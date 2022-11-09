Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swigg Coffee Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4845 BROADMOOR BLVD

PASCO, WA 99301

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Redbull
Iced Lotus
Cold Brew

Iced Signatures

Missile Iced

Missile Iced

$4.25+

White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Breve, Espresso

GOAT Iced

GOAT Iced

$4.25+

Irish Cream, Breve, Espresso

Storm Iced

Storm Iced

$4.25+

Caramel, Milk Chocolate Moche, Espresso

Filler Iced

Filler Iced

$4.25+

Hazelnut, Caramel, Milk Chocolate Mocha, Espresso

Elevate Iced

Elevate Iced

$4.25+

Irish Cream, White Chocolate Powder Mocha, Espresso

Chupacabra Iced

Chupacabra Iced

$4.75+

White Coffee, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Caramel, Cinnamon Powder, Espresso

Boost Iced

Boost Iced

$4.75+

Vanilla Mocha, Exra Double Shot Espresso

Slap Iced

Slap Iced

$5.25+

Six Shots Espresso, Irish Cream, Breve

Two Sisters Special Iced

$4.25+
Pumpkin Latte Iced

Pumpkin Latte Iced

$4.25+

Pumpkin Chupacabra Iced

$4.75+

Egg Nog Latte Iced

$4.75+

Hot Signatures

Missile Hot Signature

$4.25+

White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Breve, Espresso

GOAT Hot Signature

$4.25+

Irish Cream, Breve, Espresso

Storm Hot Signature

$4.25+

Caramel, Milk Chocolate Moche, Espresso

Filler Hot Signature

$4.25+

Hazelnut, Caramel, Milk Chocolate Mocha, Espresso

Elevate Hot Signature

$4.25+

Irish Cream, White Chocolate Powder Mocha, Espresso

Chupacabra Hot Signature

$4.75+

White Coffee, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Caramel, Cinnamon Powder, Espresso

Boost Hot Signature

$4.75+

Vanilla Mocha, Exra Double Shot Espresso

Slap Hot Signature

$5.25+

Six Shots Espresso, Irish Cream, Breve

Two Sisters Special Hot

$4.25+

Pumpkin Latte Hot Signature

$4.25+

Pumpkin Chupacabra Hot

$4.75+

Egg Nog Latte Hot

$4.75+

Blended Signature

Missile Blended

Missile Blended

$5.00+

White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Breve, Espresso

GOAT Blended

GOAT Blended

$5.00+

Irish Cream, Breve, Espresso

Storm Blended

Storm Blended

$5.00+

Caramel, Milk Chocolate Moche, Espresso

Filler Blended

Filler Blended

$5.00+

Hazelnut, Caramel, Milk Chocolate Mocha, Espresso

Elevate Blended

Elevate Blended

$5.00+

Irish Cream, White Chocolate Powder Mocha, Espresso

Chupacabra Blended

Chupacabra Blended

$5.75+

White Coffee, White Chocolate, Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Caramel, Cinnamon Powder, Espresso

Boost Blended

Boost Blended

$5.75+

Vanilla Mocha, Exra Double Shot Espresso

Slap Blended

Slap Blended

$6.25+

Six Shots Espresso, Irish Cream, Breve

Pumpkin Latte Blended

Pumpkin Latte Blended

$5.00+

Two Sisters Special Blended

$5.00+

Pumpkin Chupacabra Blended

$5.75+

Egg Nog Latte Blended

$5.75+

Classics

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Espresso, Water

Hot Americano

$2.75+

Espresso, Water

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.75+

Espresso, Milk

Hot Latte

$3.75+

Espresso, Milk

Blended Latte

Blended Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$3.75+

Espresso, Chocolate Milk

Hot Mocha

$3.75+

Espresso, Chocolate Milk

Blended Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso, Chocolate Milk

Iced Black and White Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Black and White Mocha

$4.24+

Blended Black and White Mocha

$5.00+

Iced White Mocha

$4.25+

Hot White Mocha

$4.25+

Blended White Mocha

$5.00+

Iced Carmel Macchiato

$4.25+

Hot Carmel Macchiato

$4.25+

Blended Carmel Macchiato

$5.00+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Fresh Brewed Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Fresh Brewed Tea

Iced Oregon Chai Tea

$3.75+

Oregon Chai Tea, Milk

Hot Oregon Chai Tea

$3.75+

Oregon Chai Tea, Milk

Blended Chai Tea

$5.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Fresh brewed hot coffee

Cold Brew

$2.75+

A smooth creamy cold brewed coffee

Double Espresso

$2.00

Lil Swiggs

Lil Italian Soda

$3.00

Iced soda with your choice of flavor

Lil Slushy

$3.00

Lil Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot or iced chocolate milk

Lil Smoothie

$5.00

Lil Steamer

$3.50

Lil Lemonade

$3.50

Lil Orange Juice

$3.50

Lil Apple Juice

$3.50

Coffee Alternatives

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Slushy

$3.50+

Flavored blended drink

Lemonade

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Fruit Smoothie

$5.00+

Steamer Hot

$3.50+

Steamer Cold

$3.50+

Cup of Water

$0.25+

Liquid Death Water

$2.00

Liquid Death

$2.00

Energy Drink

Iced Redbull

Iced Redbull

$5.00

Redbull with your choice of flavor

Iced Lotus

Iced Lotus

$5.00

Lotus with your choice of flavor

Food

El Fat Cat Breakfast Sandwich

El Fat Cat Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Our Burrito is made fresh from El Fat Cat Grill

El Fat Cat Breakfast Burrito

El Fat Cat Breakfast Burrito

$5.00Out of stock

Our Sandwiches are hand made with fresh ingredients for El Fat Cat Grill.

TSP Muffin

TSP Muffin

$4.00

Our Muffins are baked fresh and delivered daily

TSP Scone

TSP Scone

$4.25

Our scones are baked fresh and delivered daily

12oz Swigg Espresso Blend

$12.00

Meal Deal

#1 El Fat Cat Burrito

#1 El Fat Cat Burrito

$11.50Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito & Large Signature

#2 El Fat Cat Sandwich

#2 El Fat Cat Sandwich

$12.50Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwich & Large Signature

#3 Muffin

#3 Muffin

$9.50

Muffin & Large Signature

#4 Scone

#4 Scone

$9.75

Scone & Large Signature

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4845 BROADMOOR BLVD, PASCO, WA 99301

Directions

