Swift Pizza Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Swift Pizza Co. specializes in Custom and Signature Pizzas made with premium ingredients for Dine-In or Take-Away.
Location
3223 East 7th St., Austin, TX 78702
