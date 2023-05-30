Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Swine Dining BBQ Bellevue

1,853 Reviews

$$

204 E Mission Ave

Bellevue, NE 68005

Popular Items

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.

All In The Pool

All In The Pool

$7.99

A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.

Menu

Ribs

Full Slab

Full Slab

$26.99

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A full rack for when you're really hungry, or might have to share.

1/2 Slab

1/2 Slab

$16.46

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A half slab for when you aren't quite as hungry.

4 Bone

4 Bone

$11.49

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. 4 bones for when more ribs would just be too much.

Chicken

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$9.99

One half of a chicken smoked and seasoned before flying home to your plate.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.

Brisket

Brisket

$9.99

Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.

Sausage

Sausage

$9.99

One giant smoked sausage served on a sandwich.

All In The Pool

All In The Pool

$7.99

A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.

Sides

Smoked Beans

Smoked Beans

$2.99

Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.

Large Smoked Beans

Large Smoked Beans

$5.49

Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.99

A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.

Large Cole Slaw

Large Cole Slaw

$5.49

A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$1.99

A sweet cornbread topped with honey butter and cinnamon sugar.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99

When fries just aren't the kind of potato you're looking for.

Large Potato Salad

Large Potato Salad

$5.49

When fries just aren't the kind of potato you're looking for.

Corn Of The Day

Corn Of The Day

$2.99

The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.

Large Corn Of The Day

Large Corn Of The Day

$5.49

The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.

Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding

Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding

$2.99

Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$2.99

An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.

Large Apple Crisp

Large Apple Crisp

$5.49

An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.

Small Fry

Small Fry

$2.99

Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.

Large Fry

Large Fry

$3.49

Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.

Double Chocolate Brownie

Double Chocolate Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

The perfect way to end a perfect BBQ meal, double chocolate brownies.

Small Sweet Potato Fry

Small Sweet Potato Fry

$3.49

Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.

Large Sweet Potato Fry

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$4.29

Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.

Large Mac N Cheese

Large Mac N Cheese

$5.49

Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.

Brisket Mac N Cheese

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$3.49

Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.

Large Brisket Mac N Cheese

Large Brisket Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.

Cheese Curd Side

Cheese Curd Side

$4.99

Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.

Cheese Curd Full

Cheese Curd Full

$8.49

Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$2.99

Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.

Large Brisket Chili

Large Brisket Chili

$5.49

Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$2.99Out of stock

A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.

LargeBrunswick Stew

LargeBrunswick Stew

$5.49Out of stock

A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.

Family Meals

Chicken Coup

Chicken Coup

$28.99

1 Lb Pulled Pork, Traditional Brisket ($3.00), All In the Pool, or Pulled Chicken. 2 Large Sides, 4 Brioche Buns, 1 6 ounce Sauce

Pig Pen

Pig Pen

$47.99

Feed 2 - 3. Comes with 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 2 Meats of your choice, 2 Sides of your choice, and 3 Cornbread

Barnyard

Barnyard

$74.99

Feed 4 - 5. Comes with Full Slab of Ribs, 3 Meats of your choice, 3 Sides of your choice, and 5 Cornbread

Add Ons

1/2 Sausage

1/2 Sausage

$4.59

Half serving of our smoked sausage.

2 Bone

2 Bone

$5.99

2 Bones of slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be.

2 Ounce Brisket

2 Ounce Brisket

$4.59

2 ounces of hand cut slow smoked brisket.

Meats

1/4 Pound Pork

$5.59

1/4 Pound Traditional Brisket

$7.79

1/4 Pound Chicken

$5.99

1/4 Pound All In The Pool

$5.99

1/2 Pound Pork

$9.99

1/2 Pound Traditional Brisket

$14.99

1/2 Pound Chicken

$10.49

1/2 Pound Pool

$10.49

Drinks

Fountain

Drink

Drink

$2.25

Coke Products, Sweet Tea, and Natural Tea.

Bottled

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$2.49
Diet Coca-Cola

Diet Coca-Cola

$2.49
Cherry Coca-Cola Zero

Cherry Coca-Cola Zero

$2.49
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.49
Sprite

Sprite

$2.49
Pibb Xtra

Pibb Xtra

$2.49
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.49
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.49

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast Zero

$2.49

Body Armor Strawberry Banana

$2.49

Body Armor Lyte Peach Mango

$2.49
Dasani Water

Dasani Water

$2.49

Meals

Any Entree with 1 Side and 1 Drink.
Full Slab

Full Slab

$31.23

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A full rack for when you're really hungry, or might have to share.

