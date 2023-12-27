- Home
Swigg Coffee (Paradise Way)
No reviews yet
1472 Bombing Range Road
West Richland, WA 99353
Popular Items
- Lattes ( )$4.30
Espresso with 2% milk. Add a flavor to make it yours.
- 10lb Bag Of Ice$4.00
- Pumpkin Chupacabra ( )$5.30
Pumpkin added to one of Swiggs top favorite drink, The Chupacabra. This is a perfect mix of white coffee, Pumpkin, White Chocolate and Chocolate Macadamia Nut. It's this seasons favorite.
Swigg Beverage Menu Online
Beverage ( )
- Pumpkin Latte ( )$5.30
Swiggs Pumpkin Latte is back for fall. Try one today, you won't regret it!
- Pumpkin Chupacabra ( )$5.30
Pumpkin added to one of Swiggs top favorite drink, The Chupacabra. This is a perfect mix of white coffee, Pumpkin, White Chocolate and Chocolate Macadamia Nut. It's this seasons favorite.
- Pumpkin Crème Brûlée ( )$5.30
Swiggs Pumpkin Crème Brûeé is creamy and tasty just like the dessert. It comes with a light sprinkle of sugar in the raw on top to give that Crème Brûleé crunch.
- Eggnog Latte Coming Soon ( )$5.30
- Almond Joy ( )$4.80
Coconut syrup and espresso mixed in whole chocolate milk.
- Almond Roca ( )$4.80
English toffy mixed in whole chocolate milk and espresso.
- Americano ( )$3.30
Water and espresso paired with our pebble ice
- Banana Mocha ( )$4.80
Crème de banana syrup and espresso mixed in whole chocolate milk and white coffee make this unique drink taste like chocolate-covered bananas.
- Boost ( )$5.30
This drink comes with an extra double shot to give you the boost you need. Mixed into vanilla & whole chocolate milk on top of the espresso it already comes with.
- Breve ( )$4.30
Espresso mixed with half & half to make a creamy coffee. Add a flavor to make it your own.
- Caramel Macchiato ( )$4.80
Espresso drizzled in 2% milk & vanilla marked with caramel sauce
- Chupacabra ( )$5.30
Caramel, white chocolate sauce, & chocolate macadamia nut paired with breve and white coffee.
- Clover ( )$5.30
Crème de menthe, white chocolate sauce, white coffee mixed in breve & topped with Chocolate. This delicious drink taste like an Andes Mint.
- Cold Brew ( )$3.30
Our cold brew is the perfect recipe brewed for 14 hours to give you a flavorful smooth beverage.
- Cupid ( )$5.30
A twist on our Missile. We add strawberry syrup and substitute the espresso with white coffee to make this drink taste fruity and creamy.
- Double Shot Espresso ( )$3.30
A double ristretto espresso is Swiggs special blend that is locally roasted.
- Drip ( )$3.30
Brewed fresh every morning. Add cream or some flavors to make it your own.
- Elevate ( )$4.80
Irish cream with white chocolate powder mixed with whole chocolate milk and espresso.
- Filler ( )$4.80
Hazelnut and caramel paired with whole chocolate milk & espresso make this delicious drink taste like a Snickers.
- GOAT ( )$4.80
Irish cream mixed with breve and espresso makes this drink the greatest of all time.
- Lattes ( )$4.30
Espresso with 2% milk. Add a flavor to make it yours.
- Missile ( )$4.80
Our number one seller is a perfect mix of white chocolate, chocolate macadamia nut, breve, & espresso.
- Mochas ( )$4.30
Espresso mixed with whole chocolate milk. Add an extra flavor to make it yours.
- Nitro Cold Brew ( )$3.30
Our cold brewed coffee with a creamy texture
- Peppermint Mocha ( )$4.80
Peppermint syrup paired with whole chocolate milk & espresso makes this drink taste like Junior Mints.
- Storm ( )$4.80
Caramel paired with whole chocolate milk and espresso makes this drink like a milky way.
- Slap ( )$5.80
Do you need a slap in the face? The slap comes with 6 shots to wake you up. Mixed with Irish cream and breve.
- Soccer Mom ( )$4.80
Brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate, & espresso mixed in 2% milk.
- Two Sisters Special ( )$4.80
Vanilla, breve, & espresso topped with drizzled Two Sisters Honey from their honey bee farm in Tri-Cities
- Rally Energy ( )$4.60
Swiggs very own Rally Energy is the perfect energy drink. Add some flavors to make it your own.
- Sugar Free Lotus ( )$4.60
Sugar-free Lotus is a plant-based energy drink. Add some flavors to make it your own.
- Red Bull ( )$6.10
Name brand Red Bull for those die-hard fans. Add some flavors to make it your own.
