Willey's Scoops & Sweets
12 Reviews
$$
4 broadway
Salisbury, MA 01952
Popular Items
Hard Ice Cream
Sundae
Sundae
Your Choice of ice cream served with your favorite sauce poured over it, with whipped cream, and topped with a cherry. Add extra sauces or toppings to make it even more special!
Doggie Sundae
Spoil your pooch with a delicious Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Peanut Butter Sauce and a Dog Bone
Pint
Quart
Frappe
Specialty Drinks + Floats
Ginger Spice Float
Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Ginger Beer.
Mandarin Orange Float
Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda.
Midnight Special Float
Our Homemade Chocolate Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda
Razzle Dazzle Float
Our homemade Black Raspberry Ice Cream with Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Root Beer Float
Our Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream with Maine Root Root Beer Soda
Water
Ice Cream Sandwich
Holiday Gift Boxes
4 piece Sampler
Our 4 piece chocolate sampler includes: a Caramel, a dark chocolate Raspberry Fudge Truffle, a Peanut Butter Cup, and a 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle.
8 piece Medley
Customize your dream quarter pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)
15 piece Collection
Customize your dream half pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)
30 piece Assortment
Customize your dream 1 pound chocolate box! Choose from these options in the drop down menu: Chocolate type: - Milk ChocolateMedley - Dark Chocolate Medley - Mixed Chocolate Medley Customize your chocolate box with requests in the notes box (example: I'd like all peanut butter cups.)
Truffle Sampler
A 7 piece truffle sampler including a Coffee Caramel Truffle, 70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle, Figaro and Raspberry Fudge Truffles.
Caramel Sampler
A 7 piece caramel sampler including milk and dark chocolate soft vanilla caramels, and sea salt caramels enrobed in milk and dark chocolate.
Soft Centered Cream Sampler
A 7 piece soft centered gift box including a Coffee Cream, Vanilla Cream, Chocolate Buttercream, Maple Cream, Lemon Crean, Orange Cream, and Raspberry Cream Available in milk or dark chocolate.
Holiday Pops and Festive Molds
Angel
Caramel Pop
Frosted Santa Head Pop
Gingerbread Flat
Holiday Striped Candy Pop
Jumbo Nonpariel
Large Santa Pop
Large Tree Pop
Marshmallow Pop
Merry Christmas Bar
Poinsettia Flat
Present Flat
Reindeer Pop
Salisbury Beach Pop
Santa Head Pop
Snowman Nonpareil
Snowman Pop
Solid Chocolate Santa
Tree Flat
Tree Pop
Holiday Gummies, Foils, Old Fashion Candy & more Treats
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Cakes
Chocolate Dipped Jordan Crackers - 8oz
Chocolate dipped pretzels - 10 pack
Christmas Mini Old Time Assortment -1/2 LB
The best things in life never go out of style—that’s why this old-time mini candy assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.
Christmas Mini Old Time Assortment - 1LB
The best things in life never go out of style—that’s why this old-time mini candy assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.
Festive Oreos
Foil Ball Ornaments - 1 LB
Foil Ball Ornaments - 1/2 LB
Foil Santas - 1 LB
Foil Santas - 1/2 LB
Jumbo Peanut Butter Cups
Homemade jumbo milk chocolate peanut butter cup.
Nutcracker Pretzel Rods/2 Pack
PB Foils
Petite Mini Mints
Scrumptious Mellocreme Mix - 8oz
Peppermint Bark
Old Fashion Candy Mix - 1 LB
The best things in life never go out of style—that’s why this old-time assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.
Old Fashion Candy Mix - 1/2 LB
The best things in life never go out of style—that’s why this old-time assortment in a multitude of flavors. is more popular than ever.
Australian Black Licorice- 1/2 LB
Enjoy some of the finest tasting licorice with our Black Australian Licorice. This black licorice is full of flavor and has a soft, chewy texture. Licorice connoisseurs will truly appreciate this special candy
Christmas Milk Non Pareils - 1/2 LB
These eye-catching milk chocolate Christmas colored nonpareils are simply delicious.
