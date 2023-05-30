Swine Dining BBQ Bellevue
1,853 Reviews
$$
204 E Mission Ave
Bellevue, NE 68005
Menu
Ribs
Full Slab
Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A full rack for when you're really hungry, or might have to share.
1/2 Slab
Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A half slab for when you aren't quite as hungry.
4 Bone
Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. 4 bones for when more ribs would just be too much.
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork
Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.
Pulled Chicken
Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.
Brisket
Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.
Sausage
One giant smoked sausage served on a sandwich.
All In The Pool
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
Sides
Smoked Beans
Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.
Large Smoked Beans
Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.
Cole Slaw
A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.
Large Cole Slaw
A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.
Corn Bread
A sweet cornbread topped with honey butter and cinnamon sugar.
Potato Salad
When fries just aren't the kind of potato you're looking for.
Large Potato Salad
When fries just aren't the kind of potato you're looking for.
Corn Of The Day
The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.
Large Corn Of The Day
The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.
Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding
Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.
Apple Crisp
An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.
Large Apple Crisp
An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.
Small Fry
Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.
Large Fry
Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.
Double Chocolate Brownie
The perfect way to end a perfect BBQ meal, double chocolate brownies.
Small Sweet Potato Fry
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
Large Sweet Potato Fry
Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.
Mac N Cheese
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
Large Mac N Cheese
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
Brisket Mac N Cheese
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
Large Brisket Mac N Cheese
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
Cheese Curd Side
Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.
Cheese Curd Full
Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.
Brisket Chili
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Large Brisket Chili
Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.
Brunswick Stew
A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.
LargeBrunswick Stew
A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.
Family Meals
Chicken Coup
1 Lb Pulled Pork, Traditional Brisket ($3.00), All In the Pool, or Pulled Chicken. 2 Large Sides, 4 Brioche Buns, 1 6 ounce Sauce
Pig Pen
Feed 2 - 3. Comes with 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 2 Meats of your choice, 2 Sides of your choice, and 3 Cornbread
Barnyard
Feed 4 - 5. Comes with Full Slab of Ribs, 3 Meats of your choice, 3 Sides of your choice, and 5 Cornbread
Add Ons
Meats
Drinks
Bottled
Meals
1/2 Chicken
One half of a chicken smoked and seasoned before flying home to your plate.
Pulled Pork
Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.
Brisket
Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.
Pulled Chicken
Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.
All In The Pool
A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.
Sausage
One giant smoked sausage served on a sandwich.
Burnt Ends
The brisket point cut into cubes and smoked to tender perfection. One of our specialties, available in limited quantities on Fridays and Saturdays.
Ribmeat Sandwich
Meat pulled right from our ribs and diced for a sandwich. Served with pickles and onions.
Poppin Sandwich
Chopped Brisket, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos all served on a toasted bun.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Available in Spicy or Regular. Served with house made sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked Turkey sliced or cubed for the perfect sandwich.
Tacos
BBQ Street Tacos served with 4 shells, meat, a house made sauce, and a taco slaw.
2 Meat Plate
Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides
Kids Meal
Choice of Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese, or a small version of any of our sandwiches. Comes with 1 side and a small drink.
Beer Battered Shrimp
Shirts
I Like Pig Butts
I Like Pig Butts S
I Like Pig Butts S
I Like Pig Butts M
I Like Pig Butts M
I Like Pig Butts L
I Like Pig Butts L
I Like Pig Butts XL
I Like Pig Butts XL
I Like Pig Butts 2XL
I Like Pig Butts 2XL
I Like Pig Butts 3XL
I Like Pig Butts 3XL
Smokin With Hardwood
Smokin With S
Smokin With S
Smokin With M
Smokin With M
Smokin With L
Smokin With L
Smokin With XL
Smokin With XL
Smokin With 2XL
Smokin With 2XL
Smokin With 3XL
Smokin With 3XL
True BBQer
True BBQ S
True BBQ S
True BBQ M
True BBQ M
True BBQ L
True BBQ L
True BBQ XL
True BBQ XL
True BBQ 2XL
True BBQ 2XL
True BBQ 3XL
True BBQ 3XL
We Rub Butts
We Rub Butts S
We Rub Butts S
We Rub Butts M
We Rub Butts M
We Rub Butts L
We Rub Butts L
We Rub Butts XL
We Rub Butts XL
We Rub Butts 2XL
We Rub Butts 2XL
We Rub Butts 3XL
We Rub Butts 3XL
Smell Our Butts
Smell Our Butts S
Smell Our Butts S
Smell Our Butts M
Smell Our Butts M
Smell Our Butts L
Smell Our Butts L
Smell Our Butts XL
Smell Our Butts XL
Smell Our Butts 2XL
Smell Our Butts 2XL
Smell Our Butts 3XL
Smell Our Butts 3XL
Just Got Porked
Just Got Porked S
Just Got Porked S
Just Got Porked M
Just Got Porked M
Just Got Porked L
Just Got Porked L
Just Got Porked XL
Just Got Porked XL
Just Got Porked 2XL
Just Got Porked 2XL
Just Got Porked 3XL
Just Got Porked 3XL
Try To Get Porked
Try To Get S
Try To Get S
Try To Get M
Try To Get M
Try To Get L
Try To Get L
Try To Get XL
Try To Get XL
Try To Get 2XL
Try To Get 2XL
Try To Get 3XL
Try To Get 3XL
Squeal Like
Squeal Like S
Squeal Like S
Squeal Like M
Squeal Like M
Squeal Like L
Squeal Like L
Squeal Like XL
Squeal Like XL
Squeal Like 2XL
Squeal Like 2XL
Squeal Like 3XL
Squeal Like 3XL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Award winning ribs, burnt ends worth waiting for, and daily specials that are sure to fit your taste.
204 E Mission Ave, Bellevue, NE 68005