Swezey's Pub 254 Village Square, Suite 100

254 Village Square, Suite 100
Pleasant View, TN 37146
N/a Beverages
Water
Coke
Dr Pepper
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Mello Yellow
Arnold Palmer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Ginger Ale
Half N Half Tea
Milk
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Sprite
Red Bull
SFree Red Bull
Coffee
Virgin Daq
Kids Drink
Liquor
Well Vodka
Absolut
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Orange
Grey Goose
Heroes
Ketel One
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Grape
Tito's
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smrinoff Citron
Smirnoff Raspberry
Sky
Deep Eddys
Deep Eddys Lime
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Smirnoff Watermelon
DBL Smirnoff Orange
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Heroes
DBL Ketel One
DBL Smirnoff Blueberry
DBL Smirnoff Grape
DBL Tito's
DBL Smirnoff Vanilla
DBL Smrinoff Citron
DBL Smirnoff Raspberry
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Well Rum
Malibu
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gahwa
Midnight
Myers
DBL Well Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Gahwa
DBL Midnight
DBL Myers
Well Tequila
Broken Arrow
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Codigo
Patron Xo
Patron
Casamigos
Astral Blanco
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Broken Arrow
DBL Jose Gold
DBL Jose Silver
DBL Codigo
DBL Patron Xo
DBL Patron
Well Whiskey
4 Rose's
Angels Envy
Belle Meade
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Peach
Crown XO
SoCo
Fireball
Fuklehead
Gentlemens Jack
Jack Apple
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jack Single Barrel
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Black
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Mitcher's
PB&W
Rally Point
Seagram's 7
Slow & Low
Snake Eater
Stolen X
Sweet Feed
VO
Woodford
Jameson Orange
Check Point Rye
Skrewball
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL 4 Rose's
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Belle Meade
DBL Blantons
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown XO
DBL SoCo
DBL Fireball
DBL Fuklehead
DBL Gentlemens Jack
DBL Jack Apple
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jack Fire
DBL Jack Honey
DBL Jack Single Barrel
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Jim Black
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Michter's
DBL PB&W
DBL Rally Point
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Slow & Low
DBL Snake Eater
DBL Stolen X
DBL Sweet Feed
DBL VO
DBL Woodford
DBL Jim Orange
Chivas Regal
Glenlivet 12 Yr
JW Black
JW Red
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Glenlivet 12 Yr
DBL JW Black
DBL JW Red
Amaretto Di Saronno
Apple
Bailey's
Butter Shots
Five Farms
Grand Marnier
Hazel Nut
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach
Razzmatazz
Rumchata
Rumchata Limon
Rumpleminze
Triple Sec
Cointreau
Courvoisier VS
Korbel Brandy
Lemon Drop Shot
Jager Bomb
Green Tea
Vegas Bomb
Irish Car Bomb
White Gummy Bear
Buttery Nipple
Pineapple Upside Down
Johnny Vegas Shot
Pumpkin Pie Shot
Carmel Apple Martini
Cinnamon Toast Shot
Banana Foster Shot
Purple Hooter Shooter
Cocktails
Blue Swezey
In a shaker filled 2/3 with ice put 4 count Smirnoff blueberry, 2 count blue Curacao, 1.5 oz. pineapple juice, a splash of sprite and a splash of soda. Shake and pour into pint glass.
Green Swezey
Orange Swezey
Sex on the Beach - 2 count Smirnoff Orange, 2 count Smirnoff Razz, 2 count Peach Schnapps, 1.5 oz. Orange juice and 1.5 oz. Cranberry juice
Purple Swezey
Purple Alaskan Thunder - 4 count Jack, 1 count grenadine, 1 count Banana, 1 count Blue Curacao, 1/2 count Cranberry
Red Swezey
Hurricane - 2 count Myers, 1 count Southern Comfort, 2 count Light Rum, 1 count OJ, 2 count grenadine, 2 count pineapple juice. Poured into a Guinness glass. Topped off with Ginger Beer. Garnish - Flag
Pink Swezey
White Gummy Bear- In a shaker filled 2/3 full of ice, put 4 count Smirnoff Raspberry, 2 count Peach Schnapps, 1 count lemonade and 1 count Sprite. Shake and pour into a pint glass. Garnish - Flag
Bloody Mary
4 count well vodka, dash of Jack, squeeze of lemon, 4 count Bloody Mary Mix. Shaken, celery salt rim OR spicy rim if spicy. Top with garnish in tall glass. Call for bacon from kitchen.
Pleasant View Punch
4 count Smirnoff Raspberry, 1 count Amaretto, 1 count Peach Schnapps, 1 count grenadine, a splash OJ, splash Pineapple, Splash Cranberry, and a dash of Black Raspberry liquor. Shaken, Tall.
