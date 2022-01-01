Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swift Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3223 East 7th St.

Austin, TX 78702

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Swift Pizza Co. specializes in Custom and Signature Pizzas made with premium ingredients for Dine-In or Take-Away.

Location

3223 East 7th St., Austin, TX 78702

Directions

Gallery
Swift Pizza Co. image
Swift Pizza Co. image
Swift Pizza Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunny's Backyard
orange star5.0 • 13
3526 E 7th Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sa-Ten Coffee & Eats - Canopy
orange starNo Reviews
916 Springdale Road Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Kinda Tropical
orange star4.4 • 451
3501 East 7th Street Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Austin Eastciders - The Collabratory
orange starNo Reviews
979 Springdale Road, Suite 130 Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Friends & Allies Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
979 Springdale Rd \r\n#124 Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Pueblo Viejo Food Truck Tillery - Tillery
orange starNo Reviews
641 Tillery St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Old Thousand - East 11th
orange star4.5 • 3,098
1000 E 11th St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Juniper
orange star4.6 • 2,657
2400 E CESAR CHAVEZ ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
orange star4.4 • 2,432
3235 East Cesar Chavez Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Sawyer & Co.
orange star4.4 • 2,162
4827 E Cesar Chavez ST Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Rosewood
orange star4.4 • 1,840
1401 B Rosewood Ave Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Market District
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
78704 (South Austin)
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Warehouse District
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Clarksville
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston