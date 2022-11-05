Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swifts on Colfax 4300 W Colfax Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4300 W Colfax Ave

Denver, CO 80204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverage

Water

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pibb

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

SM Orange Juice

$2.50

LG Orange Juice

$3.75

SM Tomato Juice

$2.50

LG Tomato Juice

$3.75

SM Apple Juice

$2.50

LG Apple Juice

$3.75

SM Grapefruit

$2.50

LG Grapefruit

$3.75

SM Cranberry

$2.50

LG Cranberry

$3.75

Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

LG Milk

$3.00

SM Milk

$2.50

LG Chocolate Milk

$3.00

SM Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Eggs & Meat

Steak & Eggs

$12.00

6-7oz Steak, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Dbl Steak & Eggs

$17.25

2x 6-7oz Steaks, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.00

Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Bacon & Eggs

$9.50

3 Strips of Bacon, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Sausge & Eggs

$9.50

2 Sausage patties, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Ham & Eggs

$9.50

5 oz Ham, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.50

7oz Steak, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

1x Pork Chop

$11.00

6oz Chop, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

2x Pork Chops

$14.25

2x 6oz Chops, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Gyros

$10.25

Gyros, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Mexican Steak

$10.25

Mexican Steak, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Chorizo

$10.25

Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Italian Sausage

$10.00

Italian Sausage, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Hamburger Patty 1/4

$9.50

1/4lb Patty, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Hamburger Steak 1/2

$10.50

1/2lb Patty, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast

Ham/Bacon/Sausage w/1Egg

$9.00

Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, 1 Egg, Hashbrowns, Toast

Breakfast Specials

Big Breakfast

$12.00

Eggs, 2 Sausage Patties, 2 Bacon Strips, Hashbrowns, Toast

Super Breakfast

$11.25

2 Pancakes, Eggs, 2 Sausage, 2 Bacon

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

Eggs, Hashbrowns, Pinto Beans, Green Chili, 2 Tortillas

Farmers Breakfast

$14.00

Eggs, Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrowns, 3 Pancakes

Everybodys Favorite

$11.00

Eggs scrambled mixed w/Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Hashbrowns, Smothered in Green Chili, and topped w/Cheese, Toast

2 + 2 + 2

$10.50

Eggs, 2 Pancakes, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage

Pancake Sandwitch

$10.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.50

Burritos

Supreme Burrito

$13.25

Eggs, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrowns, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla, Smothered in Green Chili, Topped w/Cheddar Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

Eggs, Hashbrowns, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Smothered in Green Chili, and Topped w/Cheddar cheese

Breakfast Burrito w/Meat

$12.00

Eggs, Hashbrowns, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Smothered in Green Chili, and Topped w/Cheddar cheese

Classic Steak Burrito

$9.25

Steak Supreme Burrito

$12.50

Eggs, Hashbrowns, Steak, Wrapped in Flour Tortilla, Smothered in Green or Red Chili topped w/Cheddar cheese

Omelettes

Chesse Omelette

$9.00

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast

Veggie Omelette

$9.75

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Tomatos Hashbrowns, Toast

Bacon/Ham/Sausage Omelette

$10.00

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage, Hashbrowns, Toast

Denver Omelette

$10.00

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Hashbrowns, Toast

Italian Sausage Omelette

$12.00

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Italian Sausage, Hashbrowns, Toast