Chocolates ~ $11.50/ half pound
Butter Crunch
Our famous homemade toffee dipped in milk or dark chocolate and coated with chopped almonds. A Willey's favorite for generations.
Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunchies
Our milk chocolate caramel coconut crunchies are a gourmet combination of creamy milk chocolate, caramel rolled in crunchy, freshly toasted coconut.
Caramels dipped in chocolate
Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate.
Chocolate Dipped Pretzels
Pretzel Knots dipped in milk or dark chocolate.
Chocolate Fudge Noodle Logs
Homemade chocolate fudge logs dipped in dark chocolate and coated in our signature chocolate Jimmies (noodles). A local favorite!
Clusters dipped in chocolate
We offer a Swell variety of clusters. Raisin, Peanut, Cashew, Almond, Coconut, and Gummy Bears.
Figaros
A delicious hazelnut truffle that is a blend of hazelnut butter and milk and dark chocolate.
Jellies
Smooth outer chocolate shell in milk or dark and a soft fruit center.
Marshmallows
Marshmallows Offered three ways: Dipped in Dark Chocolate Dipped in Milk Chocolate Dipped in Dark Chocolate Rolled in Coconut
Milk Chocolate Dipped Swedish Fish
Swedish Fish dipped in milk chocolate
Non Pareils
Chocolate nonpareils are a centuries-old confection. These premium milk and dark chocolate discs are coated in crunchy white sprinkles on one side. White chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles.
Nut Barks
Our milk or dark chocolate barks are chock-full of large pieces of almonds, pecans, or cashews coated in our chocolate.
Peanut Butter Cups
Our delicious homemade Peanut Butter Cups are offered in dark, milk or white chocolate.
Penuche Nut Balls
Homemade penuche fudge square dipped in milk chocolate and coated in chopped walnuts.
Peppermint Patties
Peppermint Patty dipped in dark chocolate.
Sea Salt Caramels dipped in chocolate
Soft and sweet caramels are perfectly dipped in smooth milk or dark chocolate and sprinkled with a dash of sea salt crystals.
Soft Centered Creams
Soft centered creams enrobed in chocolate.
Solid Chocolate Break Ups
Solid pieces of milk, dark or white chocolate chunks.
Snowflakes
Turtles
Savory cashews or pecans and buttery caramel mounds encased in rich milk or dark chocolate.
Wintergreen Wafers
Pink Wintergreen Flavor Wafer offered in Original, Milk chocolate 1/2 dipped or Dark chocolate 1/2 dipped
Truffles ~ $11.50 / half pound
Raspberry Fudge Truffles
Chocolate Fudge enrobed in milk or dark chocolate sprinkle with sugar crystals.
Milk Chocolate Coffee Caramel Truffle
Dipped in milk chocolate the perfect balance of creamy caramel and coffee flavor.
70% Dark Cocoa Silk Truffle
A deep cream, high cocoa chocolate covered with thick layers of dark chocolate
Fudge ~ $16 / pound
Chocolate Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate + peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Chocolate Walnut Fudge
Delicious homemade chocolate fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Peanut Butter Fudge
Delicious homemade peanut butter fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Penuche Fudge
Delicious homemade penuche fudge can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Penuche Walnut Fudge
Delicious homemade penuche fudge with walnuts can be ordered by the 1/2 pound or pound. To order multiple pounds just increase the quantity to match the amount of pounds you'd like to order.
Popcorn
Coconut Macaroons
Gummies - $5.50/ half pound
Assortment
A Swell Assortment of our Gummy Candy + Jelly Beans
Fruit Slices
Fabulous fruit slice-shaped candy that comes in many exciting flavors! We carry a huge variety of juicy flavors that also include lemon lime, orange, pink grapefruit, peach, watermelon, grape, red raspberry and blue raspberry.
Gummy Bears
Gummy Bears come in assorted fruit flavors.
Gummy Lobsters
Yummy bright red gummy lobsters are sweet with a fruity flavor. They are also perfect for kid’s parties and ocean-themed celebrations.
