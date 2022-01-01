A map showing the location of The GC Lounge DenverView gallery

The GC Lounge Denver

review star

No reviews yet

1280 Steele St

Denver, CO 80206

Order Again

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

OJ

$5.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar free Redbull

$4.00

Watermelon Redbull

$4.00

Grapefruit CBD

$5.00

Pomegranate CBD

$5.00

Cocktails

Spritz

$10.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Orange Slice

Salty Dog

$12.00

Stolichnaya, grapefruit, simple

Gin Rickey

$11.00

Beefeater, lime, soda

Paloma

$11.00

Maestro Dobel tequila, grapefruit, simple, soda

Hemingway Daquiri

$9.00

Bacardi, lime, simple

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Elijah Craig whiskey, lemon, simple

Talent Scout

$10.00

Rittenhouse rye, orange curaca, bitters

Bloody

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Transfusion

$11.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Negroni

$13.00

Green Tea Shots

$9.00

Tito's Kyiv Mule

$12.00

Wine BTG & Cans

Meiomi Red

$12.00

Meiomi Rose

$12.00

Meiomi White

$12.00

Folonari Pinot Grigio

$8.00

7 Cellars Chardonnay

$12.00

Ah So White Can

$10.00

Folonari Fizzy Rose Can

$11.00

Folonari Pinot Grigio BTL

$28.00

7 Cellars Chardonnay BTL

$44.00

Meiomi White BTL

$40.00

Meiomi Rose BTL

$40.00

Meiomi Red BTL

$40.00

Lucien Albrecht BTL

$48.00

Mont Redon Rose BTL

$52.00

Rombauer BTL

Bennett Val Cel PN GLS

Heitz Cab BTL

Ch Montelena Cab BTL

Far Niente Cab BTL

Beer/Seltzers

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Zero N/A

$5.00

Coors Lt

$5.00

Crush

$7.00

Deschuetes IPA

$6.00

GD Colette

$5.00

GD Titan IPA

$6.00

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

High Noon Blk Ch

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pilsner Urquell

$6.00

River North White Ale

$7.00

Stem Cider Hibiscus

$8.00

Stem Cider Pear

$8.00

SweetWater H.A.Z.Y IPA

$7.00

Upslope Craft Lager

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

Zentopia Watermelon CBD N/A

$11.00

Liquor

Wheatley (Well)

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Peppar

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Beefeater (Well)

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Botanist

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Leopolds Gin

$10.00

Leopolds Navy

$12.00

Leopolds Summer

No. 3 London Dry

$16.00

Sweet Gwendoline

$16.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Bacardi (Well)

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Dobel (Well)

$9.00

Casamigos

$13.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Chamucos

$18.00

Codigo

$16.00

Danos Reposado

$13.00

Del Maguey

$11.00

Don Fulano Bl

$11.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$13.00

Dulce Vida Bianco

$12.00

Forteleza

$14.00

Forteleza Anejo

$18.00

Forteleza Reposado

$16.00

Los Vecinos

$9.00

Olmeca

$10.00

Siete Leguas Bl

$13.00

Tin Cup (Well)

$9.00

Blantons

$16.00

Buffalo's Trace

$12.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Daviess LE

$10.00

Daviess Straight

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

EH Taylor Sm Batch

$15.00

Elijah Craig 12YR

$23.00

Elijah Craig SM Batch 94 PRF

$12.00

Fighting Cock

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Sm Batch

$12.00

Four Roses Sm Batch Select

$15.00

Laws

$13.00

Laws Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

McKenna 10yr

$15.00

Mellowcorn

$7.00

Proper Twelve

$10.00

Sexton

$14.00

Stagg Jr

$20.00

Tin Cup Rye

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$20.00

WL Weller 12yr

$14.00

WL Weller Full Proof

$18.00

Dewars (Well)

$9.00

Bruighladdich

$14.00

Laphroig

$15.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Oban 14

$18.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Campari

$7.00

Carpano Antica Sweet

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Crem de Menthe Wh

$7.00

D'sarrano

$10.00

Dolin

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

HH Brandy

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Naranja

$10.00

Park VS Carte Blanc Cognac

$11.00

Peach

$7.00

Razzmatazz

$7.00

Triple

Par-Hopper Clothes

Balls

$6.00

Hats

$30.00

Polos

$52.00

Quarter Zip

$50.00

Stickers

$3.00

T-Shirts

$22.00

Golf hours

First hour

$60.00

Additional Hour

$40.00

Bear Creek Tournament

$250.00

lesson

lesson

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
