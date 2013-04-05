- Home
Swiger's Family Resturant 235 South River Street
235 South River Street
Plains, PA 18705
Breakfast Entrees
#1 SOS
Creamed Chipped Beef Over Toast With Homefries
#2
2 Eggs With Toast
#3
2 Eggs With Choice Of Meat Or Home Fries And Choice Of Toast
#4
Bagel Sandwich (Choice Of Meat)
#5
2 Eggs Fried With Cheese On Toast
#6
2 Eggs With Choice Of Meat And Toast Served With Homefries
#7
2 Pancakes Or French Toast With A Choice Of Meat Or Two Eggs
#8
2 Eggs Choice Of Pancakes Or French Toast Choice Of Meat With Home Fries And Choice Of Toast
#9 Italian Egg Sandwich
Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Sausage
#10 Western Egg Sandwich
Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Ham
#11 Vegetable Egg Sandwich
Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Spinach, Tomato
Chef's Specials
Breakfast Skillet
Choice Of Ham,Bacon,Sausage With Peppers, Onions And Potatoes Topped With A Two Egg Omelette And Cheese With A Choice Of Toast
Corned Beef Hash
2 Eggs And Corned Beef Hash With Choice Of Toast
Country Fried Steak And Eggs
Served With Sausage Gravy, Home Fries And A Biscuit
Eggs Benedict
2 Poached Eggs Over An English Muffin With Canadian Bacon Topped With Hollandaise Served With Home Fries
Eggs Florentine
2 Poached Eggs Over An English Muffin With Spinach Topped With Hollandaise Served With Homefries
Omelettes & Wraps
Blackjack Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Sausage, Onion, Mushroom And Pepper Jack Cheese With Homefries And Toast
Cheese Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Cheese With Homefries And Toast
Cheese Steak Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Chopped Steak, Peppers,Onions, Mushrooms And Cheese With Homefries And Toast
Corned Beef Hash Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Corned Beef Hash And Pepperjack Cheese With Homefries And Toast
Denver Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Pepper Jack Cheese, Peppers, Ham, And Onion With Homefries And Toast
Greek Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Spinach, Basil, Tomatoes And Feta With Homefries And Toast
Italian Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Pepper, Onion, Sausage, Mushroom And Mozzarella With Homefries And Toast
Vegetable Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Peppers,Onions,Mushroom,Tomato,Spinach And Broccoli With Homefries And Toast
Western Omelette
3 Egg Omelette With Pepper, Onion, And Ham With Homefries And Toast
Pancakes & More
1 pancake or FT
Belgium Waffle
Blueberry Pancakes
3 Pancakes With Blueberries
Cinnamon Bun Pancakes
3 Pancakes Cinnamon Sauce And Cream Cheese Frosting
Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
3 Piece Of Cinnamon Raisin French Toast
French Toast
3 Piece Italian French Toast
Shortstack
3 Pancakes
Silver Dollar Pancakes
5 Mini Pancake
Waffle with Blue or Straw
Pumkin Roll Pancake
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Ham
Sausage
Scrapple
Corned Beef Hash
Canadian Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Bagel
Biscuit's (2)
English Muffin
Egg
Home fries
Assorted Cereal
Oatmeal
Hollandaise
Sausage Gravy
Sos
Salsa
Sour Cream
Cream Cheese
Toast
Blueberries
1 Biscuit
Coleslaw
6oz Burgers
Grill & Deli
BLT
Lettuce And Tomato
Chicken Florentine
Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lettuce And Tomato
Chili Dog Deluxe
Onion And Mustard
Corned Beef Reuben
Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing On Rye Bread
Egg Salad Sandwich
Lettuce And Tomato
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese And Bacon
Grilled Cheese And Tomato
Grilled Ham And Cheese
Swagwich
Banana Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Mayo
Tuna Melt
Lettuce And Tomato, Cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Lettuce And Tomato
Turkey Reuben
Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing On Rye Bread
Turkey Sandwich
Lettuce And Tomato
Clubs
Subs
Cheesesteak Sub
Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub
Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese
Chicken Parm Sub
Fried Tenders, Sauce, Mozzarella
Classic Sub BLT
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Classic Ham and Cheese
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
ClassicTurkey and Cheese Sub
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Meatball Sub
Sauce And Mozzarella
Tuna Sub
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Tortilla Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Fried Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Wrap
Lettuce , Tomato, Blue Cheese
Cheese Steak Wrap
Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, Parm Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Cheese Steak Wrap
Peppers, Onions, Mushroom, Cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap
Lettuce And Tomato
Ranch Chicken Fried Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
Ranch Chicken Grilled Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch
Tuna Salad Wrap
Lettuce And Tomato
Turkey Club Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce,Tomato,Onion,Mushroom,Green Pepper, Carrot In Balsamic Dress And Mozzarella Cheese
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich
Salads
Chicken Caesar Salad
Lettuce, Parm Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Fried Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Choice Of Dressing
Cold Plate Tuna Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Cold Plate Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
Cold Plate Egg Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
**Grilled** Chicken Club Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, Avocado Ranch
**Fried** Chicken Club Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, Avocado Ranch
Lunch Sides
Kids Menu
#1- French Toast Sticks
Drink Included
#2- Mini Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Drink Included
#3- 2 Eggs And Toast
Drink Included
#4- 1 Pancake & Bacon
Drink Included
#5- 1 Pancake & 2 Eggs
Drink Included
#6- Chicken Fries & Fries
Drink Included
#7- Macaroni & Cheese
Drink Included
#8- Hot Dog & French Fries
Drink Included
#9 Grilled Cheese And Chips
Brownies
Puddings
235 South River Street, Plains, PA 18705