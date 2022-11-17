Swezey's Pub imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

Swezey's Pub 254 Village Square, Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

254 Village Square, Suite 100

Pleasant View, TN 37146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/a Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Half N Half Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SFree Red Bull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Virgin Daq

$3.00

Kids Drink

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$6.50

Smirnoff Orange

$6.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Heroes

$6.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.50

Smirnoff Grape

$6.50

Tito's

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.50

Smrinoff Citron

$6.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.50

Sky

$6.50Out of stock

Deep Eddys

$7.00

Deep Eddys Lime

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$8.00

DBL Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.50

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$7.50

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Heroes

$7.00

DBL Ketel One

$9.50

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.50

DBL Smirnoff Grape

$7.50

DBL Tito's

$8.00Out of stock

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.50

DBL Smrinoff Citron

$7.50

DBL Smirnoff Raspberry

$7.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$8.50

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

Well Rum

$6.00

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Gahwa

$7.00

Midnight

$7.00

Myers

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$8.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL Gahwa

$9.00

DBL Midnight

$9.00

DBL Myers

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Broken Arrow

$9.00Out of stock

Jose Gold

$8.00

Jose Silver

$8.00Out of stock

Codigo

$8.50

Patron Xo

$8.00Out of stock

Patron

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.50Out of stock

Astral Blanco

$9.50

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Broken Arrow

$11.00

DBL Jose Gold

$10.00

DBL Jose Silver

$10.00

DBL Codigo

$10.50

DBL Patron Xo

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Patron

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

4 Rose's

$6.50

Angels Envy

$12.00

Belle Meade

$9.00

Blantons

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulleit Rye

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Peach

$8.50

Crown XO

$11.00

SoCo

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Fuklehead

$9.50

Gentlemens Jack

$9.00

Jack Apple

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.50

Jack Honey

$8.50

Jack Single Barrel

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Black

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Mitcher's

$10.50

PB&W

$7.50

Rally Point

$9.00

Seagram's 7

$6.50

Slow & Low

$8.00

Snake Eater

$9.00

Stolen X

$8.00

Sweet Feed

$9.00

VO

$7.00

Woodford

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Check Point Rye

$9.00

Skrewball

$8.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL 4 Rose's

$8.50

DBL Angels Envy

$14.00

DBL Belle Meade

$11.00

DBL Blantons

$15.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$10.00

DBL Bulleit

$10.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$10.50

DBL Crown Apple

$10.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

DBL Crown XO

$13.00Out of stock

DBL SoCo

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$8.50

DBL Fuklehead

$11.50

DBL Gentlemens Jack

$11.00

DBL Jack Apple

$10.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Jack Fire

$10.50

DBL Jack Honey

$10.50

DBL Jack Single Barrel

$14.00

DBL Jameson

$10.50

DBL Jim Beam

$9.00

DBL Jim Black

$10.00

DBL Knob Creek

$11.50

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Michter's

$12.50

DBL PB&W

$9.50

DBL Rally Point

$11.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$8.50

DBL Slow & Low

$10.00

DBL Snake Eater

$11.00

DBL Stolen X

$10.00

DBL Sweet Feed

$11.00

DBL VO

$9.00

DBL Woodford

$11.00

DBL Jim Orange

$9.50

Chivas Regal

$9.50

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$10.00

JW Black

$9.50

JW Red

$8.50

DBL Chivas Regal

$11.50

DBL Glenlivet 12 Yr

$12.00

DBL JW Black

$11.50

DBL JW Red

$10.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Apple

$6.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Butter Shots

$6.00

Five Farms

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Hazel Nut

$6.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Peach

$6.00

Razzmatazz

$6.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Rumchata Limon

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$8.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Courvoisier VS

$8.00

Korbel Brandy

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.50

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.50

Johnny Vegas Shot

$7.50

Pumpkin Pie Shot

$5.00

Carmel Apple Martini

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Shot

$6.50

Banana Foster Shot

$7.00

Purple Hooter Shooter

$6.00

Cocktails

Blue Swezey

$7.00

In a shaker filled 2/3 with ice put 4 count Smirnoff blueberry, 2 count blue Curacao, 1.5 oz. pineapple juice, a splash of sprite and a splash of soda. Shake and pour into pint glass.

