Swinging Door 20130 Center Ridge Rd #3500

Swinging Door

review star

No reviews yet

20130 Center Ridge Rd #3500

Rocky River, OH 44116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Apps

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Add beer cheese and bacon for $2

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Sauces include Garlic Parmesan, BBQ , Teriyaki, Medium, Hot, Dry Cajun, Sriracha Ranch, Mango Habanero, Wet Cajun, Hot Garlic, Suicide, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Add celery and ranch or bleu cheese for $1

Broccoli Bites

$11.00

Breaded and fried broccoli and cheddar bites served with ranch

Cajun Tator Tots

$7.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.00

Cheddar jack cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and drizzled with Sriracha ranch

Traditonal Wings

$16.00

Sauces include Garlic Parmesan, BBQ , Teriyaki, Medium, Hot, Dry Cajun, Sriracha Ranch, Mango Habanero, Wet Cajun, Hot Garlic, Suicide, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Add celery and ranch or bleu cheese for $1

Chix Tenders

$11.00

Choice of Ranch, BBQ or Honey Mustard 11 Try them ‘Nashville Style’: tossed in our Nashville hot sauce

Crazy Tots

$12.00

Cajun tater tots loaded with beer cheese, bacon, jalapeños and Sriracha drizzle

Half Order Wings

$8.00

Sauces include Garlic Parmesan, BBQ , Teriyaki, Medium, Hot, Dry Cajun, Sriracha Ranch, Mango Habanero, Wet Cajun, Hot Garlic, Suicide, Lemon Pepper Dry Rub. Add celery and ranch or bleu cheese for $1

Mini Corn Dogs Platt

$10.50

8 fried corn dogs served with a side of honey mustard and fries

Mini Tacos

$11.00

Served with a side of salsa and sour cream

Mozz Sticks

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce

Nacho

$12.00

Spicy ground beef, nacho cheese, peppers, onions, jalapeños & tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream

Plain Tator Tots

$7.00

Pub Pretzels

$10.50

Served with a beer cheese sauce

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Steak Cigars

$12.00

Rolled tortillas stuffed with ribeye, cheese, peppers and onions served with a horseradish cream sauce

Stuffed Poppers

$11.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese served with a side of spicy ranch

Hot Pepper Cheese

$11.00

Burgers

Our all beef burger consists of a premium blend of ground chuck, short rib & brisket. These half pounders are served on a toasted brioche bun.

Angry Abby

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, jalapeños, Ohio pepper jack cheese and Sriracha mayo

Big Tex

$14.50

Beer battered onion rings, sliced jalapeños, cheddar and BBQ sauce

Charlies Big Boy

$14.50

American cheese, big boy sauce and shredded lettuce

Continental

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato, fried egg, bacon, smoked cheddar cheese and mayo

Halle Burger

$12.00

House Burger

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

I Dont Give A Crap

$14.50

Bacon, jalapeños and beer cheese on a warm brioche

Jackie Burger

$14.50

Sautéed mushrooms and onions with baby Swiss, lettuce, tomato and pickle

Maguires Sub Burger

$14.50

Two 1/4 lb. patties with salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and secret sauce on a fresh hoagie

Monthly Burger

$12.00

Classics

Avocado Chix Wrap

$12.50

Seasoned grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onion, house cheese blend with a side of honey mustard

Blk Chix Wrap

$12.50

Blackened chicken, lettuce, tortilla strips, cheddar jack cheese, and fire roasted corn salsa served with a side of spicy ranch

Buffalo Chix Wrap

$12.50

Grilled or hand breaded chicken tossed in medium sauce, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chix Club Wrap

$12.50

Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo

Hangover Wrap

$11.00

Italian Sub

$13.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onion, lettuce, tomato, provolone and Italian dressing

Nashville Hot Chicke

$14.00

Breaded chicken spiced Nashville style topped with Tony Packo’s sweet hot pickles and mayo

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.50

Shaved ribeye, sautéed bell peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Chicken Philly Sub

$13.50

The Lighter Side

Balsamic Vinaigrette, Poppyseed, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, Honey Mustard, Spicy Ranch, Oil n’ Vinegar

House Salad

$7.00

Cucumber, onion, tomato and cheese. Add Grilled Chicken for $4

Blk Chix Salad

$12.00

Blackened chicken, fire roasted corn salsa, tortilla strips, tomato and cheddar cheese

Cobb

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion and mozzarella cheese

Pizza

15” hand-rolled pizzas, homemade sauce and house cheese blend of mozzarella and provolone

Deluxe

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bell pepper, fresh mushroom and onion

Dirty Bird

$18.00

Cajun BBQ chicken, bacon, red onion and cheddar jack cheese

Margarita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, chopped basil, sliced tomato and cracked pepper

Meaty Margherita

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil and cracked pepper

Mr Cheesy

$18.00

Basted with garlic & rosemary infused olive oil and topped with fresh mozzarella, provolone and mozzarella, fresh basil and crushed red pepper flakes 18 + Add grilled chicken

Sooo Meaty

$19.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and ham

Sriracha Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken, banana peppers, red onion, Sriracha ranch sauce

Your Way

$16.00

+$3 Per Topping: Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Jalapeños, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham

Sweet & Spicy

$19.00

Sides

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Side of House Dressing

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Southwest ranch

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

20130 Center Ridge Rd #3500, Rocky River, OH 44116