Red Sangria
1.5 oz merlot, 1.5 oz moscato, splash sprite, splash soda, 1 count pineapple juice, dash of peach, dash of apricot, dash of triple sec, dash amaretto, dash of blackberry. Pint Galss. Garnish - Lime and orange
Moscow Mule
6 count Well Vodka, 1.5 oz. Ginger Beer. Poured in copper mug, filled with ice. Garnish - Lime
Mai Tai
1 count EACH : Bacardi, Malibu, Myers. Dash of triple sec, dash of amaretto, dash of Southern Comfort, 1 count grenadine, Dash of peach, dash apricot, dash of blackberry, 1.5 oz. pineapple juice and 1.5 oz. OJ
Perfect Margarita
4 count Patron Silver, splash of Sprite, 1 count lime juice, 1 count simple syrup, 1 count sour, splash of Chivas Regal and 2 count Grand Mariner. Shaken, on ice, salted rim and lime.
Paloma
4 count Cuervo Silver Tequila, splash Sprite and 1.5 oz. Grapefruit juice in a cocktail glass with a salted rim. Garnish - Mint Sprig and lime
Michelada
John Daly
4 count Smirnoff Citrus, 1.5 oz. Unsweetened Iced Tea and 1 count Lemonade served in a cocktail glass over ice. Garnish - Lemon
Cheatham County Colada
1.5 oz. Malibu and ACE Pineapple served in a pint glass over ice with a lime.
Cherry Limeade
4 count Bacardi Limon, 1 count maraschino OR grenadine cherry juice, top off with sprite. Tall, Rocks
Mojito
Rum Runner
1 count Blackberry brandy, 1 count Banana Liquor, 2 count Captain, 2 count Bacardi, 1/2 count Pineapple juice, 1/2 count OJ, 1 count grenadine. Garnish - Cherry and Orange
Bahama Momma
2 count Myers, 1 count Banana Liquor, 2 count Malibu, splash of OJ, splash of Pineapple juice, 1 count Grenadine, splash of sprite. Shaken, on ice in pint glass.
Drunk Monkey's Lunch
1 count Smirnoff Vanilla, 1 count banana Schnapps, 1 count Kahlua, and 1 oz heavy whipping cream. Blended or served over ice in a 12 oz Pint glass with whipped cream.
Absolute Stess
2 count Absolut, 2 count Myer's Rum, 2 count Peach Schnapps, 1 oz OJ and 1 oz Cranberry juice. Shaken and poured into a pint glass. Garnish - orange and cherry
Bay Breeze
4 count well vodka, 1.5 oz. Cranberry juice and 1.5 oz. Pineapple juice in a cocktail glass over ice
Black Russian
3 count well vodka and 3 count Kahlua over ice in a short glass
Bloody Maria
Tequila in Bloody Mary
Landslide
1 part Smirnoff Vanilla, 1 part Kahlua, 1 part Baileys Almond and 1/2 part Baileys. Served blended topped with chocolate chips and whipped cream
Long Island
Well - 1 count vodka, gin, rum, and tequila, i count triple sec, 1 count sour, squeeze of lemon, splash of coke. Shaken, served in a pint glass. Garnish - Lemon
Madras
4 count well vodka, 1.5 oz. Cranberry and 1.5 oz. OJ. Served in a cocktail glass over ice.
Margarita
4 count well tequila, 2 count triple sec, splash of sprite, 1 count sour, 1 count lime juice, and 1 count simple syrup. Salt rim Garnish - Lime
Pina Colada
1 scoop of ice in blender, 2 count Malibu, 2 count Myers, 1 count lime juice, 1 count Pina Colada mix. Blended and in a pint glass. Garnish - Lime, Cherry, and Orange
White Sangria
4 count Moscato, splash of sprite, splash of soda, 1 count OJ, 1 count Pineapple juice, dash of peach, dash of apricot, dash of triple sec, dash of amaretto. Pint glass. Garnish - Lime and Orange
Tequila Sunrise
4 count well tequila, 1 count grenadine, 1.5 oz. OJ, over ice in a short rocks glass. Garnish - with orange and cherry
White Russian
3 count well vodka, 3 count Kahlua, and a drizzle of heavy cream. Short glass on ice
Pineapple Punch
6 count Pineapple Sky vodka, pineapple high noon, splash of cranberry, splash of OJ, splash of Spite, and splash of cranberry
Zombie
In a shaker 2/3 full with ice put 2 count Bacardi, 2 count Myers, 1 count apricot brandy, 1.5 oz. Pineapple juice, 1 count lime juice. Shake and serve in a pint glass. Garnish - orange and cherry
Rob Roy
1 count sweet vermouth, 6 count well whiskey, 4 shakes bitters, served in a short glass. Garnish - Cherry
Short Fuse
1 count EACH : Malibu, Well gin, well vodka, well tequila. Splash of Blue curacao and splash of sprite. Garnish - Lime and Lemon
Mimosa
Lynchburg Lemonade
Transtusion
Vegas Bomb
Irish Car Bomb
Sangerita
Irish Trash Can
Strawberry Daquiri
Swezey Spritzer
Aperol Spritz
Bushwacker
Pumpkin Mule
Pumpkin Martini
Espresso Martini
Negroni
Starters
Bruschetta
Topped with Cotija Cheese & Oregano Oil, Served over Capicollo Ham on freshly toasted Crostinis
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Scallions, served with homemade tortilla chips
Buffalo Mushrooms
Fresh Button Mushrooms, Fried & Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and laid on a bed of Bleu Cheese Dressing, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Scallions
Pork Belly
Slowly Braised in it's own juices & then candied with Brown Sugar served atop a reduced Brown Ale. Garnished with chopped Parsley
Nachos
Homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pepperoncinis, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, and a Three Cheese Blend. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Salsa
Blackened Corn Dip
(Served Cold) Fresh Yellow Corn cut off the cob. Tossed in Mayo, Blackened Seasoning, Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers & Cilantro. Served with Tortilla Chips.
White Cheddar Bacon Dip
(A.K.A.) GOOD QUESO!!) Topped with Scallions, Served with Fresh Bread
Wings
1/2 dz Wings
Extra Basket of Chips
Extra Basket of Bread
Chips And Salsa / Guac
Soup & Salads
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Wedge salad topped with Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bacon, Onions & Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Blackened Corn Salad
Shaved Iceberg, Roasted Red Peppers, Slivered Red Onion, Blackened Corn, Topped with Siracha Ranch Dressing & Cilantro
Antipasto Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette, Provolone Cheese, Capicollo Ham, Honey Ham, Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cotija Cheese & Pepperoncinis
Spinach Salad
Spinach topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes & Cotija Cheese Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Tomato Bleu Salad
Fresh Tomatoes, Slightly Seasoned & a touch of Red Wine Vinegar, Topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Bleu Cheese Crumbles.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts & Cotija Cheese Tossed in a Traditional Caesar Dressing. Served with a Freshly-Toasted Crostini
Chef Salad
Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch Dressing, Turkey, Honey Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Hard-Boiled Egg & Pepperoncinis
Side Salad
Side Salad & Soup
Gr Chz & Soup
Soup Of The Day
Dillas/Tacos
Sides/Desserts
Fries
Choice of Kosher Salt, Cajun or Old Bay Seasoning
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed with Cinnamon Sugar
Sweet Fry NO CIN\SUGAR
Loaded Tater Tots
Topped with White Cheddar Bacon Cheese Sauce & Scallions
Onion Rings
Served with Siracha Ranch Dressing
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Then Sautéed with Onions and Bacon
Loaded Fries
Topped with White Cheddar Bacon Cheese Sauce & Scallions
Coleslaw
(Made In-House) Vinegar-Based Slaw with Fresh Cabbage, Shredded Carrots & Cilantro
Pickled Cucumber & Onion
Made in house!!!
Street Corn
Corn Basted with Mayonnaise Tossed in Cotija Cheese & Cajun Seasoning, Topped with Cilantro
Chips with Salsa & Guacamole
Chips and Salsa
Apple Sauce
Milk Chocolate Mousse
Served with Oreo Crumbles on Top
3oz Chedder Dip
Tots
Subs & Burgers
BYO Burger
Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Swezey Dbl Burg
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved Sirloin with Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions & Sautéed Green Peppers
Chicken Cheesesteak
Shaved Chicken with Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions & Sautéed Green Peppers
Italian Sub
Ham, Capicollo Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese. Topped with Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano Oil & Red Wine Vinegar. (Ask about a Grinder!!)
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce with Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Scallions
Spicy Ginger Chicken
Grilled Chicken Tossed in Spicy Ginger Sauce with Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Spinach, Provolone Cheese & Roasted Red Mayonnaise
Chicken PO' Boy
Grilled Chicken, Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions topped with Horseradish Mayonnaise
Boston Butt
Slow-Braised Boston Butt tossed in its own juices with Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Horseradish Mayonnaise
BBQ Bologna Sandwich
BBQ-Seasoned Thick-Sliced Bologna topped with an Over-Easy Egg and American Cheese
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Boston Butt Tossed in BBQ Sauce, topped with our Homemade Coleslaw & Pickles. Served on a Burger Bun
Pork Belly BLT Sub
Slowly Braised in its own juices & candied with Brown Sugar on top of Lettuce. Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
Grilled Polish Kielbasa
Kielbasa, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, & Horseradish Mayonnaise
Breakfast Sub
Eggs, Sautéed Mushrooms, Capicollo Ham & White Cheddar Cheese cooked Omelette-Style. Topped with Cilantro and Horseradish Mayonnaise
Reuben Sub
Shaved Corn Beef with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & 1000 Island Dressing
Turkey Bacon Swiss
Deli-Style Turkey, Bacon & Swiss Cheese topped with Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano Oil and Red Wine Vinegar.
BBQ Chicken Sub
Grilled Chicken tossed in BBQ Sauce with Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Cilantro & Roasted Red Pepper Mayonnaise
Veggie Sub
Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese & Horseradish Mayonnaise
American Sub
Ham, Turkey, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano Oil & Red Wine Vinegar
Italian Sausage Sub
Braised Italian Sausage with Brown Ale. Served with Sautéed Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, & Roasted Red Pepper Mayo
Full Pork Sub
Kids Menu
Sauces & Extras
Thursday Special
Beer Buckets (Copy)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
254 Village Square, Suite 100, Pleasant View, TN 37146