Chorizo Omelette

$12.25

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Chorizo, Hashbrowns, Toast

Gyro Omelette

$12.25

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast

Worlds Best Omelette

$13.00

3 Egg Omelette, w/Cheese, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Hashbrowns, Toast

Sweets

1 Pancake

$3.50

2 Pancakes

$6.50

2 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$7.50

3 Pancakes

1 Pancake w/Eggs & Hash

$7.50

2 Pancake w/Eggs & Hash

$10.50

2 Pancakes w/Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, or Eggs

3 Pancakes w/Eggs & Hash

$11.50

3 Pancakes w/Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, or Eggs

1 Pancake w/Eggs & Meat

$8.50

2 Pancake w/Eggs & Meat

$11.50

3 Pancakes w/Eggs & Meat

$12.50

1 Pancake w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$10.75

2 Pancake w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$13.75

3 Pancake w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$14.75

1 Slice French Toast

$4.50

2 Slice French Toast

$7.50

2 Slices of French Toast Cut in Half

3 Slice French Toast

$8.50

1 French Toast w/Eggs & Hash

$8.50

2 Slices of French Toast w/Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Eggs

2 French Toast w/Eggs & Hash

$11.50

3 French Toast w/Eggs & Hash

$12.50

1 French Toast w/Eggs & Meat

$9.50

2 French Toast w/Eggs & Meat

$12.50

3 French Toast w/Eggs & Meat

$13.50

1 French Toast w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$11.75

2 French Toast w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$14.75

3 French Toast w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$15.75

Biscuits & Gravy

1 Biscuit & Gravy

$3.50

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

3 Biscuit & Gravy

$6.50

1 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs & Hash

$7.50

2 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs & Hash

$9.00

3 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs & Hash

$10.50

1 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs & Meat

$8.50

2 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs & Meat

$10.00

3 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs & Meat

$11.50

1 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$10.75

2 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$12.25

3 Biscuit & Gravy w/Eggs, Meat & Hash

$13.75

Sides

Side of Chili

$2.25

Avocado

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.25

1 Egg

$1.75

(1) Ham

$4.25

(4) Bacon

$4.00

(2) Sausage

$4.00

Italian Sausage

$4.25

Chorizo

$4.25

Breakfast Steak

$5.75

1/2lb Ground Beef

1 Pork Chop

$4.25

Hamburger Patty

$3.75

1/4lb Ground Beef

Hot Dog

$3.50

Chili Dog

$4.50

2 Tortilla

$2.25

1 Tortilla

$1.25

Pita Bread

$3.00

Texas Toast

$2.00

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

1 Biscuit

$2.50

2 Biscuits

$3.50

Gravy

$2.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Cold Cereal

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

French Fries

$3.50

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Red Chili, Cheese, Fries

Fruit & Cotttage w/ Texas

$8.25

Red Chili Bowl

$6.50

Served w/Beans or without & Oyster Crackers

Green Chili Bowl

$6.50

Fruit Side

$3.00

Strawberry Compote

$1.00

Strawberry & Whipped Cream

$1.25

Whipped Cream

$0.25

Chocolate Chips

$0.50

Salsa

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger

$5.25

1/4lb Patty, Lettuce,Tomato, Pickle, No Side

Hamburger Deluxe

$8.00

1/4lb Patty, Lettuce,Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Dbl Hamburger Deluxe

$9.50

1/2lb Patty, Lettuce,Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Cheese Burger

$5.75

1/4lb Patty, w/Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, No Side

Cheese Burger Deluxe

$8.50

1/4lb Patty, w/Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Dbl Cheese Burger Deluxe

$10.00

1/2lb Patty, w/Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.25

1/4lb Patty, Cheese, 2 Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Dbl Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.75

1/2lb Patty, Cheese, 2 Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Fish Sandwich

$5.75

Fried Fish, w/Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, No Side

Fish Deluxe Sandwich

$8.50

Fried Fish, w/Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Toast, Cheese, Fries

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Toast, Chees, 1/2 Slice of Ham, Fries

Mexican Hamburger

$9.25

Mexican Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Mexican Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Steak, Lettuce, tomato, Pickle, Fries

Patty Melt

$9.25

Texas Toast, Cheese, Onions, 1/4lb Patty

Chicken Sandwich

$8.25

Fried Chicken, w/Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Buffalo Bacon Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Denver Sandwich

$8.50

Eggs mixed w/Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Toast, Fries

Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Gyro Slices, Tomato, Onion, Fries

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Fries

Egg Sandwich Ham, Bacon, or Sausage

$8.50

Egg, Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Fries

Salads

Chef Salad w/Texas

$8.25

Dinner Salad w/Tomato

$3.25

Buffalo Bacon Chicken Salad

$10.00

Entree

Swifts Steak Special

$13.00

6-7oz Steak, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Dbl Swifts Special

$18.75

1 Pork Chop Dinner

$12.00

6oz Chop, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

2 Pork Chop Dinner

$16.25

2x 6oz Chops, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Shrimp Dinner

$13.75

(6)Shrimp, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Steak & 3 Shrimp

$15.00

6-7oz Steak & (3)Shrimp, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Hamburger Steak

$12.50

1/2lb Patty, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Cheese Burger Steak

$13.00

1/2lb Patty, w/Cheese, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Hamburger Steak Smothered

$13.00

1/2lb Patty, Smothered w/Green or Red Chili, Hashbrowns, Salad & Texas Toast

Low Carb Meal

$8.50

Lean Ground Patty, Cottage Cheese, Pinnapple, Peaches, Tomatos, Saltines

Fried Chicken Dinner

$13.25Out of stock

(4) Fried Chicken, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Fish Filet Dinner

$12.50

(2) Fish Filets, Baked Potato, Salad, Texas Toast

Combos

BLT Combo

$13.00

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

Chicken Sandwitch w/Cheese Combo

$13.25

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

Denver Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Egg Sandwich Combo

$13.50

Gyro Wrap Combo

$15.00

Mexican Steak

$15.50

Grilled Cheese Combo

$11.50

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

Grilled Ham & Cheese Combo

$13.50

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

One Hot Dog Combo

$10.00

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

Hamburger Combo

$13.00

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

Cheese Burger Combo

$13.50

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

Bacon Cheese Burger Combo

$14.25

Patty Melt Combo

$14.25

Mexican Hamburger

$14.25

Fish Sandwitch w/Cheese Combo

$13.25

Served w/Bowl of Red Chili and Fries

Specials

Toro Pot

$10.25

Spicy Ground Beef, Hashbrowns, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Smothered in Red Chili Topped w/Cheese and Tomatos

1 Chili Dog w/Fries

$8.50

Hot Dog, w/Red Chili

2 Chili Dog w/Fries

$9.75

2x Chili Dogs, Cheese, Pickles, Onions, Fries

Hot Hash

$6.50

Bowl of Red Chili

$6.50

Bowl of Green Chili

$6.50

Hot Hambuger

$10.25

1/4lb Patty, on 2 slices of bread, Smothered in Green Chili w/Lettuse and Tomato, Hashbrowns

Chili Burger

$10.25

1/4lb Patty, on open faced bun, Topped w/Chopped Onions and Red Chili, Hashbrowns

Bronco Game Day

Bacon Burrito

$5.00

Sausage Burrito

$5.00

No Meat Burrito

$4.50

Kids Menu

Kid’s Breakfast

$6.00

Kids Sweets

$6.00

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4300 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80204

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

LAMAITHAIKITCHEN - 2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Sheridan Blvd Unit C Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
GB Fish & Chips #2 - Sloans Lake - 2175 Sheridan Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
2175 Sheridan Boulevard Denver, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
King Nickolis Kitchen - 1593 Chase St
orange starNo Reviews
1593 Chase St Lakewood, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Strange Craft Beer Company
orange star4.6 • 904
1330 Zuni St Denver, CO 80204
View restaurantnext
Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Denver

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston