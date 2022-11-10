Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Swine Dining BBQ Omaha

614 Reviews

$$

12120 W Dodge RD

Omaha, NE 68154

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork
Large Mac N Cheese
All In The Pool

Ribs

Full Slab

Full Slab

$26.99Out of stock

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A full rack for when you're really hungry, or might have to share.

1/2 Slab

1/2 Slab

$16.46Out of stock

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A half slab for when you aren't quite as hungry.

4 Bone

4 Bone

$11.49Out of stock

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. 4 bones for when more ribs would just be too much.

Chicken

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$9.99Out of stock

One half of a chicken smoked and seasoned before flying home to your plate.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.

Traditional Brisket

Traditional Brisket

$9.99Out of stock

Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.

Thin Slice Brisket

Thin Slice Brisket

$10.99Out of stock

Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$9.99

One giant smoked sausage served on a sandwich.

All In The Pool

All In The Pool

$7.99

A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.

Sides

Smoked Beans

Smoked Beans

$2.99

Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.

Large Smoked Beans

Large Smoked Beans

$5.49

Beans smoked with our own blend of seasonings and apples.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.99

A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.

Large Cole Slaw

Large Cole Slaw

$5.49

A mayo based coleslaw dressing with fresh cabbage and carrots.

Corn Bread

Corn Bread

$2.99

A sweet cornbread topped with honey butter and cinnamon sugar.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$2.99
Large Potato Salad

Large Potato Salad

$5.49
Corn Of The Day

Corn Of The Day

$2.99

The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.

Large Corn Of The Day

Large Corn Of The Day

$5.49

The Cream Cheese Corn is corn, cream cheese, and jalapenos all cooked together for a little extra kick. The Corn Mix is corn, peppers, onions, and sausage all grilled together.

Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding

Carmel Crunch Bread Pudding

$2.99

Our take on bread pudding, made with our cornbread and topped with caramel.

Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$2.99

An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.

Large Apple Crisp

Large Apple Crisp

$5.49

An apple pie filling with a sweet and crunchy topping.

Small Fry

Small Fry

$2.99

Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.

Large Fry

Large Fry

$3.49

Available with Classic, Garlic, or Cajun seasoning.

Small Sweet Potato Fry

Small Sweet Potato Fry

$3.49

Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.

Large Sweet Potato Fry

Large Sweet Potato Fry

$4.29

Waffle cut sweet potato fries for the adventurous fry lover.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$2.99

Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.

Large Mac N Cheese

Large Mac N Cheese

$5.49

Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.

Brisket Mac N Cheese

Brisket Mac N Cheese

$3.49Out of stock

Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.

Large Brisket Mac N Cheese

Large Brisket Mac N Cheese

$5.99Out of stock

Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.

Cheese Curd Side

Cheese Curd Side

$4.99

Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.

Cheese Curd Full

Cheese Curd Full

$8.49

Available as Wisconsin Cheddar or Sriracha for a little extra spice. Served with your choice of Kickin Ketchup, Sweet Asian, Garlic, or Ranch dipping sauce.

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$2.99Out of stock

Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.

Large Brisket Chili

Large Brisket Chili

$5.49Out of stock

Hearty chili made with a generous amount of our chopped brisket. Sure to warm you up on a chili day.

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$2.99

A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.

Large Brunswick Stew

Large Brunswick Stew

$5.49

A tomato based stew made with our ribmeat, pork, and brisket.

Family Meals

Chicken Coup

$28.99

1 Lb Pulled Pork, Traditional Brisket ($3.00), All In the Pool, or Pulled Chicken. 2 Large Sides, 4 Brioche Buns, 1 6 ounce Sauce

Pig Pen

$47.99Out of stock

Feed 2 - 3. Comes with 1/2 Slab of Ribs, 2 Meats of your choice, 2 Sides of your choice, and 3 Cornbread

Barnyard

$74.99Out of stock

Feed 4 - 5. Comes with Full Slab of Ribs, 3 Meats of your choice, 3 Sides of your choice, and 5 Cornbread

Add Ons

1/2 Sausage

1/2 Sausage

$4.59

Half serving of our smoked sausage.