1/2 Slab

1/2 Slab

$20.73

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A half slab for when you aren't quite as hungry.

4 Bone

4 Bone

$15.73

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. 4 bones for when more ribs would just be too much.

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$14.23

One half of a chicken smoked and seasoned before flying home to your plate.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.23

Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.

Brisket

Brisket

$14.23

Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$12.23

Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.

All In The Pool

All In The Pool

$12.23

A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.

Sausage

Sausage

$14.23

One giant smoked sausage served on a sandwich.

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$15.24Out of stock

The brisket point cut into cubes and smoked to tender perfection. One of our specialties, available in limited quantities on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ribmeat Sandwich

Ribmeat Sandwich

$14.23

Meat pulled right from our ribs and diced for a sandwich. Served with pickles and onions.

Poppin Sandwich

Poppin Sandwich

$13.23Out of stock

Chopped Brisket, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos all served on a toasted bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.23Out of stock

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Available in Spicy or Regular. Served with house made sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$12.23Out of stock

Smoked Turkey sliced or cubed for the perfect sandwich.

Tacos

Tacos

$12.23Out of stock

BBQ Street Tacos served with 4 shells, meat, a house made sauce, and a taco slaw.

2 Meat Plate

$13.99

Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.99

Choice of Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese, or a small version of any of our sandwiches. Comes with 1 side and a small drink.

Beer Battered Shrimp

Beer Battered Shrimp

$10.53Out of stock

Shirts

I Like Pig Butts

I Like Pig Butts S

I Like Pig Butts S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

I Like Pig Butts M

I Like Pig Butts M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

I Like Pig Butts L

I Like Pig Butts L

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

I Like Pig Butts XL

I Like Pig Butts XL

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

I Like Pig Butts 2XL

I Like Pig Butts 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

I Like Pig Butts 3XL

I Like Pig Butts 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smokin With Hardwood

Smokin With S

Smokin With S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smokin With M

Smokin With M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smokin With L

Smokin With L

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smokin With XL

Smokin With XL

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smokin With 2XL

Smokin With 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smokin With 3XL

Smokin With 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQer

True BBQ S

True BBQ S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ M

True BBQ M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ L

True BBQ L

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ XL

True BBQ XL

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ 2XL

True BBQ 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ 3XL

True BBQ 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts

We Rub Butts S

We Rub Butts S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts M

We Rub Butts M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts L

We Rub Butts L

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts XL

We Rub Butts XL

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts 2XL

We Rub Butts 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts 3XL

We Rub Butts 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smell Our Butts

Smell Our Butts S

Smell Our Butts S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smell Our Butts M

Smell Our Butts M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smell Our Butts L

Smell Our Butts L

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smell Our Butts XL

Smell Our Butts XL

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smell Our Butts 2XL

Smell Our Butts 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Smell Our Butts 3XL

Smell Our Butts 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Just Got Porked

Just Got Porked S

Just Got Porked S

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Just Got Porked M

Just Got Porked M

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Just Got Porked L

Just Got Porked L

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Just Got Porked XL

Just Got Porked XL

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Just Got Porked 2XL

Just Got Porked 2XL

$15.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Just Got Porked 3XL

Just Got Porked 3XL

$15.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Try To Get Porked

Try To Get S

Try To Get S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Try To Get M

Try To Get M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Try To Get L

Try To Get L

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Try To Get XL

Try To Get XL

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Try To Get 2XL

Try To Get 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Try To Get 3XL

Try To Get 3XL

$15.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Squeal Like

Squeal Like S

Squeal Like S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Squeal Like M

Squeal Like M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Squeal Like L

Squeal Like L

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Squeal Like XL

Squeal Like XL

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Squeal Like 2XL

Squeal Like 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Squeal Like 3XL

Squeal Like 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning ribs, burnt ends worth waiting for, and daily specials that are sure to fit your taste.

Website

Location

204 E Mission Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005

Directions

Gallery
Swine Dining Bellevue image
Swine Dining Bellevue image
Swine Dining Bellevue image
Swine Dining Bellevue image

Map