Gummy Sharks
Delicious gummy sharks feature a blueberry flavored top and a white marshmallow flavored underbelly sure to deliver a sensational snack.
Gummy Strawberries
Get your strawberry fix with one of these life-like gummies! With their signature red bodies and green leaves, these gummies pack a berry punch.
Jelly Beans
In assorted flavors: orange, coconut, lemon, lime, cherry, grape, watermelon and black licorice.
Sour Lobsters
Bright red cherry gummies coated in a sour sugar. Flavorful combination!
Sour Patch Kids
The sour then sweet flavor on your taste buds is fun and the chewy candy texture makes it one the best candy. Everyone loves these Sour Patch Kids.
Sour Worms
Sour worms are gummy candies in sour fruit flavor offer relishing taste and come in assorted color. Gummy candies form a great addition for parties, weddings, birthdays, giveaways, individual enjoyment and more.
Swedish Fish
Swedish fish is the addictive little red fish candy with an unidentifiable fruit flavor.
Teenie Beenie Jelly Beans
Teenie Beenie jelly beans are packed with intense fruit flavors like lemon, grape, cherry, strawberry, orange and lime. A favorite all year round and a must have for jelly bean lovers!
Salt Water Taffy - $13.00/pound
Pops, Solid Molds, Dipped Oreos + More
Caramel Pop
Our homemade caramel lollipops are dipped in three smooth chocolate choices. Dark, Milk or Vanilla
Chocolate Dipped Oreos
These Oreo cookie type sandwiches are generously drenched in dark or milk chocolate.
Chocolate Lobster Pop
Available in dark, milk, or white chocolate.
Crystal Rock Candy Lollipop
This classic rock candy come in a delicious variety of flavors.
Jumbo Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
Our Peanut Butter Cups are so popular we made a jumbo milk chocolate version!
Large Chocolate Salisbury Beach Pop
Our homemade "Salisbury Beach" pop in dark or milk chocolate. A delicious treat or a great gift!
Large Whirley Pop
These giant lollipops are perfect party favors for a child's birthday party or holiday gifts. The 17-inch lollipops feature rainbow colors swirled around in a colorful pattern. The long-lasting fruity flavor offers hours of enjoyment.
Lobster Pop
This classic lollipop is perfect for every event, from weddings to summer BBQ's. Flavors include red (cherry) and blue (raspberry),
Marshmallow Pop
Jumbo Marshmallow dipped in milk chocolate coated in rainbow sprinkles
Sand Dollar Chocolate Mold
Hand made fresh and looks like a real sand dollar seashell. Made with your choice of Premium Dark, Milk or White Chocolate Great for Party Favors too. Great for Wedding Favors
Small Whirley Pop
A Rainbow Swirl of Fun! Delicious Whirly pops in assorted swirling colors and flavors!
Maine Root Soda
Dasani Bottle of Water
DASANI® combines the process of reverse osmosis filtration with a proprietary blend of minerals to create fresh, clean, and premium tasting water that is pure and delicious.
Maine Root Ginger Beer Soda
Maine Root lets the WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES! Wicked good.
Maine Root Blueberry Soda
Maine Root waits all year for the blueberries to grow. It’s a real summer treat. Crack open a bottle of Maine Root Blueberry Soda and see what you have been missin’ mistah.
Maine Root Mandarin Orange Soda
Here it is, Mandarin Orange! Light, drinkable and thirst quenching. Mmm.
Maine Root Root Beer Soda
Maine Root's handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise.
Powerade
Lemonade
Swell Willey's Candy and Ice Cream Gift Cards - Curbside Pick-Up
Call for Open Hours
Salisbury Beach is more than just an address for Swell Willey’s. Originally Willey’s Candy Shop was started by Leo and Luna Willey in 1913. It was their goal, as it remains ours, to create and provide the seacoast’s finest confectioners in a place we also call home. Honored by the new endeavor, owner Heather Silvia shares similar visions and passions with both Salisbury Beach and the future of Swell Willey’s. We hope you can take a moment to relax, taste, and experience our secret ingredient in all our confectioners: We love what we do, and we love to bring you the best!