- Sugar Free Red Bull ( )$6.10
Brand name sugar-free Red Bull for those die-hard fans. Add some flavors to make it your own.
- Iced Teas ( )$3.55
Perfectly brewed black tea. Add some flavors to make it your own.
- Matchas ( )$3.80
An energizing blend of matcha and sencha with a deep sweetness and smooth, umami richness
- Chai Lattes & London Fog ( )$4.30
Oregon chai steamed with 2% milk to create the perfect hot chai. Add some flavors or espresso to make it your own.
- Hot Black Teas ( )$3.55
A calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus and mint
- Hot Green Teas ( )$3.55
Full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus.
- Hot Herbal Teas ( )$3.55
A rich cup highlighting the cordial like body and immune-boosting elderberry balanced with ginger and licorice root.
- Italian Soda ( )$3.30
We use club soda paired with our pebble ice. Add your choice of flavor, cream and whip cream to make it yours.
- Slushy ( )$3.30
We blend club soda with our pebble ice to make the perfect slushy. add your choice of flavor, cream and whip cream to make it yours.
- Juice ( )$4.05
Your choice of Orange Juice, Lemonade, or Apple Juice. Add a fun flavor to make it yours.
- Smoothie ( )$5.55
We use real fruit smoothy mix paired with our pebble ice to give you the perfectly textured smoothy. Top it off with whip cream. Choose from Strawberry, Wildberry, Peach, Mango, or Piña Colada.
- Milks and Cocoa ( )$4.05
We use whole chocolate milk for our hot chocolates to create the best texture and flavor. Add whip cream and some other flavors to kick it up a notch.
- Liquid Death ( )$3.10+
Why does water need to be all about yoga and meditation? Why can't water be cool?
- Cup Of Water ( )$0.35
The best water paired with the best pebble ice.
- Dum Dum ( )$0.10
A complimentary sucker. just ask for one when you arrive at the store.
- Dog Bone ( )$0.10
A complimentary dog bone. Just ask for one when you arrive at the store.
- Pup Cup ( )$0.35
8oz of whip cream topped with a dog treat.
Food Menu NEW
El Fat Cat ( )
- Chicken Bacon Gouda Sandwich ( )$10.00
Juicy Chicken, Flavorful Bacon, house made Jalapeño Cream Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Colby Jack, Mozzarella, your choice of house made El Fat Cat Salsa Drizzled all on Artisan Sourdough Bread.
- Chorizo Burrito (Soy) ( )$7.25
Chorizo (Soy), Flour Tortillas, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Egg, & House Made Chipotle Sauce.
- El Fat Cat Salsas ( )$0.50
- Grilled Cheese$6.75
TSP Bakeshop ( )
- TSP Sausage Sandwich ( )$5.60
Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a homemade English muffin. Made and delivered fresh daily
- TSP Bacon Sandwich ( )$5.60
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on a homemade English muffin. They are made and delivered fresh daily.
- TSP Cinnamon Doughnut Muffin ( )$4.60
Our best-selling pasty. A muffin that tastes like a cinnamon doughnut. Baked and delivered fresh daily.
- TSP Blueberry Muffin ( )$4.60
A blueberry muffin with almond shavings. This muffin is a favorite & baked fresh & delivered daily.
- TSP Coffee Cake ( )$4.75
Our baked fresh and delivered daily coffee cake that has cinnamon pockets to add to every delicious bite.
- TSP Cinnamon Scone ( )$4.75
Our cinnamone scone was developed by TSP just for Swigg. It's baked & delivered fresh daily so stop by and try one today.
- TSP Orange Cranberry Scone ( )$4.75
Our best-selling scone is filled with cranberry and topped with orange icing. It's baked fresh and delivered daily.
- TSP Peanut Butter Cookie ( )$4.00
- Chocolate Chip ( )$4.00
Swigg Food ( )
Merchandise NEW
Espresso Bag NEW
10lb Bag Of Ice
Swigg Cafe Menu
Adult Beverages *
- 6oz Edge Of Heaven Red Blend *$10.00
- 6oz Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon *$12.00
- 9oz Edge Of Heaven Red Blend *$14.00
- 9oz Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon *$16.00
- 6oz Chardonnay *$9.00
- 6oz Small Lot Sauvignon Blanc *$9.00
- 9oz Chardonnay *$11.00
- 9oz Small Lot Sauvignon Blanc *$11.00
- 16oz Burretta Cold IPA *$8.25
- 16oz Yaya Con Dios Mexican Lager *$7.25
- 20oz Burretta Cold IPA *$9.75
- 20oz Vaya Con Dios Mexican Lager *$8.75
- Modelo$6.00
- White Claw$5.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1472 Bombing Range Road, West Richland, WA 99353