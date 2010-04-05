Restaurant header imageView gallery

Swingbelly’s - Michigan City 3101 E US Hwy 12

3101 E US Hwy 12

Michigan City, IN 46360

Food Menu

Apps

Fried Mozz

$7.00

Mozzarella sticks coated with seasoned bread crumbs, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Pretzel Bites

$6.50

Served with warm Craft Beer Cheese sauce

Clam App

$8.50

Lightly breaded clam strips, fried golden brown and served with housemade tartar sauce.

Spin Dip

$8.50

A perfect blend of spinach, artichokes, and hot, melted mozzarella cheese. Served with lightly toasted pita bread points.

Cheese Fries

$7.75

Crispy French fries topped with shredded mexican cheeses and applewood smoked bacon

Cajun FF

$5.75

Peel n Eat Shrimp

$16.50

Shrimp boiled in Old Bay. Served hot or cold.

Onion Rings

$5.75

French Fries

$4.75

Bskt Straws

$5.75

Bskt Chipsters

$5.00

1/2 Chipsters

$2.50

1/2 Onion Ring

$3.00

1/2 Cajun FF

$3.00

1/2 FF

$2.50

1/2 Onion Straw

$3.00

1/2 Chz FF

$3.75

Bskt Potato Chips

$2.00

Soups & Combos

Cup SOD

$4.50

Bowl SOD

$5.50

French Onion

$7.00

Soup&Salad Combo

$12.00

Quart French Onion

$16.00

Soup&Sand Combo

$12.00

Quart SOD

$13.00

Quart Chowder

$17.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.25

Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese blend and crunchy croutons with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

Dieters Delight

$9.50

A tossed salad accompanied by a charbroiled chicken breast.

Stuffed Tomato

$9.75

Tuna or Chicken Salad, Cottage Cheese and Hard-Boiled Egg

Asian Salad

$11.25

Fresh Napa cabbage mixed with a crunchy oriental topping served with an Asian sesame dressing with your choice of crispy or grilled chicken.

Chef Salad

$12.75

Turkey, Ham, American, Swiss, Eggs, Tomatoes and Cucumbers

Chx Caesar

$10.75

Chicken, Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese blend and crunchy croutons with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

Garbage Salad

$11.00

Cobb Salad

$12.25

Fresh greens topped with oven gold turkey breast, diced egg, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes and Applewood smoked bacon.

Chx Cobb

$12.25

Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, diced egg, blue cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes and Applewood smoked bacon.

Swingin' Spinach Salad

$11.75

Spinach topped with mushrooms, egg, bacon, and grilled chicken. Hot Bacon dressing on the side.

Asian Salmon Salad

$15.99

Large Caesar (no chx)

$9.25

Salmon Caesar

$12.25

Scampi Caesar Salad

$17.75

Caj Chx Cobb

$12.75

Spinach Salad (No Chx)

$10.25

Scoop of Chx Salad

$5.79

Scoop of Tuna Salad

$5.79

Large Tossed Salad

$9.75

Mixed greens, sliced cucumbers, grape tomatoes, diced beets, herb-seasoned croutons

Burgers

Swingbelly Burger

$9.50

Jr. Swingbelly Burger

$8.00

Salmon Burger

$9.50

Veggie Burger

$9.25

Beyond Burger

$10.50

Crafted Burgers

Swiss N' Shroom

$10.50

Bacon N' Cheddar

$10.50

Olive Burger

$10.50

Pat-E-Melt

$10.50

Blues Burger

$10.75

Philly Burger

$10.75

Western Burger

$11.00

Supermelt

$10.75

Burger Of The Month

$14.00

Belly Buster

$12.00

Werner Burger

$10.75

Dirty Martini

$10.50

Jr Swiss N' Shroom

$9.50

Jr Bacon N' Cheddar

$9.50

Jr Olive Burger

$9.50

Jr Pat-E-Melt

$9.50

Jr Blues Burger

$9.75

Jr Philly Burger

$9.75

Jr Western Burger

$10.00

Jr Supermelt

$9.75

Jr Burger Of The Month

$13.00

Jr Belly Buster

$11.00

Jr Werner Burger

$9.75

Jr Dirty Martini Burger

$9.50

Superb Sandwiches

Philly Steak

$13.25

Reuben

$11.50

Cooks Fav

$10.00

Whale of a Sandwich

$13.00

Mellens Mess

$9.50

BBQ Pork

$9.75

Italian Beef

$10.25

Hot Ham & Chz

$9.50

Veggie Pita

$11.00

Tuna Melt

$9.79

Iron Worker Sandwich

$12.00

Pizza Dog

$10.75

Big Dog

$8.25

Top Dog

$10.25

Chicken Philly

$10.75

Salmon Wrap

$11.00

BLT Wrap

$10.50

Asian Chx Wrap

$11.00

Asian Salmon Wrap

$11.00

Special Turkey

$10.99

Chili Chz Dog Special

$7.99

Chicken Sandwiches

Chx Wrap

$11.00

Chx In A Pita

$11.00

Western Chx

$11.50

Chx Breast Sand

$10.50

Firecracker Chx

$11.00

Ranch Chx

$11.00

Ragin' Cajun Pita

$11.00

Mighty Melty

$11.00

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$11.00

Chx Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Chx Quesadilla

$13.00

FOF

$11.00

Chx Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Create Your Own

BLT

$8.50

Corned Beef

$8.50

Ham

$8.50

Turkey

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Tuna Salad

$8.50

Chx Salad

$8.50

Clubs

Beach Club

$11.00

Country Club

$11.00

BLT Club

$10.25

Hot Beach

$11.00

Dinners

Chx Breast Dinner

$17.50

Smothered BBQ Chx

$20.00

Ribeye

$25.00

Fried Chx

$16.00

Full Slab Ribs

$28.00

1/2 Slab & Skewer

$28.00

Salmon Filet

$24.00

Chopped Steak

$17.50

Skewered Shrimp

$21.00

Single Skewer

$7.00

Cajun Salmon Filet

$24.00

Cajun Chx Breast

$17.75

BBQ Chx Dinner

$17.75

Baskets

Cod Basket

$12.50

Clam Basket

$9.50

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Chx Finger Basket

$10.00

Buffalo Finger Basket

$11.00

Walleye Basket

$11.00

Sides & Misc

baked potato

$3.50

loaded baked potato

$5.50

side veggie

$4.50

cottage cheese

$3.50

cole slaw

$3.00

potato salad

$4.50

fruit cup

$3.50

Applesauce

$3.00

mac n chz

$4.50

garlic bread

$3.50

mashed potatoes

$3.50

beer cheese

$2.25

2oz dressing

$1.00

4oz dressing

$2.00

2oz ranch

$1.50

4oz ranch

$2.50

gravy

$1.50

2oz slaw

$1.25

pickles

$0.25

pepperoncini

$0.50

xtra CYO meat

$6.00

xtra Chx Finger

$3.00

xtra Burger Patty

$6.00

Full Slab A La Carte

$26.00

Half Slab A La Carte

$13.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side French Bread

$2.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.00

+ Chx Breast

$6.00

Kids

Chx Fingers

$7.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Mini Corn Dog

$7.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Chz Burger

$7.00

Grilled Chz

$7.00

Mac N Chz

$7.00

Desserts

Brownie Bonanza

$7.00

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$6.00

Brownie A La Carte

$6.00

Apple Crisp A La Carte

$6.00

Merchandise

Hoodie

Medium

$45.00

Large

$45.00

XLarge

$45.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving Great Food & Spirits in Northwest Indiana since 1983

3101 E US Hwy 12, Michigan City, IN 46360

