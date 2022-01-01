Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Swell Deli

140 Reviews

$

1702 S. Catalina Ave.

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Goodfella
Beach Blanket
Build Your Own - BYO

Swell Deli Sandwiches

Beef meatballs and provolone with house marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.
Goodfella

Goodfella

$15.00

Italian deli meats and provolone with roasted garlic aioli, tomato, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.

Beach Blanket

Beach Blanket

$15.00

Turkey and brie with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, avocado, tomato, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.

Roast Beach

Roast Beach

$14.50

Roast beef and Havarti, with roasted garlic aioli and horseradish vin, tomato, pickles, roasted red pepper, lettuce, onion and horseradish vinaigrette.

Big Pig

Big Pig

$15.00

Ham, capicola, bacon and swiss with roasted garlic aioli, mustard, tomato, pickles, pepperoncini, lettuce, onion and house vinaigrette.

Bushwood

Bushwood

$14.50

Turkey, bacon and cheddar with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Bellisima

Bellisima

$15.50

Prosciutto and burrata with tomatoes and arugula tossed with fig-balsamic vinaigrette.

Calabria

$14.50

Calabrese salami, capicola and manchego with olivada spread and arugula tossed with calabrian chili-honey vinaigrette.

J's Chicken Salad

J's Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chicken salad with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Marv (Tuna Salad)

Marv (Tuna Salad)

$14.50

Albacore salad with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Caprese (Vegetarian)

Caprese (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella and tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette and avocado pesto, roasted red pepper and fresh basil. (Vegetarian)

Ocean View (Vegan)

Ocean View (Vegan)

$14.00

Hummus, tomato, marinated artichokes, avocado, pickles, pepperoncini, roasted red pepper, lettuce, onion.

Turkey Pesto

$14.50

Turkey, pesto, shaved parmesan, tomato, roasted red peppers, and arugula.

Meatball Parm (HOT SANDWICH)

Meatball Parm (HOT SANDWICH)

$14.50

Beef meatballs and provolone with house marinara, parmesan cheese and fresh basil.

Chicken Parm (HOT SANDWICH)

$14.50

Breaded chicken, house marinara, mozzarella, pepperoncini, fresh basil.

French Dip (HOT SANDWICH)

$15.00

Roast beef, horseradish spread, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, au jus

Swell BYO Sandwiches

Build Your Own - BYO

$14.50

Build Your Own. All BYO sandwiches come standard with lettuce, fresh tomato, onions, pepperoncini, pickles, mayo, mustard and house vinaigrette. Served on a 10" plain or sesame seed baguette.

Swell Salads, Soups & Nibbles

Tuna Salad

$8.00+

House-made albacore salad.

Chicken Salad

$8.00+

House-made chicken salad.

'Ono Kine' Mac Salad

$6.00+

Island-style mac salad.

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Red-skinned potato salad with sour cream, garlic and chives.

Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad

$6.00+

Cucumber, tomato, feta and red onion tossed with house vinaigrette.

Pickles

$6.00+

Baguette

$6.00

Seasonal Soup 12 oz

$6.00

Swell Drinks

20-oz Fountain Drink

20-oz Fountain Drink

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Lemonade 20oz

Boylan Soda

$4.00

Swell Soda

$4.00

Sioux City Sarsaparilla

$4.00

Sparkling Water

San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$4.00

Tea

$3.00
Still Water

Still Water

Red Bull

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Guayaki Yerba Mate

$4.00
Later Days Cold Brew

Later Days Cold Brew

$4.00

Later Days Cold Brew

Hot Coffee - Seasonal

$3.50Out of stock

Swell Chips

Community Kettle Chips

$3.00

Dirty Potato Chips

$3.00

Miss Vickie's Chips

$3.00

Lay's Potato Chips

$3.00

Doritos

$3.00

Cheetos

$3.00

Swell Desserts

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Cake

$3.50

White Cake

$3.50

Red Velvet Cake

$3.50

Cookies

$3.50

Yummmm Chocolate Chip Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Cold Pressed Chocolate Chip Bar

Swell Merch

T-Shirt - Small

$20.00

T-Shirt - Medium

$20.00

T-Shirt - Large

$20.00

T-Shirt - XL

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ain't Life Swell!

Location

1702 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

Gallery
Swell Deli image
Swell Deli image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Standing Room Redondo Beach
orange starNo Reviews
144 N. Catalina Ave. Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Katsu Bar Torrance - 24218 Crenshaw Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
24218 Crenshaw Blvd. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Panelas Brazil Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,015
2808 Phelan Ln Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
The Toss Up - 1550 W Artesia Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1550 W Artesia Blvd. Gardena, CA 90248
View restaurantnext
WING FERNO - GARDENA LOCATION
orange star4.4 • 591
2221 W Redondo Beach Blvd Gardena, CA 90247
View restaurantnext
Grand Cafe - 300 North Continental
orange starNo Reviews
300 NORTH CONTINENTAL El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Redondo Beach

W's China Bistro - Redondo Beach
orange star4.7 • 3,720
1410 S Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Bettolino Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,242
211 Palos Verdes Blvd Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Sea Level Restaurant and Lounge
orange star4.4 • 2,339
655 N Harbor Dr Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Hudson House
orange star4.2 • 1,504
514 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Rod's Char-broiler
orange star4.3 • 1,415
2600 Artesia Redondo Beach, CA 90278
View restaurantnext
Kirari West - 707 N Pacific Coast Hwy
orange star4.7 • 1,318
707 N Pacific Coast Hwy Redondo Beach, CA 90277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Redondo Beach
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston