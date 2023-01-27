Swift Cafe 4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd

Restaurant info

Swift Cafe, the first storefront cafe from Executive Chef Kyndra McCrary, opened in 2019 with the goal of providing a healthy alternative in a corridor that is viewed by many as a food dessert. The cafe is conveniently located just between Leimert Park and Maverick’s Flat. Chef Kyndra worked with a nutritionist to curate a menu that is equally simple, wholesome, and delicious. Whether you are coming from the block or the boardroom, Swift strives to show everyone that eating clean can be tasty and good for you!

