Swifts on Colfax 4300 W Colfax Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4300 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
No Reviews
2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
GB Fish & Chips #2 - Sloans Lake - 2175 Sheridan Boulevard
No Reviews
2175 Sheridan Boulevard Denver, CO 80214
View restaurant
Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
No Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Denver
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurant