SWINGBELLYS BBQ

909 W. Beech St.

Long Beach, NY 11561

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Zucchini Stix

BAR BITES

Bacon Cheddar Croquettes

$10.00

Burnt ends chili

$11.00

Pickle Chips

$10.00

Pig Poppers

$10.00

Rib Tips

$11.00

Supreme Nachos

$13.00

Onion Strings

$10.00

Zucchini Stix

$7.00

SANDWICHES

BBQ Bahn Mi

$15.00

Belly Burger

$12.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Country Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cuban

$15.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Reuben Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Avocado BLT

$15.00

Smokehouse Cheese Steak

$15.00

Three Little Pigs

$15.00

MEATS

1/2 Baby Back

$18.00

Full Baby Back

$35.00

1/3 ST LOUIS

$16.00

Full St Louis

$32.00

1/2 Brisket

$20.00

1/2 Pulled Pork

$18.00

BBQ Chicken

$18.00

1/2 Pulled Chicken

$18.00

Pork & Brisket Platter

$19.00

Chicken and Rib Platter

$26.00

The Swingbelly

$55.00+

Corned Beef Platter

$20.00Out of stock

SALADS

Big BBQ Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fried Green Burrata

$13.00

House Salad

$11.00

MACS

The Almost Famous Mac & Pedro

$18.00

The Famous Mac & Pete

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac N Cheese

$18.00

WINGS & THINGS

Whole Chicken Wings

Loaded Chicken Fries

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Tenders

TACOS

Taco Platter

$18.00

SIDES/DRESSINGS

Coleslaw

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$5.00

FF

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mashed

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Smokehouse Beans

$5.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Carolina Vinegar

$0.50

Chipotle Honey

$0.50

Mustard BBQ

$0.50

Smokey BBQ

$0.50

Honey Q

$0.50

Sauce Sampler

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

GATOR SAUCE

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

KIDS

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Piglet

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99Out of stock

ADULT CHICKEN FINGERS N FF

$10.00

DESSERT

BROWNIE SMORES

$9.00

KEY LIME PIE

$9.00

PECAN PIE

$9.00

CATERING

FULL TRAY BABY BACK

$165.00

HALF TRAY BABY BACK

$85.00

FULL TRAY ST LOUIS

$175.00

HALF TRAY ST LOUIS

$90.00

FULL TRAY PULLED PORK

$165.00

HALF TRAY PULLED PORK

$85.00

FULL TRAY PULLED CHICKEN

$165.00

HALF TRAY PULLED CHICKEN

$85.00

FULL TRAY BRISKET

$165.00

1/2 TRAY BRISKET

$80.00

FULL 1/2 CHICKENS

$165.00

HALF 1/2 CHICKENS

$85.00

FULL SWINGS

$150.00

HALF SWINGS

$75.00

FULL MAC N PETE

$150.00

HALF MAC N PETE

$75.00

FULL CHICKEN FINGERS

$90.00

HALF CHICKEN FINGERS

$45.00

FULL CHILI

$110.00

HALF CHILI

$55.00

FULL BIG SALAD

$75.00

HALF BIG SALAD

$40.00

FULL HOUSE SALAD

$65.00

HALF HOUSE SALAD

$35.00

FULL MAC N CHEESE

$80.00

HALF MAC N CHEESE

$40.00

FULL MASHED

$80.00

HALF MASHED

$40.00

FULL SMOKEHOUSE BEANS

$80.00

HALF SMOKEHOUSE BEANS

$40.00

FULL SLAW

$60.00

HALF SLAW

$30.00

FULL VEGGIES

$80.00

HALF VEGGIES

$40.00

FULL CORNBREAD

$60.00

HALF CORNBREAD

$30.00

FULL CORN ON THE COB

$60.00

HALF CORN ON THE COB

$30.00

PINT SAUCE

$8.00

HALF PINT SAUCE

$5.00

THANKSGIVING TURKEY

$99.00

CORNED BEEF SPECIAL

$99.00

HALF CORNED BEEF

$80.00

FULL CORNBED BEEF

$155.00

1/2 CORNBREAD STUFFING

$30.00

FULL CORNBREAD STUFFING

SOUP

SOUP BOWL

$7.00

SOUP PINT

$7.00

SOUP QUART

$13.00

STEW

$10.00

CHOWDER

$12.00

DRINK SPECIALS

$7 SANGRIA

$7.00

3 SWINGZ

3 SWINGS

$12.00

JERK SPECIAL

JERK RIBS

$25.00

OPEN BAR

FOOTBALL OPEN BAR

$40.00

Sandys

Corned Beef

$15.00

Rueben

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

FF

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

909 W. Beech St., Long Beach, NY 11561

