Swiger's Family Resturant 235 South River Street

Breakfast Entrees

#1 SOS

$6.95

Creamed Chipped Beef Over Toast With Homefries

#2

$4.50

2 Eggs With Toast

#3

$6.50

2 Eggs With Choice Of Meat Or Home Fries And Choice Of Toast

#4

$4.50

Bagel Sandwich (Choice Of Meat)

#5

$4.50

2 Eggs Fried With Cheese On Toast

#6

$8.50

2 Eggs With Choice Of Meat And Toast Served With Homefries

#7

$7.50

2 Pancakes Or French Toast With A Choice Of Meat Or Two Eggs

#8

$9.95

2 Eggs Choice Of Pancakes Or French Toast Choice Of Meat With Home Fries And Choice Of Toast

#9 Italian Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Sausage

#10 Western Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Ham

#11 Vegetable Egg Sandwich

$4.95

Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato

Chef's Specials

Breakfast Skillet

$8.50

Choice Of Ham,Bacon,Sausage With Peppers, Onions And Potatoes Topped With A Two Egg Omelette And Cheese With A Choice Of Toast

Corned Beef Hash

$7.95

2 Eggs And Corned Beef Hash With Choice Of Toast

Country Fried Steak And Eggs

$8.95

Served With Sausage Gravy, Home Fries And A Biscuit

Eggs Benedict

$8.95

2 Poached Eggs Over An English Muffin With Canadian Bacon Topped With Hollandaise Served With Home Fries

Eggs Florentine

$8.50

2 Poached Eggs Over An English Muffin With Spinach Topped With Hollandaise Served With Homefries

Omelettes & Wraps

Blackjack Omelette

$7.50

3 Egg Omelette With Sausage, Onion, Mushroom And Pepper Jack Cheese With Homefries And Toast

Cheese Omelette

$6.50

3 Egg Omelette With Cheese With Homefries And Toast

Cheese Steak Omelette

$7.95

3 Egg Omelette With Chopped Steak, Peppers,Onions, Mushrooms And Cheese With Homefries And Toast

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$7.95

3 Egg Omelette With Corned Beef Hash And Pepperjack Cheese With Homefries And Toast

Denver Omelette

$7.50

3 Egg Omelette With Pepper Jack Cheese, Peppers, Ham, And Onion With Homefries And Toast

Greek Omelette

$7.50

3 Egg Omelette With Spinach, Basil, Tomatoes And Feta With Homefries And Toast

Italian Omelette

$7.50

3 Egg Omelette With Pepper, Onion, Sausage, Mushroom And Mozzarella With Homefries And Toast

Vegetable Omelette

$7.50

3 Egg Omelette With Peppers,Onions,Mushroom,Tomato,Spinach And Broccoli With Homefries And Toast

Western Omelette

$6.95

3 Egg Omelette With Pepper, Onion, And Ham With Homefries And Toast

Pancakes & More

1 pancake or FT

$2.00

Belgium Waffle

$5.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$6.95

3 Pancakes With Blueberries

Cinnamon Bun Pancakes

$6.95

3 Pancakes Cinnamon Sauce And Cream Cheese Frosting

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

$6.50

3 Piece Of Cinnamon Raisin French Toast

French Toast

$6.50

3 Piece Italian French Toast

Shortstack

$5.95

3 Pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.50

5 Mini Pancake

Waffle with Blue or Straw

$6.75

Pumkin Roll Pancake

$7.95

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.95

Ham

$2.95

Sausage

$2.95

Scrapple

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$3.50

Canadian Bacon

$3.50

Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Bagel

$2.25

Biscuit's (2)

$2.00

English Muffin

$1.95

Egg

$1.75

Home fries

$2.95

Assorted Cereal

$2.95

Oatmeal

$3.75

Hollandaise

$2.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Sos

$3.95

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.40

Toast

$1.95

Blueberries

$0.95

1 Biscuit

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.95

6oz Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onion

Kc Burger

$8.95

Lettuce,Tomato, Onion Ring, Bacon And Cheddar With Bbq Mayo

Patty Melt

$8.95

Grilled Onions Swiss Cheese On Rye Bread

Turkey Burger

$8.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onion

Veggie Burger

$8.95

House Made Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Grill & Deli

BLT

$6.95

Lettuce And Tomato

Chicken Florentine

$8.95

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato

Chili Dog Deluxe

$4.25

Onion And Mustard

Corned Beef Reuben

$8.95

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing On Rye Bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.50