Green Swezey

$8.00

Orange Swezey

$7.00

Sex on the Beach - 2 count Smirnoff Orange, 2 count Smirnoff Razz, 2 count Peach Schnapps, 1.5 oz. Orange juice and 1.5 oz. Cranberry juice

Purple Swezey

$9.00

Purple Alaskan Thunder - 4 count Jack, 1 count grenadine, 1 count Banana, 1 count Blue Curacao, 1/2 count Cranberry

Red Swezey

$9.00

Hurricane - 2 count Myers, 1 count Southern Comfort, 2 count Light Rum, 1 count OJ, 2 count grenadine, 2 count pineapple juice. Poured into a Guinness glass. Topped off with Ginger Beer. Garnish - Flag

Pink Swezey

$7.00

White Gummy Bear- In a shaker filled 2/3 full of ice, put 4 count Smirnoff Raspberry, 2 count Peach Schnapps, 1 count lemonade and 1 count Sprite. Shake and pour into a pint glass. Garnish - Flag

Bloody Mary

$8.00

4 count well vodka, dash of Jack, squeeze of lemon, 4 count Bloody Mary Mix. Shaken, celery salt rim OR spicy rim if spicy. Top with garnish in tall glass. Call for bacon from kitchen.

Pleasant View Punch

$7.00

4 count Smirnoff Raspberry, 1 count Amaretto, 1 count Peach Schnapps, 1 count grenadine, a splash OJ, splash Pineapple, Splash Cranberry, and a dash of Black Raspberry liquor. Shaken, Tall.

Red Sangria

$8.00

1.5 oz merlot, 1.5 oz moscato, splash sprite, splash soda, 1 count pineapple juice, dash of peach, dash of apricot, dash of triple sec, dash amaretto, dash of blackberry. Pint Galss. Garnish - Lime and orange

Moscow Mule

$7.00

6 count Well Vodka, 1.5 oz. Ginger Beer. Poured in copper mug, filled with ice. Garnish - Lime

Mai Tai

$8.00

1 count EACH : Bacardi, Malibu, Myers. Dash of triple sec, dash of amaretto, dash of Southern Comfort, 1 count grenadine, Dash of peach, dash apricot, dash of blackberry, 1.5 oz. pineapple juice and 1.5 oz. OJ

Perfect Margarita

$12.00

4 count Patron Silver, splash of Sprite, 1 count lime juice, 1 count simple syrup, 1 count sour, splash of Chivas Regal and 2 count Grand Mariner. Shaken, on ice, salted rim and lime.

Paloma

$7.00

4 count Cuervo Silver Tequila, splash Sprite and 1.5 oz. Grapefruit juice in a cocktail glass with a salted rim. Garnish - Mint Sprig and lime

Michelada

$10.00

John Daly

$6.00

4 count Smirnoff Citrus, 1.5 oz. Unsweetened Iced Tea and 1 count Lemonade served in a cocktail glass over ice. Garnish - Lemon

Cheatham County Colada

$10.00

1.5 oz. Malibu and ACE Pineapple served in a pint glass over ice with a lime.

Cherry Limeade

$7.00

4 count Bacardi Limon, 1 count maraschino OR grenadine cherry juice, top off with sprite. Tall, Rocks

Mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Rum Runner

$8.00

1 count Blackberry brandy, 1 count Banana Liquor, 2 count Captain, 2 count Bacardi, 1/2 count Pineapple juice, 1/2 count OJ, 1 count grenadine. Garnish - Cherry and Orange

Bahama Momma

$8.00

2 count Myers, 1 count Banana Liquor, 2 count Malibu, splash of OJ, splash of Pineapple juice, 1 count Grenadine, splash of sprite. Shaken, on ice in pint glass.

Drunk Monkey's Lunch

$9.00

1 count Smirnoff Vanilla, 1 count banana Schnapps, 1 count Kahlua, and 1 oz heavy whipping cream. Blended or served over ice in a 12 oz Pint glass with whipped cream.

Absolute Stess

$8.00

2 count Absolut, 2 count Myer's Rum, 2 count Peach Schnapps, 1 oz OJ and 1 oz Cranberry juice. Shaken and poured into a pint glass. Garnish - orange and cherry

Bay Breeze

$5.00

4 count well vodka, 1.5 oz. Cranberry juice and 1.5 oz. Pineapple juice in a cocktail glass over ice

Black Russian

$7.00

3 count well vodka and 3 count Kahlua over ice in a short glass

Bloody Maria

$8.00

Tequila in Bloody Mary

Landslide

$7.00

1 part Smirnoff Vanilla, 1 part Kahlua, 1 part Baileys Almond and 1/2 part Baileys. Served blended topped with chocolate chips and whipped cream

Long Island

$8.00

Well - 1 count vodka, gin, rum, and tequila, i count triple sec, 1 count sour, squeeze of lemon, splash of coke. Shaken, served in a pint glass. Garnish - Lemon

Madras

$5.00

4 count well vodka, 1.5 oz. Cranberry and 1.5 oz. OJ. Served in a cocktail glass over ice.

Margarita

$7.00

4 count well tequila, 2 count triple sec, splash of sprite, 1 count sour, 1 count lime juice, and 1 count simple syrup. Salt rim Garnish - Lime

Pina Colada

$7.00

1 scoop of ice in blender, 2 count Malibu, 2 count Myers, 1 count lime juice, 1 count Pina Colada mix. Blended and in a pint glass. Garnish - Lime, Cherry, and Orange

White Sangria

$8.00

4 count Moscato, splash of sprite, splash of soda, 1 count OJ, 1 count Pineapple juice, dash of peach, dash of apricot, dash of triple sec, dash of amaretto. Pint glass. Garnish - Lime and Orange

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

4 count well tequila, 1 count grenadine, 1.5 oz. OJ, over ice in a short rocks glass. Garnish - with orange and cherry

White Russian

$7.00

3 count well vodka, 3 count Kahlua, and a drizzle of heavy cream. Short glass on ice

Pineapple Punch

$8.00

6 count Pineapple Sky vodka, pineapple high noon, splash of cranberry, splash of OJ, splash of Spite, and splash of cranberry

Zombie

$8.00

In a shaker 2/3 full with ice put 2 count Bacardi, 2 count Myers, 1 count apricot brandy, 1.5 oz. Pineapple juice, 1 count lime juice. Shake and serve in a pint glass. Garnish - orange and cherry

Rob Roy

$7.00

1 count sweet vermouth, 6 count well whiskey, 4 shakes bitters, served in a short glass. Garnish - Cherry

Short Fuse

$8.00

1 count EACH : Malibu, Well gin, well vodka, well tequila. Splash of Blue curacao and splash of sprite. Garnish - Lime and Lemon

Mimosa

$6.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$9.00

Transtusion

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Sangerita

$8.50

Irish Trash Can

$9.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$7.00

Swezey Spritzer

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$8.00

Bushwacker

$8.50

Pumpkin Mule

$7.50

Pumpkin Martini

$9.50

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Starters

Bruschetta

$8.95

Topped with Cotija Cheese & Oregano Oil, Served over Capicollo Ham on freshly toasted Crostinis

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.95

Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Scallions, served with homemade tortilla chips

Buffalo Mushrooms

$8.25

Fresh Button Mushrooms, Fried & Tossed in Buffalo Sauce and laid on a bed of Bleu Cheese Dressing, Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Scallions

Pork Belly

$9.95

Slowly Braised in it's own juices & then candied with Brown Sugar served atop a reduced Brown Ale. Garnished with chopped Parsley

Nachos

$10.95

Homemade corn tortilla chips, topped with Tomatoes, Black Olives, Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Pepperoncinis, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, and a Three Cheese Blend. Served with Sour Cream, Guacamole, & Salsa

Blackened Corn Dip

$8.95

(Served Cold) Fresh Yellow Corn cut off the cob. Tossed in Mayo, Blackened Seasoning, Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers & Cilantro. Served with Tortilla Chips.

White Cheddar Bacon Dip

$8.95

(A.K.A.) GOOD QUESO!!) Topped with Scallions, Served with Fresh Bread

Wings

$14.95

1/2 dz Wings

$12.95

Extra Basket of Chips

$1.00

Extra Basket of Bread

$1.00

Chips And Salsa / Guac

$8.95

Soup & Salads

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Iceberg Wedge salad topped with Tomatoes, Hard-Boiled Egg, Bacon, Onions & Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Blackened Corn Salad

$9.95

Shaved Iceberg, Roasted Red Peppers, Slivered Red Onion, Blackened Corn, Topped with Siracha Ranch Dressing & Cilantro

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette, Provolone Cheese, Capicollo Ham, Honey Ham, Salami, Roasted Red Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cotija Cheese & Pepperoncinis

Spinach Salad

$9.95

Spinach topped with Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Hard-Boiled Egg, Tomatoes & Cotija Cheese Served with Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Tomato Bleu Salad

$9.95

Fresh Tomatoes, Slightly Seasoned & a touch of Red Wine Vinegar, Topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Bleu Cheese Crumbles.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts & Cotija Cheese Tossed in a Traditional Caesar Dressing. Served with a Freshly-Toasted Crostini

Chef Salad

$12.95

Fresh Romaine Lettuce tossed in Ranch Dressing, Turkey, Honey Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Hard-Boiled Egg & Pepperoncinis

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Salad & Soup

$7.95

Gr Chz & Soup

$5.95

Soup Of The Day

$3.95

Dillas/Tacos

Quesadillas

$10.95

Three Cheese Blend with Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Green Peppers, Siracha Ranch & Cilantro. Served on Flour Tortillas

Fish Tacos

$12.95

Pan-Seared Blackened Tilapia Topped with Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Green served on Flour Tortillas

Sides/Desserts

Fries

$3.50

Choice of Kosher Salt, Cajun or Old Bay Seasoning

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Tossed with Cinnamon Sugar

Sweet Fry NO CIN\SUGAR

$4.50

Loaded Tater Tots

$5.95

Topped with White Cheddar Bacon Cheese Sauce & Scallions

Onion Rings

$5.95

Served with Siracha Ranch Dressing

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$3.95

Then Sautéed with Onions and Bacon

Loaded Fries

$5.95

Topped with White Cheddar Bacon Cheese Sauce & Scallions

Coleslaw

$3.50

(Made In-House) Vinegar-Based Slaw with Fresh Cabbage, Shredded Carrots & Cilantro

Pickled Cucumber & Onion

$3.50

Made in house!!!

Street Corn

$3.50

Corn Basted with Mayonnaise Tossed in Cotija Cheese & Cajun Seasoning, Topped with Cilantro

Chips with Salsa & Guacamole

$5.95

Chips and Salsa

$2.95

Apple Sauce

$0.50

Milk Chocolate Mousse

$7.95

Served with Oreo Crumbles on Top

3oz Chedder Dip

$2.00

Tots

$3.95

Subs & Burgers

BYO Burger

$10.95

Served With Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle

Swezey Dbl Burg

$15.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.95

Shaved Sirloin with Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions & Sautéed Green Peppers

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.95

Shaved Chicken with Provolone Cheese, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions & Sautéed Green Peppers

Italian Sub

$13.95

Ham, Capicollo Ham, Salami & Provolone Cheese. Topped with Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano Oil & Red Wine Vinegar. (Ask about a Grinder!!)

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Mild Buffalo Sauce with Caramelized Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing & Scallions

Spicy Ginger Chicken

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Tossed in Spicy Ginger Sauce with Roasted Red Peppers, Garlic, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Spinach, Provolone Cheese & Roasted Red Mayonnaise

Chicken PO' Boy

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Onions topped with Horseradish Mayonnaise

Boston Butt

$13.95

Slow-Braised Boston Butt tossed in its own juices with Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Horseradish Mayonnaise

BBQ Bologna Sandwich

$9.95

BBQ-Seasoned Thick-Sliced Bologna topped with an Over-Easy Egg and American Cheese

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Boston Butt Tossed in BBQ Sauce, topped with our Homemade Coleslaw & Pickles. Served on a Burger Bun

Pork Belly BLT Sub

$13.95

Slowly Braised in its own juices & candied with Brown Sugar on top of Lettuce. Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

Grilled Polish Kielbasa

$13.95

Kielbasa, Caramelized Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms, & Horseradish Mayonnaise

Breakfast Sub

$12.95

Eggs, Sautéed Mushrooms, Capicollo Ham & White Cheddar Cheese cooked Omelette-Style. Topped with Cilantro and Horseradish Mayonnaise

Reuben Sub

$13.95

Shaved Corn Beef with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & 1000 Island Dressing

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$13.95

Deli-Style Turkey, Bacon & Swiss Cheese topped with Shaved Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano Oil and Red Wine Vinegar.

BBQ Chicken Sub

$13.95

Grilled Chicken tossed in BBQ Sauce with Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Cilantro & Roasted Red Pepper Mayonnaise

Veggie Sub

$11.95

Sautéed Spinach, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Provolone Cheese & Horseradish Mayonnaise

American Sub

$13.95

Ham, Turkey, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Topped with Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oregano Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Italian Sausage Sub

$13.95

Braised Italian Sausage with Brown Ale. Served with Sautéed Green Peppers, Caramelized Onions, & Roasted Red Pepper Mayo

Full Pork Sub

$13.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kid Burger

$6.95

Hot Dog

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$6.95

Extra Apple Sauce

$0.75

Sauces & Extras

Dressings & Sauces & Others

Extra Basket of Chips

$1.00

Extra Basket of Bread

$1.00

Extra Carrots (6 pcs)

$0.50

Extra Celery (6 pcs)

$0.50

3oz Chedder Dip

$2.00

Side Chicken

$2.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Pork

$2.50

Thursday Special

$6 Long Island

$6.00

Beer Buckets (Copy)

$15 Domestic Bucket

$15.00

$20 Premium Bucket

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

254 Village Square, Suite 100, Pleasant View, TN 37146

Directions

Gallery
Swezey's Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burger Joint
orange starNo Reviews
5511 Centennial Blvd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
51st Deli - 1314 51St Avenue N
orange starNo Reviews
1314 51St Avenue N Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
the Rollout by Slim + Husky's
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Patio Pub and Refuge
orange star4.0 • 54
1322 6th Ave N Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Germantown Pub
orange star4.3 • 1,251
708 Monroe St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,498
4013 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Pleasant View
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston