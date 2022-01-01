Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swift's Attic - 315 Congress Avenue

816 Reviews

$$

315 Congress Avenue

Austin, TX 78701

Order Again

Elephant Room Bar Food

Items will be packaged up togo and available for pickup at the Swift's Attic bar.
Mash Ups

Mash Ups

$10.00

panko fried mashed potatoes, chefs rotating selection of flavors & sauce

Tiger Apricot

Tiger Apricot

$11.00

bacon wrapped apricot, arugula chipotle honey mascarpone, cilantro emulsion

Charred Edamame with pop rocks

Charred Edamame with pop rocks

$9.00

charred edamame in chile oil, salt trio, pop rocks (vegan, gluten free)

Kale Caesar

Kale Caesar

$11.00

kale, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Broccoli Crunch Salad

Broccoli Crunch Salad

$14.00

steamed broccoli & kale, red cabbage, arugula, chile lime cashews, bacon, pomegranate, caramelized shallot Riesling vinaigrette (gluten free)

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

finger lime nuoc cham, pickled onions, crimini mushrooms, golden raisins, toasted almonds (vegan, gf)

Starters

Mains

Fungus Among Us

Fungus Among Us

$21.00

local wild mushroom risotto, white miso, mirepoix, sherry, crispy shallot, mushroom conserva

Carrots Al Pastor

Carrots Al Pastor

$17.00

Roasted rainbow carrots, vegan pineapple butter, grilled pineapple, cauliflower rice & puree, herb oil (vegan, gluten free)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

butternut squash & carrot noodles, tamarind peanut sauce, tempeh chorizo, trumpet mushroom, green onion, pea shoots (vegan, gluten free)

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$25.00

spicy ground lamb, feta, orzo horitaki, charred fennel, mint creme fraiche, saffron piquillo sauce, fennel fronds

Swift Kick in the Chicken

Swift Kick in the Chicken

$26.00

roasted airline chicken breast, truffle tahini sauce, truffle caviar, asparagus, fingerling potatoes, pickled mustard seed (gluten free)

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00Out of stock

asparagus tossed in an oregano vinaigrette and grilled

Orzo Horitaki

Orzo Horitaki

$6.00

orzo pasta with, cucumber, sun dried tomato, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, capers, feta cheese, red onion, parsley and Texas olive oil

Caribbean Fingerling Potatoes

Caribbean Fingerling Potatoes

$6.00

fingerling potatoes cooked with onions and Caribbean spices

Beer

Independence Texas Native

$3.50

Independence Stash IPA

$3.50

Wine

Gran Campo Viejo Cava Brut Rose

Gran Campo Viejo Cava Brut Rose

$20.00

Catalonia, Spain

Mt. Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc

Mt. Beautiful Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

North Canterbury, New Zealand

Minuty M Rose

Minuty M Rose

$29.00

Cotes de Provence, France

Left Coast Cali's Cuvee Pinot Noir

Left Coast Cali's Cuvee Pinot Noir

$35.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Franco Serra Barbaresco Nebbiolo

Franco Serra Barbaresco Nebbiolo

$52.00

Piedmont, Italy

RTD (Ready to Drink) Cocktails

Cuidado

Cuidado

$15.00

Two pre-made cocktails/Espolon Silver Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup served frozen and ready to drink.

1984

$15.00

Two pre-made cocktails/Hendricks Gin, Cointreau, sour, Angostura Bitters. Served frozen and ready to drink.

Endless Summer

Endless Summer

$19.00

Three pre-made cocktails (just add Waterloo)/Hendricks gin, Aperol, lime, served with two Waterloo Strawberry cans to finish

Like a Bour-Gin

$22.00

Three premade cocktails (just add ginger beer)/Elijah Craig Bourbon, Hendricks Gin, lime, cherry bitters, angostura bitters and two ginger beer

Blackberry Bonded

$21.00

Three pre-made cocktails (just add Waterloo)/Jim Beam Bonded, lemon, simple syrup, rhubarb bitters, two Waterloo Sparkling cans

Apricot Draper

$21.00

Three pre-made cocktails/Jim Beam Bonded, apricot brandy, sweet vermouth, angostura bitters

Rye Not?

$25.00

Three pre-made cocktails/George Dickel Rye, Averna Amaro, Green Chartreuse

Negroni

Negroni

Three pre-made cocktails/Campari, sweet vermouth, orange bitters and your choice of Hendricks Gin, Espolon Silver Tequila, Jack Honey Whiskey

Merch

Swift's Hat

$30.00

Swift's Shirt

$20.00

Employee Shirt

$12.00

Swift's 10yr Shirts

$25.00

Swift's Pint Glasses

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Food you’ve had, like you’ve never had before. Familiarly strange, strangely familiar.

Website

Location

315 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Swift's Attic image
Swift's Attic image
Swift's Attic image

