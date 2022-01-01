Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Swine & Sons

No reviews yet

200 S. Myrtle Ave.

Sanford, FL 32771

Popular Items

Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich
Curly Fries
Simple Man SmashBurger

Snack Bar

Pimento & Pretzels

$11.00Out of stock

Warm pretzel nuggets served with house-made pimento cheese topped with pickled onion, jalapeno, & green onions. Side of honey mustard included.

Crispy Brussels

$10.00

Crispy brussel sprouts tossed with smoked pecans, bacon, & hot honey. Topped with crispy garlic & shallots.

Smoked Wings & Celery

$16.00

6 brined & smoked whole wings (drum & flat). Choose your flavor in order of mild to very hot: salt & pepper, tangy gold bbq, white hot ranch, classic buffalo, nashville hot, or thai heat. Served with celery. Sorry no splitting of flavors.

Crispy Beef Rolls

$11.00Out of stock

Shaved beef, giardiniera relish, & provolone wrapped in an egg roll wrappers and fried crispy. Served with a horseradish truffle sauce for dipping.

Cuban Empanada

$8.00Out of stock

Ham & cheese empanada topped with mustard, pulled pork, swiss cheese, & pickles.

Side of Sauce

$0.50

All house-made sauces: buttermilk ranch, Flori-Bama white bbq, tangy gold bbq or bleu cheese dressing. Choose one.

Fry Bar

Curly Fries

$5.00

Seasoned curly fries

Pimento Fries

$9.00

Seasoned curly fries tossed with melted house-made pimento cheese and green onions.

Pitmaster Snack'n Fries

$16.00Out of stock

Seasoned curly fries tossed with melted house-made pimento cheese and green onions. Topped with pulled pork, fierce pierce bbq sauce, bacon, & pickled jalapenos.

Side of Sauce

$0.50

All house-made sauces: buttermilk ranch, Flori-Bama white bbq, tangy gold bbq or bleu cheese dressing. Choose one.

Salads

Kale Caesar

$10.00

Chopped kale, shaved brussels, & shredded parmesan tossed with your choice of dressing and topped with crispy crumbs. Additional items available to add on.

Sandwiches & Other Items

Single smashburger with cheese, pickle & secret sauce. Available Wednesdays only!

Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy hot-spiced chicken thigh with garlic dill pickles & Flori-Bama white bbq sauce Spice levels: Party - mild Rager - medium!! Ultra Mega Rager - very hot!!!!!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Crispy chicken thigh with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, garlic-dill pickles & house ranch on a buttered bun.

Pimento SmashBurger

$13.00

Two beef patties with onion jam, pimento cheese & jalapeño on a buttered bun.

Simple Man SmashBurger

$13.00

Two beef patties with lettuce, roasted tomatoes, garlic dill pickles, American cheese & special sauce on a buttered bun.

Pulled Pork

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked & pulled pork with house-made Fierce Pierce bbq sauce & bread & butter pickles on a buttered bun.

Sweets

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Dang Delicious!

Location

200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford, FL 32771

Swine & Sons: Sanford image
Swine & Sons: Sanford image
Swine & Sons: Sanford image
Swine & Sons: Sanford image

