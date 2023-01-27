Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swift Cafe 4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd

No reviews yet

4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90008

Popular Items

Curry Bowl
Rasta Pasta (Jerk Chicken)
Shrimp & Grits (GF)*

Breakfast

Sweet Potato Hash (V)

$12.00

Yams, Mushrooms, Field Roast Sausage, Tomatoes, Scallions, Chipotle Agave Sauce, Lime Oil & Micro Cilantro-

Swift Breakfast Sandy (DF)

$8.50

English Muffin, Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, Egg & Your Choice of Protein (Vegan Sausage//Turkey Sausage//Bacon) served with Fruit

Avocado Toast (VG)

$9.50

Fresh Avocado Mash, Watermelon Radish, Feta & Micro Cilantro

French Toast (VG)

$8.00

served with Fresh Fruit on the Side & Seasonal Topping (optional)

Bowls

Curry Bowl

$14.00

Brown Rice, Chickpeas, Coconut Curry Sauce, Sugar Snap Peas & Naan

Rasta Pasta (Jerk Chicken)

$14.00

Penne Pasta with Spicy Pink Sauce, Peppers & Onions

Rasta Pasta (Jerk Shrimp)

$16.00

Penne Pasta with Spicy Pink Sauce, Peppers & Onions

Rasta Pasta (Vegetarian)

$12.00

Penne Pasta with Spicy Pink Sauce, Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms

Shrimp Bowl (DF / GF)

$18.00

Black Rice w/ Avocado, Red Onion & Mango, Shrimp & Roasted Colorful Cauliflower

Shrimp & Grits (GF)*

$17.00

Creamy Grits & Creole Style Shrimp w/ Butter, Peppers & Onions & Micro Cilantro

Chilli (Vegan)

$10.00+

Comes with cornbread

Chilli (Turkey)

$10.00+

Comes with cornbread

Plates

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Tacos

$13.00

Thai Turkey Burger (DF)

$15.00Out of stock

Bison Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken (DF / GF)

$17.00

Vegan Jerk Plate (GF)

$15.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders, Sweet Potato Fries and Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Spaghetti & Turkey Meatballs with Sautéed Spinach

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese on Multigrain Bread served with Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Sides

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Plantains

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Coconut Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Crab Cake **MP

$14.75Out of stock

served with mixed greens, side of chipotle aioli and topped with micro cilantro.

Potatoes

$3.00

Add-On

Crab Cake **MP

$15.00Out of stock

MARKET PRICE mixed greens, lemon wedge & chipotle aioli

Salmon

$6.00Out of stock

Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Cheese

$0.75

Bacon (2 pieces)

$2.00

Avocado

$1.00

2 Eggs Any Style

$6.25

Turkey/Chicken Sausage

$2.50

Table Top Display Desserts

Muffins

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00+

Rum Cake

$5.00

Apple Turnover

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Blueberry Scone (Vegan)

$2.75

Meal Plans (PRE ORDER 72 HRS IN ADVANCE)

Detox Cleanses Meal Prep

3 Day Detox

$130.00

-pressed juices -smoothies -shots -AM + PM elixirs -soups

5 Day Revitalize (Cleanse)

$225.00

-smoothies -broths -AM + PM elixirs -snacks -lunch -dinner

7 Day Transform (Cleanse)

$300.00

-pressed juices -smoothies -shots -broths -AM + PM elixirs -snacks -lunch -dinner -can pick up or will deliver in 2 separate trips

21 Day Day Reboot (7 Day Detox; 14 Day Healthy Meal Plan + 1 Cooking Class)

$650.00

-7 day detox -14 day healthy meal plan -1 cooking class with chef -will deliver every 3-4 days

5 Meals (Plant Based)

$85.00

5 Meals (Traditional)

$85.00

10 Meals (Plant Based)

$165.00

10 Meals (Traditional)

$165.00

Drinks

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00

Unsweetened Fruit Infused Iced Tea

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Coffee

Hot Tea

$2.75

Espresso

Latte

Cappuccino

Orange Juice (Fresh Pressed)

$4.00Out of stock

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Merchandiser

Pressed Juice (Hella Green)

$7.50

Pressed Juice (Re Up)

$7.50

Pressed Juice (Beet - Once)

$7.50

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Kombucha

$4.50

Life Water

$2.00

Bubly Sparkling Water

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Proud Source Sparkling Water

$3.00

Kids Hint Water Box

$1.00

Kids Fruit Pouch

$3.00

Peach Cobbler Jar (Vegan)

$10.00

Made by My Daddy's Recipes

Mud Pie Slice (Vegan)

$6.00

Made by My Daddy's Recipes

Merchandise

Tee Shirt

Hoodies

Tank Top

Crop Top Hoodie

Crop Top Windbreaker

Aprons

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Swift Cafe, the first storefront cafe from Executive Chef Kyndra McCrary, opened in 2019 with the goal of providing a healthy alternative in a corridor that is viewed by many as a food dessert. The cafe is conveniently located just between Leimert Park and Maverick’s Flat. Chef Kyndra worked with a nutritionist to curate a menu that is equally simple, wholesome, and delicious. Whether you are coming from the block or the boardroom, Swift strives to show everyone that eating clean can be tasty and good for you!

Website

Location

4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Directions