Lettuce And Tomato

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese And Bacon

$6.50

Grilled Cheese And Tomato

$5.95

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$6.50

Swagwich

$9.50

Banana Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Mayo

Tuna Melt

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato, Cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce And Tomato

Turkey Reuben

$8.95

Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing On Rye Bread

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato

Clubs

Chicken Salad Club

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Grilled Chicken Ranch Club

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Ranch

Tuna Club

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg

Turkey Club

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Subs

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.95

Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese

Chicken Cheesesteak Sub

$9.95

Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$9.95

Fried Tenders, Sauce, Mozzarella

Classic Sub BLT

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Classic Ham and Cheese

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

ClassicTurkey and Cheese Sub

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Sauce And Mozzarella

Tuna Sub

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Tortilla Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Fried Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce , Tomato, Blue Cheese

Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.95

Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Parm Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap

$9.95

Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce And Tomato

Ranch Chicken Fried Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

Ranch Chicken Grilled Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce And Tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Mushroom,Green Pepper, Carrot In Balsamic Dress And Mozzarella Cheese

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Chicken Salad & Soup

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato

1/2 Egg Salad & Soup

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato

1/2 Grilled Cheese & Soup

$8.50

1/2 Ham & Soup

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato

1/2 Tuna & Soup

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato

1/2 Turkey & Soup

$8.50

Lettuce And Tomato

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Parm Cheese, Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Fried Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Choice Of Dressing

Cold Plate Tuna Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Cold Plate Chicken Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

Cold Plate Egg Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

**Grilled** Chicken Club Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, Avocado Ranch

**Fried** Chicken Club Salad

$9.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, Avocado Ranch

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$3.50+

Chicken Rice

$3.50+

Soup of the day

$3.50+

Black Bean Chili

$3.50+

Lunch Sides

Applesauce

$2.25

Beef Gravy

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Fries

$3.25

Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, Tomato,Cucumber Choice Of Dressing

Salsa

$0.50

Xtra Chips

$0.50

Xtra Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Kids Menu

#1- French Toast Sticks

$5.25

Drink Included

#2- Mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.25

Drink Included

#3- 2 Eggs And Toast

$5.25

Drink Included

#4- 1 Pancake & Bacon

$5.25

Drink Included

#5- 1 Pancake & 2 Eggs

$5.25

Drink Included

#6- Chicken Fries & Fries

$5.25

Drink Included

#7- Macaroni & Cheese

$5.25

Drink Included

#8- Hot Dog & French Fries

$5.25

Drink Included

#9 Grilled Cheese And Chips

$5.25

Weekly Special

Maple Sausage Omelette

$9.50

Apple Pie Waffle

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Fry Scramble

$9.50

Black and Blu Turkey Burger

$10.95

Cuban Melt

$10.95

Spaghetti With Meaty Sauce

$10.95

DAILY SPECIAL

$9.95

Pasties

$9.95

Piggies

$9.95

Xtra Piggie

$2.50

Bacon Chedder Chicken Quiche

$4.00

Brocc Chedder

$4.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Cinn Roll

$4.25

Corn

$3.25

Cranberry Org

$3.25

Choc Chip

$3.25

Brownies

Choc Brownie

$2.00

Smore Brownie

$2.00

Turtle Brownie

$2.00

Peanut Butter Brownie

$2.00

Almond and Butterscotch Brownie

$2.00

Cookies

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.00

Butterscotch Chip

$2.00

Pies

Apple Crumb

$3.25

Cherry Crumb

$3.25

Ala Mode

$0.50

Puddings

Rice Pudding

$3.25

Beverages

Soda

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Tea

$1.95

Lemonade

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

White Milk

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.25+

OJ

$1.25+

Cranberry Juice

$1.25+

Tomato Juice

$1.25+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Water

