quenching. Mmm.

Maine Root Root Beer Soda

Maine Root Root Beer Soda

$3.50

Maine Root's handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise.

Powerade

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Swell Willey's Candy and Ice Cream Gift Cards - Curbside Pick-Up

$10 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$10 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$10.00
$25 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$25 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$25.00
$50 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$50 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$50.00
$100.00 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$100.00 Gift Card - Swell Willey's

$100.00
Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Swell Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home. Honored by the new endeavor, owner Heather Silvia shares similar visions and passions with both Salisbury Beach and the future of Swell Willey’s. We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!