2 Bone

$5.99Out of stock

2 Ounce Thick Cut

$4.59Out of stock

Meats

1/4 Pound Pork

$5.59

1/4 Pound Thick Cut Brisket

$7.79Out of stock

1/4 Pound Chicken

$5.99

1/4 Pound Pool

$5.99

1/2 Pound Pork

$9.99

1/2 Pound Thick Cut Brisket

$14.99Out of stock

1/2 Pound Chicken

$10.49

1/2 Pound Pool

$10.49

Fountain

Drink

Drink

$2.25

Pepsi Products, Sweet Tea, and Natural Tea.

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99Out of stock
Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$1.99Out of stock
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.99Out of stock
Mountain Dew LiveWire

Mountain Dew LiveWire

$1.99Out of stock
Aquafina

Aquafina

$1.99

Meals

Any Entree with 1 Side and 1 Drink.
Full Slab

Full Slab

$31.23Out of stock

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A full rack for when you're really hungry, or might have to share.

1/2 Slab

1/2 Slab

$20.73Out of stock

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. A half slab for when you aren't quite as hungry.

4 Bone

4 Bone

$15.73Out of stock

Slow smoked St. Louis style spare ribs. Mouth watering and tender, just like they should be. 4 bones for when more ribs would just be too much.

1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$14.23Out of stock

One half of a chicken smoked and seasoned before flying home to your plate.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.23

Slow smoked pulled pork served as a sandwich.

Traditional Brisket

Traditional Brisket

$14.23Out of stock

Slow smoked brisket cut by hand and served on a sandwich.

Thin Slice Brisket

Thin Slice Brisket

$15.23Out of stock

Slow smoked brisket trimmed of fat and sliced thin served on a sandwich.

Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$12.23

Smoked chicken breast pulled and served on a sandwich.

All In The Pool

All In The Pool

$12.23

A unique combination of chopped brisket, pulled pork, and sausage all served on a sandwich.

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$14.23

One giant smoked sausage served on a sandwich.

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$15.24Out of stock

The brisket point cut into cubes and smoked to tender perfection. One of our specialties, available in limited quantities on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ribmeat Sandwich

Ribmeat Sandwich

$14.23

Meat pulled right from our ribs and diced for a sandwich. Served with pickles and onions.

Poppin Sandwich

Poppin Sandwich

$13.23

Chopped Brisket, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos all served on a toasted bun.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.23Out of stock

Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Available in Spicy or Regular. Served with house made sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$12.23Out of stock

Smoked Turkey sliced or cubed for the perfect sandwich.

Tacos

Tacos

$12.23Out of stock

BBQ Street Tacos served with 4 shells, meat, a house made sauce, and a taco slaw.

2 Meat Plate

$13.99

Choice of 2 Meats and 2 Sides

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$5.99

Choice of Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese, or a small version of any of our sandwiches. Comes with 1 side and a small drink.

True BBQer

True BBQ S

True BBQ S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ M

True BBQ M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ L

True BBQ L

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ XL

True BBQ XL

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ 2XL

True BBQ 2XL

$15.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

True BBQ 3XL

True BBQ 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts

We Rub Butts S

We Rub Butts S

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts M

We Rub Butts M

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts L

We Rub Butts L

$13.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts XL

We Rub Butts XL

$13.00Out of stock

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts 2XL

We Rub Butts 2XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

We Rub Butts 3XL

We Rub Butts 3XL

$15.00

All shirts come with the Swine Dining Logo on the front and the saying on the back.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning ribs, burnt ends worth waiting for, and daily specials that are sure to fit your taste.

Location

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha, NE 68154

Directions

Gallery
Swine Dining Omaha image
Swine Dining Omaha image
Swine Dining Omaha image
Swine Dining Omaha image

Similar restaurants in your area

Porky Butts BBQ
orange star4.2 • 435
15475 Ruggles Omaha, NE 68116
View restaurantnext
Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue - Aksarben
orange starNo Reviews
1912 S 67th Street Omaha, NE 68106
View restaurantnext
Swine Dining BBQ Bellevue
orange star4.6 • 1,853
204 E Mission Ave Bellevue, NE 68005
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Grayhawk
orange star4.7 • 2,540
14450 Eagle Run Dr Omaha, NE 68116
View restaurantnext
Zio's Pizzeria - Wright
orange star4.7 • 1,321
18110 West Center Road Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 117th & Blondo Street Omaha, NE
orange star4.4 • 1,083
2062 N 117th Ave Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
Blackstone
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
South Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Millard
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Old Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Aksarben
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Benson
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston