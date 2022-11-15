Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Swirl Wine Bistro 1435 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33063

516 Reviews

$$

1435 Lyons Rd

Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Admit One

WOLF MANOR DINNER

Admit One

$180.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting Swirl Wine Bistro where superior food and inviting atmosphere are joined as one

Website

Location

1435 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33063

Directions

Gallery
Swirl Wine Bistro image
Swirl Wine Bistro image
Swirl Wine Bistro image
Swirl Wine Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bistro 19 At Wynmoor
orange starNo Reviews
1001 Wynmoor circle COCONUT CREEK, FL 33066
View restaurantnext
Firegrills - 4400 W Sample Rd # 146
orange starNo Reviews
4400 W Sample Rd # 146 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
The Fish Joint
orange starNo Reviews
4570 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Sidewalk Chef Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 471
6500 NW 12th Ave Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurantnext
Circus Bar
orange star4.3 • 401
1461 SW 30 Ave Pompano Beach, FL 33069
View restaurantnext
Truli Italian Food & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
4443 Lyons Rd D104 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coconut Creek

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coconut Creek
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston